SpartanNash Promotes Derek Tufts to Vice President, Human Resources

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the promotion of Derek Tufts to Vice President, Human Resources. Tufts was hired in 2019 as Director, Human Resources for the Retail segment, and he was promoted to Senior Director, Human Resources of Corporate and Retail in 2022. Tufts will play a key role in coaching senior leaders and developing HR Business Partners to advance the Company's People First culture, supporting 17,500 Associates.

"Derek has played a vital leadership role in ensuring the HR strategy and practices align to our People First culture, and we're proud to promote from within to extend his expertise to positively impact our Associate experience across the company," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer Nicole Zube .

During his tenure at SpartanNash, Tufts played a critical role in keeping the Company's retail stores open and safe during the pandemic. He was an integral part of various M&A integrations and led a project team to update the Company's Associate relations process. He is also a trusted coach and advisor to many Associates and leaders.

In his expanded role, Tufts will focus on developing and training Human Resources Business Partners; driving retention and reducing turnover; partnering with the centers of excellence in HR; and improving overall HR business-facing operations.

Tufts brings over 25 years of extensive human resources experience in employee relations, development and retention for global retailers including Toys "R" Us, OfficeMax and local company Art Van Furniture. He earned his undergraduate degree from Eastern Michigan University and currently resides in Grand Rapids, Mich. with his family.

