NCCN Announces Research Funding for Biomarker-Directed Therapy in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer, in Collaboration with Fight CRC and Pfizer

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network's Oncology Research Program selects projects focused on optimizing biomarker-directed therapy in metastatic colorectal.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced new grants awarded to improve quality initiatives focused on optimizing biomarker-directed therapy in metastatic colorectal cancer. Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) collaborated with NCCN and Pfizer, Inc in the grant process; Pfizer will provide funding and oversee the projects.

"These investigators will hopefully provide research that leads to improving [delivery of] guideline-concordant care."

Metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) is a complex, heterogeneous disease characterized by multiple gene alterations that can significantly impact a patient's prognosis and treatment option profile. Biomarker testing has transformed the landscape of mCRC care and is critical to ensuring a patient receives appropriate, evidence-based care. The goal of this project is to optimize biomarker-directed therapy based on established clinical practice guidelines in mCRC.

"Biomarker testing to determine optimal therapy in metastatic colorectal cancer can be complex, cumbersome, and prolonged, which leads to delays in appropriate patient care. These barriers exist throughout the biomarker testing continuum and include provider ordering, patient education, insurance coverage, tissue acquisition, data interpretation, and treatment implications" explained Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, FACP, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, NCCN. "These investigators will hopefully provide research that leads to improving a key component of delivering guideline-concordant care."

The selected projects are:

Stacey A. Cohen , MD, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Amit Mahipal , MD, MPH and Melissa Lumish , MD, Case Comprehensive Cancer Center and University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center

Vanessa Wookey , MD, Fox Chase Cancer Center



"At Pfizer, we're committed to raising awareness of both the importance of biomarker testing in mCRC as well as optimizing clinical implementation," said Faisal Mehmud, MD, Precision Medicine & Early Pipeline Lead at Pfizer. "Improving access to biomarker testing as well as increasing our knowledge about testing methods are key to help improve outcomes for patients living with this type of devastating cancer. We are excited to partner with NCCN and Fight CRC on this project and are pleased to support three outstanding projects that have the potential to make a significant contribution in this important initiative."

"Envisioning a future where metastatic colorectal cancer patients receive optimal and personalized treatment without unnecessary hurdles is at the heart of Fight CRC's mission," stated Anjee Davis, MPPA, President of Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC). "In partnership with Pfizer and NCCN, we are thrilled to reveal these transformative grants designed to dismantle barriers throughout the biomarker testing journey. Through a proactive approach in addressing patients' challenges and expanding access to biomarker testing, we forge a path towards conquering this complex disease, all while empowering patients to become their own advocates in their fight for better outcomes."

Proposals were peer reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee, which consisted of leading expert oncologists from NCCN Member Institutions. The selected projects are set to be completed within two years. Nearly $750,000 in funding will be provided across all grants.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, clinical research, and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website, an informed consent database, and points to consider on the best practices for biorepositories, registries, and databases. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

