Enthea Reports Clinical Results from First Year of Psychedelic Healthcare Benefit for Employees of Leading California-Based Soap Company

Data Reveals Employees of Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps Experienced Significant Improvements in Mental Health Conditions from Ketamine-Assisted Therapy

BOSTON, Mass., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enthea , the first and only licensed provider of health insurance benefits to cover psychedelic-assisted therapies, today released their one-year results from the benefit program it administers for Dr. Bronner's, the seventy-five year old, top-selling natural brand of soap in the United States. The California based company generated $170.3M in revenue in 2023 and prides itself on offering generous employee benefits. Since 2022 the company has offered employees and their families coverage for ketamine-assisted therapy (KAT). Employers like Dr. Bronner's are motivated to offer additional benefits for mental health care to improve employee well-being. Offerings like KAT can also support improved productivity, increase employee retention rates, lower medical costs, and a more engaged workforce overall.

The partnership between Enthea and Dr. Bronner's to offer KAT as an ancillary benefit launched in January 2022, paving the way to more effective mental health treatment. Enthea's services allowed Dr. Bronner's to become the first company to add KAT to its existing employer-sponsored health insurance plan.

During the first year, 7% of overall health plan members completed their physician-recommended KAT treatment regimen, which includes medical and psychiatric intake, preparatory sessions, ketamine medicine sessions, and therapy sessions to integrate the experiences into their daily lives.

The data revealed eye-opening symptom score reductions for patients diagnosed with various conditions:

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: 86% improvement

Major Depressive Disorder: 67% improvement

Generalized Anxiety Disorder: 65% improvement

All treatments under the Dr. Bronner's-sponsored benefit were provided by San Diego based Flow Integrative , Enthea's flagship Credentialed Provider, who partnered with Enthea to pilot this model. Enthea is collaborating with employers to add KAT as an ancillary benefit, similar to add-on fertility benefits or dental coverage. The encouraging outcomes seen with Dr. Bronner's employees validate Enthea's approach of removing barriers to access by way of employee mental health benefits.

"In recent years, more workplaces have started paying closer attention to the well-being of employees. This is incredibly important to us at Dr. Bronner's and is key to our mission," said David Bronner, Cosmic Engagement Officer (CEO) of Dr. Bronner's. "Partnering with Enthea to offer ketamine-assisted therapy to our workforce is something that I'm especially proud of. While not everyone experiences such deep healing, many of our team members have reported dramatic improvements in their lives as a result of ketamine-assisted therapy. We hope to inspire other companies and organizations to also partner with Enthea and offer this benefit to their staff."

Encouraged by the Dr. Bronner's pilot, Enthea also announced the addition of a telemedicine/at-home treatment model for ketamine assisted-therapy (KAT) through a partnership with leading mental wellness provider, Nue Life . As part of Nue Life's entry into the Enthea Provider Network , Enthea will ensure compliance with its Medical Policy and Standards of Care, as well as completion and verification of all required practitioner credentialing. This partnership begins with a limited rollout that will allow patients to be safely and conveniently treated in the comfort of their own homes, and further reducing barriers to access such as cost, location and wait times.

"Enthea and Nue Life are working in tandem to provide cutting-edge mental health solutions, no matter the environment," said Juan Pablo Cappello, CEO & Co-Founder of Nue Life Health. "We are excited to be Enthea's first partner for at-home treatment and to be providing cutting-edge ways to capture patient data so Enthea can achieve its mission of equity and access while being able to demonstrate outcomes."

In the United States, millions suffer from challenging mental health conditions, but insurance often fails to cover KAT fully. Conventional approaches have limitations, but KAT's effectiveness in clinical trials offers great hope. Enthea's turn-key operation seeks to make it seamless for employers to provide coverage for these treatments for employees and families.

Enthea has a rapidly growing list of premium partners and employers that will be onboarded on a regular basis. For more information on the latest company developments at Enthea, visit www.enthea.com .

About Enthea

Enthea is a licensed, third-party administrator of health insurance benefits with a mission to provide access to safe and affordable psychedelic-assisted therapies, starting with ketamine therapy. Through these benefits, companies can cover this new and innovative treatment for their employees and families, leading to improved productivity, increased retention, lower medical costs, and a more engaged workforce. Enthea's services currently cover ketamine-based treatments and will include MDMA and psilocybin-assisted therapies as they are approved.

About Dr. Bronner's and Ketamine Assisted Therapy

Dr. Bronner's Ketamine-Assisted Therapy employee health benefit program is administered through the provider Enthea and services are currently offered to employees by Flow Integrative. At this time, Flow Integrative is the only treatment provider covered by Dr. Bronner's health benefit in collaboration with Enthea.

Dr. Bronner's strongly encourages anyone considering Ketamine-Assisted Therapy treatment to make the decision in consultation with a licensed physician and general practitioner and only after it is confirmed that you have no contraindications. Dr. Bronner's does not support or encourage the unlicensed use of ketamine or the illegal practice of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy in any circumstances.

For more information on Dr. Bronner's and their ketamine-assisted therapy benefit, please see here.

