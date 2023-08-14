REDCON1 Hires Bang Energy’s Ex-COO Gene Bukovi, Chief Growth & Operations Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REDCON1, the fastest-growing sports nutrition brand, is thrilled to announce the addition of Gene Bukovi.

With REDCON1 ENERGY, MRE Protein Shake, and TOTAL WAR – REDCON1 stands as a formidable contender in the beverage market.

REDCON1 is about being at the Highest State of Readiness, and Gene is no different. A seasoned veteran in the energy drink industry, Gene played a pivotal role in elevating BANG to a market valuation of over $3B and annual retail sales surpassing $1.3B. Drawing upon his expertise, REDCON1 is set to elevate REDCON1 ENERGY and establish itself as a formidable contender in the beverage market.

REDCON1 ENERGY isn't just any drink—it's energy with purpose. Consumers can enjoy a boost in performance and feel positive knowing that 5 cents from every can purchase supports a military charity .

"Unlike many competitors in the market, REDCON1 introduces several standout products to the ready-to-drink sector. With the MRE RTD protein shake , REDCON1 ENERGY drink , and TOTAL WAR ready to drink pre-workout , Gene possesses a dynamic trio poised for significant impact in the industry." — Aaron Singerman, REDCON1 Founder

"Leadership can be described in many ways. My commitment to Aaron and the REDCON1 Team is to accelerate our growth in beverages and to realize our full potential at the Highest State of Readiness." — Gene Bukovi

About REDCON1

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people who need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 offers nutritional supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone, from beginners to professional athletes. Our products feature efficacious formulas while building a brand that stands for transparency, hard work, honesty, and integrity. For additional information, visit redcon1.com .

