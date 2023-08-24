Deloitte Announces Groundbreaking New Initiative With Google Cloud to Accelerate the Adoption of Sustainability Solutions

Deloitte becomes the first global systems integrator to join the Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte announced a groundbreaking new initiative with Google Cloud that will help clients mitigate climate risks, adopt green solutions and unlock the value of low carbon products and services utilizing revolutionary technologies like generative AI and geospatial data.

As used in this document, (PRNewswire)

Deloitte also announced its recognition as the first global systems integrator with the Google Cloud Ready (GCR) – Sustainability designation, a program that validates Google Cloud-aligned organizations with business-ready technology to help customers achieve their sustainability goals. As part of the program, Deloitte is harnessing the power of its vast industry and domain knowledge, combined with Google Cloud's market-leading technology and platforms, to help public and private organizations transition to a sustainable future.

Accelerating the transition to zero emission vehicles

Deloitte and Google Cloud are working with clients around the world to help create an economic pathway to zero emissions.

Deloitte's Electrified Fleet solution, the first of many offerings soon to be available on Google Cloud, helps companies with the end-to-end electrification of their vehicular fleets. Joint customers will be able to utilize an interactive dashboard to help easily map out their entire electrification journey — encompassing the integration of global fleet telematics data, resource optimization and ongoing impact monitoring.

The Electrified Fleet Solution has already helped Purolator, a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada, to become a leader in net-zero transportation. In 2022, the company set a goal to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 42% by 2030 and put Purolator on a path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. In order to achieve these goals, Deloitte developed a strategic roadmap, assessing vehicle types and usage patterns, and energy and infrastructure options. As a result, Purolator is on track to meet its emissions reduction goals and electrify 60% of its last-mile delivery vehicles by 2030.

"Deloitte's Electrified Fleet solution has been a tremendous asset to Purolator as we identify ways to reduce our emissions in the near-term and fuel our long-term success by contributing to a better and more sustainable tomorrow," said Cindy Bailey, corporate sustainability officer at Purolator.

Mitigating climate risk in financial services

Deloitte and Google Cloud have also joined forces to leverage Google Earth Engine and their ecosystem relationships to support financial services companies around the world in using the power of geospatial analytics to bring improved visibility and new insights to climate risks across lending and investment portfolios.

National Westminster Bank (NatWest), a major bank in the United Kingdom, recently worked with Google Cloud, Deloitte and Climate Engine to utilize Google Earth Engine and help NatWest leverage geospatial data to capture climate-related data points across its commercial banking portfolio — with the first use-case focused on agriculture customers. For example, geospatial technology provided new data points and insights to assist NatWest with its climate reporting obligations — e.g., the EU Taxonomy and Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) — as well as support for their customers' own climate and nature data collection. This information will also allow farmers to build a tailored picture of the challenges facing them, such as flood, drought, fire and biodiversity risks, all at a field-specific level.

Tackling the biggest climate challenges

Moving forward, Deloitte and Google Cloud's sustainability, climate and equity-focused global initiative will help clients tackle major challenges. These include transitioning to zero emission energy sources, tapping into sustainable capital markets, scaling sustainable products and services, accelerating regenerative agriculture, decarbonizing digital business models and building sustainable and equitable communities.

"We are excited to be working with Google to take purposeful action to help mitigate climate risks, unlock the value of sustainable products and services, build green communities and green jobs and accelerate our progress toward a global net-zero future," said Jamie Sawchuk, partner and global sustainability leader for the Alphabet Google alliance, Deloitte Canada.

"Through this program, Deloitte and Google Cloud can leverage our unique roles to help bolster the momentum to address climate change with cloud-based technologies and AI," said Justin Keeble, managing director for global sustainability, Google Cloud. "We're eager to work alongside Deloitte and our clients to accelerate action on climate in this urgent decade of delivery."

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte