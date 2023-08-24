QBE Foundation partners with Tech Goes Home

Boston-based nonprofit helps address digital inequity

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 employees from QBE North America partnered with the nonprofit Tech Goes Home to deliver a free educational webinar on Internet safety. Members of QBE's Technology Service team, including Jacob Thampi, Head of Cyber Security Consulting and Taleen Armen, Head of IT Operations, hosted and served as panelists for the "Be Safe Online" webinar.

Now in its third year, the QBE Foundation's support of Tech Goes Home has helped further their efforts to provide residents from historically underserved communities in Massachusetts with the tools, skills and support to overcome barriers to digital access and advance their lives, including providing access to digital devices, network connectivity and robust training in how to utilize digital resources. "Support from partners like QBE North America enables us to better serve communities across Massachusetts, helping provide individuals and families the tools and knowledge to succeed in this digital world," said Dan Noyes, CEO of Tech Goes Home.

QBE also donated gently used computers for use by Tech Goes Home partners. QBE Executive Sponsor and Head of Specialty and Residential Insurance, Steve Gransbury, commented, "QBE is focused on creating resilient and inclusive communities. We appreciate the opportunity to help further Tech Goes Home's vision for digital equity."

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in the first half of 2023 of $5 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Tech Goes Home

Tech Goes Home is a nonprofit dedicated to addressing the digital inequities that pose a significant barrier to opportunity and success for thousands of students, workers, and families in Greater Boston and beyond. Working in partnership with schools, healthcare providers, and community organizations, Tech Goes Home provides curated support - including access to digital devices, network connectivity, and robust training in how to utilize digital resources - to help individuals and families pursue economic mobility, support academic achievement, access critical resources, and engage with their community and loved ones. You can learn more about Tech Goes Home's work, and ways to become involved, at techgoeshome.org.

