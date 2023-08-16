CPSC Warning: Stop Using Recalled Gree Dehumidifiers Due to Fire Hazard; 4 Deaths May be Tied to Recalled Units

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the continued risk of fire from dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances, of China. CPSC urges consumers to immediately check to see if their dehumidifier is part of any Gree dehumidifier recall, including the most recent recall of Gree dehumidifiers announced on August 16, 2023. Consumers should stop using the recalled dehumidifiers and contact Gree for a full refund. The Commission has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard.

The recall of the affected dehumidifiers was first announced in September 2013, updated in October 2013, expanded in January 2014, re-announced in May 2014, and re-announced again in November 2016. CPSC evaluated the recalled dehumidifiers and found that they can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, which can lead to serious injury or death. There have been reports of four deaths potentially associated with Gree dehumidifiers, all involving adults who died from house fires that may have been caused by recalled dehumidifiers. One death occurred in 2016 in Ohio. Another death occurred in 2022 in Iowa. Two more deaths occurred in 2022 in Missouri.

There have been more than 2,000 reported incidents of these recalled dehumidifiers overheating. About 450 fires have been reported, resulting in more than $19 million in property damage.

These dehumidifiers are separate from the 1.56 million Gree dehumidifiers recalled on August 16, 2023. CPSC urges all consumers to inspect their dehumidifiers and take advantage of the recalls if they own affected products.

The recalled dehumidifiers have been sold at: AAFES, HH Gregg, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowe's, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide and in Canada, and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com, from January 2005 through January 2014 for between $110 and $400.

As stated in the November 2016 recall reannouncement, the recalled dehumidifiers are 20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65 and 70-pint dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances, of China with brand names Danby, De'Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima. Recalled model numbers are listed below. The brand name and the pint capacity are printed on the front of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately turn off and unplug the recalled dehumidifiers and contact Gree at (866) 853-2802 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at greedehumidifierrecall.com and click on Recall for to receive a refund. Report incidents with recalled dehumidifiers and any dangerous product or a product-related injury to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

List of Recalled Dehumidifiers:

