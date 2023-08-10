Grubhub and Sonesta Partner to Bring Mobile Ordering to Sonesta ES Suites and Simply Suites Hotels

Guests at the extended stay brands are eligible for two free months of Grubhub+, Grubhub's subscription loyalty program that gives diners access to unlimited $0 delivery on orders of $12+

CHICAGO and NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, and Sonesta International Hotel Corporation (Sonesta) announced today that they have partnered to bring Grubhub mobile ordering and delivery to more than 120 Extended Stay Suites and Simply Suites hotels across the country.

With this partnership, guests at Sonesta ES Suites and Sonesta Simply Suites will be able to explore the flavors of local communities through access to Grubhub's network of more than 365,000 restaurants and convenience offerings. Guests will be able to order on Grubhub via geolocation and QR codes around each property that take them directly to the Grubhub Marketplace. The hotel location and courier drop-off instructions will automatically populate at checkout for ease of use.

"We're redefining the dining experience for hotel guests by making it easier than ever to bring more dining options and convenience right to guests' doors no matter where their travels take them," said Eric Ferguson, chief operations officer at Grubhub. "With Sonesta, we're excited to help support a dining need at these properties and play a role in keeping guests fed, happy and energized."

"Sonesta ES Suites and Simply Suites apartment-styled accommodations provide guests with a fully equipped kitchen, giving them a sense of normalcy and a home away from home," said Elizabeth Harlow, chief brand officer at Sonesta. "We are excited to be partnering with Grubhub to provide our guests with easy access to mobile ordering and delivery services which will enhance our extended stay hotel experience."

The Grubhub partnership is now available at all participating Sonesta ES Suites and Simply Suites hotels across the U.S. Guests that affiliate with their hotel will receive two free months of Grubhub+, Grubhub's loyalty program that provides diners access to unlimited $0 delivery on orders of $12+. To learn more about Grubhub for hotels, visit here.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Sonesta

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company, according to Smith Travel Research (STR), with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 17 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages, and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James; Classico – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; MOD – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Select; Sonesta Essential; Sonesta ES (Extended Stay) Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in Egypt, also; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Red Lion Hotels & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knight's Inn; Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, call 1. 800.SONESTA, visit Sonesta.com or RedLion.com.

