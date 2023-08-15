Deepcoin Unveils Cutting-Edge "Drawing Order" Feature, Redefining Crypto Trading Strategy

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepcoin , the trailblazing derivative cryptocurrency exchange renowned for its unwavering dedication to innovation and user-centric solutions, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary feature: "Drawing Order." This groundbreaking addition solidifies Deepcoin's position as a pioneer in the digital asset market, offering traders an unparalleled advantage in shaping and executing their trading strategies.

The "Drawing Order" feature introduces a new dimension to trading, allowing users to leverage hand-drawn elements for precise market order execution. Through the intuitive interface, users can now chart out segments, trend lines, or rays that act as triggering conditions for market orders when the latest price intersects with these drawn elements. This innovative tool introduces an entirely new dimension to crypto trading, providing users with a tactical advantage in capitalizing on price trends and fluctuations while empowering them to visualize and implement their trading ideas with unparalleled precision.

"We are thrilled to introduce the 'Drawing Order' feature, marking yet another milestone in our relentless pursuit of innovation," said Ego Huang , CEO of Deepcoin. "Deepcoin has always been committed to empowering our users with cutting-edge tools that enhance their trading experience. The 'Drawing Order' feature empowers traders to seize opportunities with greater precision and confidence."

Key Highlights of the "Drawing Order" Feature

1. Strategic Visualization: Traders can visually create and customize their drawn elements, allowing them to precisely outline triggering conditions for market orders based on trendlines and price movement patterns.

2. Enhanced Trading Strategy: By connecting high and low points on candlestick charts, traders can identify potential reversals or significant price movements, enabling more informed buying and selling decisions.

3. Unmatched Competitive Edge: Deepcoin stands alone as the industry leader in offering drawing elements as triggering conditions for market orders, setting a new standard for innovative trading tools.

4. Simplified Usage: Deepcoin provides comprehensive operating instructions for drawing elements and creating line drawing commissions/alerts, making the feature accessible to traders of all skill levels.

Deepcoin continues to set new standards for excellence by providing users with next-generation trading features. As Deepcoin forges ahead, it remains committed to shaping the future of digital asset trading through cutting-edge features like "Drawing Order'' and a steadfast dedication to user success. The "Drawing Order" feature elevates Deepcoin's commitment to innovation and user empowerment, solidifying its status as a trailblazer in the digital asset market.

About Deepcoin

Deepcoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange committed to providing users with a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience while known for its relentless innovation and long-term value proposition. Founded in 2018 by industry veterans and former executives of renowned companies, Deepcoin has amassed over 3 million registered users across 30 countries, facilitating a cumulative trading volume exceeding US $1 trillion. Having broad support for global fiat currency deposits, Deepcoin enables direct purchases of major cryptocurrencies and offers a range of trading options for over 100 cryptocurrencies. Its user-friendly platform includes spot trading , perpetual contracts , inverse perpetual contracts , and DeFi financial management savings, backed by 24/7 multilingual customer support , empowering individuals and institutions to navigate the digital asset market with confidence and ease. Deepcoin continues to redefine the crypto trading landscape, delivering unparalleled innovation and exceptional user experiences.

