Viral Party Game Brand, What Do You Meme?, Launches "Who Killed Mia?" and Rebrands to Relatable

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What Do You Meme?® , the leading manufacturer of adult party games, announced today the launch of its newest game "Who Killed Mia?," a first-of-its-kind immersive murder mystery game that offers a fresh take on a classic for the social media age, alongside its official rebrand to Relatable. The new brand name encapsulates its evolution to a modern entertainment company and emphasizes its core mission of bringing people together through games in the party, family, relationship, and drinking categories, as well as lifestyle, wellness, and novelty products.

Who Killed Mia? is centered around the fictional influencer, Mia Star, and her untimely death. Players will work to solve the case using a mix of physical and immersive digital evidence and gripping live-action videos to uncover the killer in this creative whodunnit game, offering players everything they need for an epic murder mystery game night. Who Killed Mia? is now available at retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Amazon, and online at relatable.com/whokilledmia.

Co-founded in 2016 by Ben Kaplan, Elie Ballas, and Elliot Tebele, Relatable began with a Kickstarter fundraiser for its signature game, What Do You Meme?, and quickly went on to become the fastest-growing game manufacturer and #1 bestseller on Amazon. Fast forward to today, Relatable has 10 of the top 25 items in adult party games and remains the #1 manufacturer maintaining a market share in adult party Games of over 30%. Its most well-known adult party games include What Do You Meme?, Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, New Phone Who Dis?, Incohearent, and more, in addition to the best-selling family game What Do You Meme? Family Edition.

"As our brand has continued to grow and expand into new categories over the years, we wanted our new name to more accurately represent everything that we have to offer," said Ben Kaplan, Co-Founder of Relatable. "We are excited to continue to invent new games beyond the card-like ones, such as our hero product, and Who Killed Mia shows what is possible when pushing the limits of creativity and blending digital elements into the game. As we enter this new chapter as a modern entertainment company, we are looking forward to expanding even further beyond games."

To learn more about Relatable and Who Killed Mia?, visit www.relatable.com

Relatable is a modern entertainment company in the Toy and Game space, inspired by pop culture and social media, with a variety of offerings to spice up game night and daily life. The company recently rebranded from What Do You Meme?, (originally named after its flagship game), to reflect its impressive and wide variety of offerings across adult, family, drinking, relationship games, and more. Some of these include Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, the upcoming 2023 launch of Who Killed Mia?, as well as viral hit lifestyle products like the Happy Helpers Menstruation Crustacean heating pad. Co-founded by Ben Kaplan, Elie Ballas, and Elliot Tebele in 2016, Relatable has become the fastest-growing toy and game company in the industry, with more than 30% market share in the adult party games space. Its signature game What Do You Meme? was even crowned Amazon's #1 bestselling game. Products from Relatable are available at retailers such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and online at relatable.com. For more information, visit www.relatable.com and follow along on Instagram at @byrelatable and Tiktok @by_relatable.