Danby or Premiere

Model number Capacity Date code range

DDR3011 30-pint All units

DDR30P 30-pint All units

DDR4511 45-pint All units

DDR45P 45-pint All units

DDR6511 65-pint All units

DDR65CHP 65-pint All units







De'Longhi or SuperClima



Model number Capacity Date code range

DDSE30 30-pint All units

DDSE40 40-pint All units

DG50 50-pint All units





Fedders

Model number Capacity Date code range

FEDH-MAH030-C15 30-pint All units

FEDH-MAH070-C15 70-pint All units





Fellini

Model number Capacity Date code range

13-06030 50-pint All units

13-06031 70-pint All units





Frigidaire

Model number Capacity Date code range

FDB30R1 30-pint 01/07 through 09/08

FDB50R1 50-pint 01/07 through 09/08

FDB70R1 70-pint 01/07 through 09/08

FDD25S1 25-pint 01/07 through 09/08

FDF50S1 50-pint 01/07 through 09/08

FDF70S1 70-pint 01/07 through 09/08

FDL30R1 30-pint 01/07 through 09/08

FDL50R1 50-pint 01/07 through 09/08

FDL50S1 50-pint 01/07 through 09/08

FDL70R1 70-pint 01/07 through 09/08

FDL70S1 70-pint 01/07 through 09/08

FDM30R1 30-pint 01/07 through 09/08

FDR30S1 30-pint 01/07 through 09/08







GE



Model number Capacity Date code range

ADEH50LN 50 pint 01/08 through 12/10

ADER30LN 30 pint 01/08 through 12/10

ADER40LN 40 pint 01/08 through 12/10

ADER50LN 50 pint 01/08 through 12/10

ADER65LN 65 pint 01/08 through 12/10

ADEW30LN 30 pint 01/08 through 12/10

ADEW50LN 50 pint 01/08 through 12/10

ADEW65LN 65 pint 01/08 through 12/10

AHH40LL 40 pint 01/08 through 12/10

AHH50LM 50 pint 01/08 through 12/10

AHR30LL 30 pint 01/08 through 12/10

AHR30LM 30 pint 01/08 through 12/10

AHR40LL 40 pint 01/08 through 12/10

AHR40LM 40 pint 01/08 through 12/10

AHR50LL 50 pint 01/08 through 12/10

AHR50LM 50 pint 01/08 through 12/10

AHR65LL 65 pint 01/08 through 12/10

AHR65LM 65 pint 01/08 through 12/10

AHW30LM 30 pint 01/08 through 12/10

AHW50LM 50 pint 01/08 through 12/10

AHW65LM 65 pint 01/08 through 12/10







Gree



Model number Capacity Date code range

13-06090 30-pint All units

13-06091 45-pint All units

13-06092 50-pint All units

GDN40AH-A4EBB1A 40-pint All units

GDN45AH-A3EBB2A 45-pint All units

GDN50AF-A3EBA8A 50-pint All units

GDN50AF-A3EBA8B 50-pint All units

GDN70AF-A3EBA8A 70-pint All units

GDN70AF-A3EBB3A 70-pint All units

GDN70AI-A3EBB2A 70-pint All units

GDNE30AEBA1A8A 30-pint All units

GDNE40AEBA1A8A 40-Pint All units

GDNE50AFBA1A8A 50-pint All units

GDNE65AFBA1A8A 65-pint All units





Kenmore

Model number Capacity Date code range

407.52301210 30-pint 2012-04 through 2012-09

407.52501210 50-pint 2012-04 through 2012-09

407.52701210 70-pint 2012-04 through 2012-09

407.52702210 70-pint 2012-04 through 2012-08









Norpole Model number Capacity Date code range

NPDH30PG 30-pint All units







Seabreeze



Model number Capacity Date code range

DH450S 50-pint All units

DH470S 70-pint All units





SoleusAir

Model number Capacity Date code range CFM-25E 25-pint All units CFM-40E 40-pint All units DP1-30-03 30-pint All units DP1-40-03 40-pint All units DP1-50-03 50-pint All units DP1-50-03A 50-pint All units DP1-70-03 70-pint All units GL-DEH-30-1 30-pint 1211 through 0612 GL-DEH-45-2 45-pint 1211 through 0612 GL-DEH-50-2L2 50-pint 1211 through 0612 GL-DEH-50-2Q2 50-pint 1211 through 0612 GL-DEH-70-2S2 70-pint 1211 through 0612 GL-DEH-70P-2S2 70-pint 0112 through 0612 GM-DEH-30M-1L2 30-pint 010512 through 061412 GM-DEH-30M-1R2 30-pint 010512 through 061412 GM-DEH-45-1 45-pint 122511 through 062112 GM-DEH-70-1S2 70-pint 010512 through 062112 SG-DEH-25-4 25-pint 032711 through 081712 SG-DEH-30-2 30-pint 032711 through 050712 SG-DEH-30B-1 30-pint 011210 through 041310 SG-DEH-30M-1 30-pint 010210 through 071512 SG-DEH-30M-1A 30-pint 121510 through 111011 SG-DEH-30M-1L2 30-pint 010510 through 071512 SG-DEH-30M-1R2 30-pint 010510 through 071512 SG-DEH-45-1 45-pint 010210 through 071512 SG-DEH-45-1A 45-pint 121510 through 111011 SG-DEH-45-2 45-pint 032711 through 050712 SG-DEH-50-2 50-pint 010712 through 010712 SG-DEH-70-1 70-pint 010210 through 071512 SG-DEH-70-1A 70-pint 121510 through 111011 SG-DEH-70-2 70-pint 032711 through 050712 SG-DEH-70-2S2 70-pint 032711 through 050712

