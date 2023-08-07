Don Matejko joins Siteimprove as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate revenue and drive global growth

Digital content experience company expands executive team with ex-Adobe Martech commercial leader

SEATTLE, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove, the leading platform that empowers brands to stand out with engaging, accessible, and high-performing digital content experiences, today announced the appointment of Don Matejko as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to lead its go-to-market strategy and execution.

Don Matejko, Siteimprove's New CRO, Professional Headshot (PRNewswire)

Digital experience company Siteimprove expands executive team with ex-Adobe Martech commercial leader Don Matejko

In this role, Don will be responsible for all revenue generation efforts, driving alignment and partnership across commercial functions, and implementing new strategic initiatives to drive global growth and expanded market presence.

Don brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the SaaS, marketing technology, and artificial intelligence industries. He has more than 20 years of expertise in building high-performing revenue organizations through sales, partner, and customer success leadership roles at some of the sector's most notable brands, including SAP, Adobe, Oracle, EMC, Shift Technology, and Showpad.

Most recently, Don was CRO at Magnit, where his leadership improved operational efficiency, streamlined sales processes, enhanced the customer journey, opened new sales markets, and helped the company overachieve on revenue. As a tenured CRO, board member, and investment advisor, Don is well-positioned to lead Siteimprove's revenue-focused initiatives and foster sustainable business growth.

"I'm excited to jump right in, roll up my sleeves and support the Siteimprove team to take full advantage of the market opportunity we are facing", Don said. "My focus coming in will be to build on the great work already put in place by our Sales, Partner, and Customer teams to ensure an integrated, enjoyable customer buying experience from prospect through to power user. I want to ensure we continue to drive bold innovation that brings in new customers and adds value to those already using our products."

Shane Paladin, CEO of Siteimprove, shared, "In today's world it's hard to break through distractions to capture the attention of your buyers. We help our customers be more relevant and reach their target audience with high-performing content, providing a best-in-class, inclusive digital experience that defies boundaries of all kinds–whether they're cultural, language, or physical. Don is the perfect fit to round out our leadership team. His experience in driving top-line growth, promoting operational rigor, and fostering a customer-centric culture will help lay a path for long-term company success."

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove empowers brands to stand out with engaging, accessible, and high-performing digital experiences for every website visitor. More than 7,000 companies around the world use Siteimprove solutions to create engaging digital content experiences that capture customer attention, drive marketing success, and grow revenue.

Contact:

Sarah Bergstrom, sberg@siteimprove.com

Website: www.siteimprove.com

Siteimprove Logo Wordmark (PRNewsfoto/Siteimprove) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Siteimprove