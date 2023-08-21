Virtusa Unveils New Generative AI Center of Excellence to Empower Business Transformation

Center of Excellence to leverage Virtusa's Industry Experience to accelerate the adoption of Google Cloud's generative AI technology by enterprises.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation , a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, today announced a new global Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) in partnership with Google Cloud. Unveiled in the leadup to Google Cloud Next 2023, the CoE combines Virtusa's deep expertise in digital transformation and industry vertical knowledge with Google Cloud's AI technologies to accelerate the development and adoption of generative AI solutions.

Generative AI, a branch of artificial intelligence, focuses on generating new content, such as images, videos, and texts, in a creative and autonomous manner. The generative AI market is projected to grow exponentially from $8.65 billion in 2022 to $188.62 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 36.10%. By harnessing the power of generative AI, organizations can unlock new levels of innovation and optimize business processes for growth.

The Center of Excellence (CoE) builds upon the strength of many years of partnership between Virtusa, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, and Google Cloud. The CoE aims to transform and modernize customer businesses using cutting-edge products and solutions of Google Cloud and the deep domain knowledge that Virtusa brings from industries ranging from healthcare to finance. The Center of Excellence (CoE) will provide thought leadership in AI and build industry-leading solutions to help enterprises adopt AI technologies and accelerate growth. Virtusa will also invest in training 2000+ engineers on Google Cloud's AI technologies.

"Our collaboration with Google Cloud to establish a generative AI Center of Excellence aims to revolutionize the way businesses innovate and create value for their customers," said Ram Meenakshisundaram, Virtusa CTO. "As the use of generative AI continues to expand exponentially, businesses that are early and efficient adopters will separate themselves from the competition and thrive in the next era of technological innovation. The creation of the Center of Excellence solidifies our commitment to driving the future of digital transformation and fueling the next wave of technological advancements."

The collaboration will involve joint research and development efforts, knowledge sharing, and training initiatives. Google Cloud's generative AI products and tools, such as Vertex AI, GEnAI App Builder, and its collection of powerful large language models, are enterprise ready and enable generative AI innovation. It will serve businesses across industries from healthcare to finance to unlock the full potential of generative AI.

"Our partners have a significant opportunity to help customers innovate by implementing products and technology from Google Cloud and our ecosystem," said Jim Anderson, Vice President, NA Partners Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud. "We're pleased to work with Virtusa to launch this Center of Excellence where customers are empowered to accelerate their digital transformation."

To learn more about Virtusa, visit www.virtusa.com. To learn more about Virtusa's partnership with Google Cloud, visit the webpage here or stop by the Virtusa booth #1045 at the Google Cloud Next 2023 conference on August 29-31, 2023.

