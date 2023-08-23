KBR Dividend Declaration

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on October 16, 2023, to stockholders of record on September 15, 2023.

