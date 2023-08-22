4 in 10 Workers Believe Generative AI Will Have a Positive Impact on Their Career

4 in 10 Workers Believe Generative AI Will Have a Positive Impact on Their Career

Research shows attitudes vary by occupation and age group

Automating routine tasks and increasing efficiency are the biggest anticipated benefits

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of generative AI has workers feeling optimistic about their skills and career prospects, research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. According to a survey of more than 2,500 workers in the United States, 41% believe generative AI will have a positive impact on their career, compared with 14% who worry it could make their skills obsolete. About 1 in 4 respondents (26%) feel generative AI will have little to no impact.

Robert Half research reveals workers are optimistic about generative AI. (PRNewswire)

Attitudes by Occupation and Generation

Technology (63%) and human resources (54%) professionals say generative AI will create more demand for their skills.

Gen Zers (63%) and Millennials (57%) are more optimistic about AI's benefits than are Gen Xers (30%) and Baby Boomers (21%). View generational age groups here

"Given the hype around generative AI, it's natural for workers to question the impact it will have on their immediate and long-term job prospects," said Trisha Plovie, senior vice president of future of work at Robert Half. "What's important right now is for both workers and employers to prioritize and understand the capabilities, benefits and risks it may present."

Embracing Generative AI Across Professions

According to Robert Half's research, workers say the greatest benefits of using generative AI on the job are automating time-consuming tasks (35%) and increasing efficiency and productivity (30%).

Many companies see the upside of leveraging generative AI in the workplace, too. In a separate Robert Half survey, managers shared the top ways their teams are using the technology:

Finance and accounting Human resources Administrative and customer support Automating data entry

Writing job descriptions



Analyzing and categorizing customer feedback



Legal Technology Marketing and creative Streamlining document review and analysis Processing large volumes of data to improve system performance Writing copy for campaigns, social media and/or communications View more AI use cases across occupations here.



"Embracing generative AI in the workplace," Plovie said, "will require a clear set of guidelines and an openness to its potential to help alleviate routine tasks, improve productivity and free up time for more strategic projects."

About the Research

The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from May 4-30, 2023. They include responses from more than 2,500 workers 18 and older and more than 2,000 hiring managers in finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, human resources, and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees in the United States.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Robert Half) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robert Half