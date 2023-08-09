BEST Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 9:00pm U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, or 9:00am Beijing Time on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Participants may access the call by dialling the following numbers:

United States: +1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963976 or +852-5808 1995 Mainland China: 4001-206115 International: +1-412-317-6061 Participant Elite Entry Number: 5464411

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through August 30, 2023 by dialling the following numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 9570777

Please visit the Company's investor relations website http://ir.best-inc.com to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a presentation will also be available at the same site.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management, and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

