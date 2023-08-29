Southeastern Grocers Joins InComm Healthcare's OTC Network®

Healthcare plan members can now use supplemental benefit cards to purchase eligible products at Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, today announced that Southeastern Grocers (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has joined the InComm Healthcare over-the-counter (OTC) Network®, which provides healthcare plans with supplemental benefit cards that encourage their members to purchase healthy foods and other wellness products at participating retailers.

Thanks to this new partnership, millions of Americans who use InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card™ will be able to purchase items with employer or health plan-sponsored funds in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery store locations across the Southeast.

"A significant segment of the Medicare Advantage plan members we serve live in the Southeast, so this new partnership will ensure those members can use their benefit cards at grocery stores conveniently located in their communities," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. "We are grateful to SEG for their collaboration as we expand accessibility to healthy foods for these plan members."

InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card™ gives Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and other health plans the ability to easily add more than one supplemental benefit, reward or healthy foods program to a single member card. Cardholders can use these benefit funds to purchase products that are configurated to the health plan's program requirements, which may include OTC medicines, wellness items, groceries and more. The cards are loaded with more than $2 billion in supplemental benefit funds annually and are accepted at more than 68,000 retail locations in the OTC Network®.

"We are dedicated to providing the best customer experience possible, so we are excited to now accept these benefit cards in our stores," said Gayle Shields, Chief of Stores and Pharmacies at SEG. "We look forward to working with InComm Healthcare and helping our customers as they seek convenient ways to support healthy habits."

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About InComm Healthcare

InComm Healthcare is the leader in innovative payment platforms and restricted-spend capabilities, serving more than 320 healthcare plans and reaching 8.5 million cardholders. Our proprietary OTC Network currently consists of 68,000+ retailer locations. Our online and mail order options give your members the convenience they expect. Our InComm Healthcare Dual Network Benefit Card ™ is revolutionizing supplemental benefits by allowing the flexibility to combine multiple benefits all on one card including OTC products, healthy foods, produce/meal delivery, dental/vision/hearing, and more. Learn more at www.incomm.com/products/healthcare-solutions/.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

