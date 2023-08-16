LA GOLF AND SPORTSBOX AI PARTNER TO LAUNCH A MOTION-BASED FITTING EXPERIENCE

MOTION BASED FITTING BRINGS THE ERA OF 'GUESS AND CHECK' STYLE CLUB FITTING TO AN END

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LA GOLF partners with Sportsbox AI to launch the 'LA GOLF Fit Yourself Experience'. This is a first-of-its-kind fitting experience inside the Sportsbox 3DGolf app that allows golfers to effortlessly record their own swing and matches them to the perfect shaft for their game.

The collaboration between LA GOLF and Sportsbox AI has culminated in the development of an extraordinary experience that introduces an unprecedented AI fitting based on state-of-the-art motion science, revolutionizing the way golfers select the best equipment for their game.

"You can now fit yourself more accurately than a launch monitor or simulator with just your phone and three swings, and that is a big freaking deal for golfers," says Reed Dickens, Founder and CEO of LA GOLF. "Jeehae Lee is a brilliant entrepreneur, and I could not be more excited to partner with Sportsbox AI to bring golfers the future of club fitting."

Sportsbox AI and LA GOLF have tested the AI logic on a wide array of golfers – male and female across different ages, swing speeds, and handicaps – and on average, golfers who switched to the LA GOLF driver shaft that was recommended to them through the app gained an average of 9 yards and tightened their dispersion by 15 yards.

"Golfers have had two options for finding clubs to play: ask a friend or their local pro or go through an often expensive fitting experience that is based on a 'guess and check' process, which is entirely dependent on the fitting professional to make the right recommendation," says Jeehae Lee, Co-founder and CEO at Sportsbox AI. "We have - through this partnership with LA GOLF and Sportsbox's unique AI technology - uncovered clear Motion-based Fitting Logic that is much more reliable than eyeballed assessments. We're excited to bring this service to golfers everywhere through their mobile phone - for FREE."

About LA GOLF

LA GOLF's pro player, anti-establishment DNA has made it the most provocative brand in golf.

In just the first few years, LA GOLF has created the most technologically advanced putter in the game with the largest sweet spot ever, a ball that is out performing every major brand in distance and control, and the stiffest and most stable shafts that were inspired directly from our player partners and made by hand in California.

LA GOLF was founded by Reed Dickens, formerly the founding CEO of Marucci Sports, where he used a similar playbook to partner with the greatest players in the game to dethrone legacy incumbents Louisville Slugger and Easton.

For more information on LA Golf products, visit LAGOLF.CO

About Sportsbox AI

Sportsbox.ai is an AI-powered company that creates mobile applications for sports coaching and training. Using patented 3D Motion Capture and Kinematic AI technology, the company is able to capture, measure, and analyze complex athletic motions in accurate 3D detail from a mobile phone. Sportsbox 3DGolf, launched in October 2021, enables users to turn their mobile phone into a 3D motion capture device and provides 3D animation and motion data about golf swings. In December 2022, the company launched Sportsbox 3D Practice, an app that provides golfers with data-driven practices and real-time feedback. Sportsbox 3DGolf's technology offers coaches and players access to 3D motion capture, 3D kinematic measurements, a platform for seamless coaching, and personalized practice guides.

For more information about Sportsbox and the 3DGolf app, visit sportsbox.ai

