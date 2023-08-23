ALLEGIANT REPORTS JULY 2023 TRAFFIC

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for July 2023.
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
July 2023
July 2022
Change
Passengers
1,934,464
1,931,557
0.2 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,711,901
1,712,627
0.0 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,877,266
1,892,609
(0.8 %)
Load factor
91.2 %
90.5 %
0.7 pts
Departures
12,780
12,381
3.2 %
Average stage length (miles)
831
866
(4.0 %)
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
July 2023
July 2022
Change
Passengers
1,943,900
1,941,360
0.1 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,907,384
1,926,160
(1.0 %)
Departures
12,987
12,578
3.3 %
Average stage length (miles)
831
867
(4.2 %)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
July 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.77
