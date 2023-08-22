The Argentine Football Association announces XTREND as Sponsor of the Argentine National Team

SANDTON, South Africa and JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Argentina Football Association (AFA) and International licensed forex broker XTrend today announced their sponsorship agreement for the Argentine National Team. This agreement will allow XTREND to promote and become a regional sponsor for the Argentine National Team.

After years of support for the Argentine National Team, AFA has driven diverse brand expansion programs to engine the commercial and attractiveness of the National Football Team. With this partnership the AFA will now be able to bring Argentina Super Stars like Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Julián Alvarez, Emi Martinez closer to the audience.

Argentinian fans and XTREND users will now unite and be able to have access to priceless experiences, autographed jerseys, and cherished moments, enabling them to feel more connected to their beloved superstars and football team. This regional agreement that begins today is the expression of intent from the Argentine National Team to continue to enhance its commercial activity internationally and into new developing markets.

Claudio Fabian Tapia, President of AFA, said: "The Argentina National Team has felt the strength and support of the Asian community throughout the World Cup, and we are very glad to have XTREND being our regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association. The association opens a new platform for us to connect with fans. As a result, our association is consolidated as a leader in the world football environment. We welcome XTREND as our regional sponsor."

Michael Rezaie, CEO of XTrend, said: "Today we take great pride in starting our association with the Argentine National Team, a significant milestone for XTREND's growth within the region and internationally. Historically Argentina has been a standout performer of soccer talent and success in World Football, with recently reaching its pinnacle when winning the 2023 World Cup. We believe XTrend also embodies the same commitment and values with such a prestigious football association allowing our partnership the opportunity to associate technology and innovation to a wider audience of football enthusiasts in the region. We share the same vision to the AFA, where we also want XTrend to be the standout performer in Financial Services internationally, we are continuously enhancing our trading platform to help traders reach new heights within their professional trading journey. Undoubtedly, we are excited about what this partnership will bring for the future to XTrend and its Clients."

Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of AFA, said: "Throughout the last five years we had established a strategic view and goal for our Association, recovering international prestige and worldwide commercial attractiveness, this regional sponsorship with XTREND is the outcome of dedicated team work and a clear direction by AFA. We are pleased XTREND has chosen our Association and become a regional sponsorship in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore. AFA and XTREND will be jointly developing commercial and marketing actions that increase the synergy and power of their brands in the southern Asian market."

About XTrend

XTrend is a Global leader in investment and financial services, with is highly innovated app-based technology bringing its trading platform to the finger tips of users via iOS and Android, It brings a young and modern feel to trading financial instruments online, where the Owners of the brand continuously enhance and develop the trading platform technology through listening to traders trading needs and giving high emphasis on efficient problem-solving customer service to its users.

