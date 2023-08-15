External Clues to Internal Health: How Our Skin Reveals More Than Age

Longevity Playbook™ Unveils Next Generation Actual Age Test, Incorporates Skin Health Evaluation for Enhanced Physiological Insights

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity Playbook™, an innovative and personalized health app and program that examines longevity sciences to empower individuals to live younger for longer, today announced the launch of its next-generation Actual Age Test—now featuring a skin health evaluation. This new self-assessment evaluates the seven signs of aging that skin can exhibit—fine lines and wrinkles, rough texture, uneven tone, dullness, enlarged pores, blotches, age spots, and dryness—and will provide individuals with a more comprehensive and accurate interpretation of their physiological health in comparison to their biological age. With the integration, people can gain richer insights and delve deeper into how their lifestyle choices impact their appearance, skin health, and overall well-being.

The doctor-curate questions investigate lifestyle factors that are directly linked to and affect skin health and the mechanisms of aging. By adding skin-related questions to the existing framework, the Actual Age Test extends beyond broad indicators, offering a glimpse into the intricate interplay between external appearances and internal health markers.

"We know that skin health is an important indicator of overall well-being, including potential risks such as melanoma, but it also tells the world how old we may look, whether that's a true reflection of our biological age," says Michael Roizen, M.D., Founder of Longevity Playbook (Actual Age 57) and Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic. "It was important to expand the Actual Age Test to include a skin health evaluation to accurately represent one's physiological age. We hope this new test and personalized algorithms further empower individuals to understand better how their health choices reverberate throughout their bodies and how to positively enhance their life and healthspan."

Longevity Playbook has plans to roll out additional health evaluations within the Actual Age Test, concentrating on areas that typically age individuals quickly due to lifestyle factors. Users can anticipate the incorporation of brain health, hip and knee health, stress, and sleep hygiene by 2024.

"We are excited to introduce this next evolution of the Actual Age Test to our users and everyone looking to understand their physiological age better," said Jason Brown, CEO of Longevity Playbook (Actual Age 59).

"We built the Actual Age Test to help people identify their potential lifespan based on their current disability and death risk. Today marks another significant step in our commitment to providing personalized, data-driven insights that empower individuals to improve their overall quality of life and longevity."

To experience the new Actual Age Test and discover how the skin health assessment can revolutionize our understanding of physiological well-being, visit longevityplaybook.com/actualagetest.

Learn more about the company, sign up for the free newsletter and join the growing community of individuals committed to enhancing their vitality at longevityplaybook.com.

About Longevity Playbook™

Longevity Playbook™ informs people about the medical advancements that will allow them to live longer and inspires them to prepare for more active and productive years of life. Founded by Michael Roizen, M.D., Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus of the Wellness Institute at the Cleveland Clinic in 2022, the company uses extensive and rigorous scientific data to build the program for each user's personalized journey to reclaim their prime years. Longevity Playbook is a product of Great Age Reboot, Inc. To learn more, please visit longevityplaybook.com and follow @LongevityPlaybook on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

