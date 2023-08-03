CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Earnings per share ("EPS")* for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.90 compared to $0.96 per share for the second quarter of 2022 which included a non-recurring gain of $0.08 per share; Operating income for the quarter grew 7.1 percent from the prior year quarter to $28.3 million

Year-to-date EPS was $2.94 compared to $3.04 per share in the prior year

Customer consumption was significantly impacted by historically warmer temperatures during the quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2023 , lowering EPS by approximately $0.09 and $0.38 per share, respectively

Adjusted gross margin growth of $7.4 million was driven by regulatory initiatives, natural gas organic growth, increased demand for CNG, RNG and LNG services and continued pipeline expansion projects

Multiple new project updates, including the announcement of two new pipeline projects that will drive future earnings growth

Reiteration of long-term earnings and capital expenditures guidance, including continued capital expenditure guidance of $200 million to $230 million for 2023

DOVER, Del., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company's net income was $16.1 million, compared to $17.1 million reported in the same quarter of 2022. EPS in the quarter was $0.90 per share, compared to $0.96 per share reported in the same prior-year period. Net income in the second quarter of 2022 also included a $1.9 million one-time building sale gain, or EPS of $0.08.

Earnings during the second quarter of 2023 were driven by contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, increased propane margins and fees, continued pipeline expansion projects, increased demand for compressed natural gas ("CNG"), renewable natural gas ("RNG") and liquefied natural gas ("LNG") services and incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs. These contributions were partially offset by the continued presence of significantly warmer weather on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Ohio during the second quarter of 2023 as well as higher interest expense associated with the Company's short-term borrowings.

For the first half of 2023, net income was $52.5 million compared to $54.0 million for the same period in 2022. EPS for the first half of 2023 was $2.94 compared to $3.04 per share reported in the same prior-year period.

For the first half of 2023, earnings were impacted by significantly warmer weather in our service territories during which, the Delmarva Peninsula and Ohio experienced temperatures that were more than 20 percent higher than historical averages. The impacts of weather for the first half of 2023 were primarily offset by the factors noted above.

"The Company's growth on a year-to-date basis continues to be overshadowed by warmer temperatures and the ongoing inflationary environment," commented Jeff Householder, president and CEO. "In the first half of 2023, growth investments, regulatory initiatives and continued expense management, enabled us to reach within $0.10 per share of 2022 year-to-date EPS, despite a cumulative gross weather impact of $0.38 per share," continued Householder. "During the second quarter alone, our adjusted gross margin and operating income grew by 8.1 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively, driven by contributions from the natural gas rate case settlement in Florida and organic residential customer growth that continues to track above industry levels at 5.5 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively for our Delmarva and Florida natural gas distribution businesses."

"We continue to find ways to drive incremental growth, even in the midst of challenging weather conditions and continued economic pressures. Within this release, we introduced two new pipeline projects – Lake Wales, which was an acquisition, is already contributing to the bottom line and Newberry, which was recently approved by the Florida Public Service Commission. We also recently received approval for our regulatory filing with the Florida PSC for the GUARD program. Demand for new pipeline infrastructure continues to be robust, largely driven by customer growth. Our team remains ever focused on executing on our growth strategy, achieving another record year of performance and driving increased shareholder value," concluded Householder.

Capital Investment and Earnings Guidance Update

The Company continues to support its long-term capital expenditures and EPS guidance ranges. The Company's capital expenditures guidance ranges from $900 million to $1.1 billion for the five years ended 2025, while the EPS guidance range is $6.15 to $6.35 per share for 2025. Capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $91.9 million, and the full year estimate for 2023 continues to range from $200 million to $230 million.

*Unless otherwise noted, EPS information is presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

**This press release including the tables herein, include references to both Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. Adjusted Gross Margin should not be considered an alternative to Gross Margin under US GAAP which is defined as the excess of sales over cost of goods sold. The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted Gross Margin as one of the financial measures in assessing a business unit's performance. Other companies may calculate Adjusted Gross Margin in a different manner.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated Energy

Other and Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 101,141

$ 40,751

$ (6,299)

$ 135,593 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and electric costs

(23,886)

(18,116)

6,209

(35,793) Depreciation & amortization

(13,035)

(4,269)

1

(17,303) Operations & maintenance expense (1)

(9,240)

(7,520)

(2)

(16,762) Gross Margin (GAAP)

54,980

10,846

(91)

65,735 Operations & maintenance expense (1)

9,240

7,520

2

16,762 Depreciation & amortization

13,035

4,269

(1)

17,303 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

$ 77,255

$ 22,635

$ (90)

$ 99,800





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated Energy

Other and Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 92,193

$ 53,463

$ (6,186)

$ 139,470 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and electric costs

(21,573)

(31,701)

6,158

(47,116) Depreciation & amortization

(13,140)

(4,074)

(2)

(17,216) Operations & maintenance expense (1)

(8,324)

(6,699)

(521)

(15,544) Gross Margin (GAAP)

49,156

10,989

(551)

59,594 Operations & maintenance expense (1)

8,324

6,699

521

15,544 Depreciation & amortization

13,140

4,074

2

17,216 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

$ 70,620

$ 21,762

$ (28)

$ 92,354





For the Six months ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated Energy

Other and Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 243,411

$ 123,916

$ (13,605)

$ 353,722 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and electric costs

(79,174)

(58,687)

13,479

(124,382) Depreciation & amortization

(25,987)

(8,503)

4

(34,486) Operations & maintenance expense (1)

(18,527)

(15,996)

3

(34,520) Gross Margin (GAAP)

119,723

40,730

(119)

160,334 Operations & maintenance expense (1)

18,527

15,996

(3)

34,520 Depreciation & amortization

25,987

8,503

(4)

34,486 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

$ 164,237

$ 65,229

$ (126)

$ 229,340





For the Six months ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated Energy

Other and Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 220,084

$ 154,754

$ (12,488)

$ 362,350 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and electric costs

(67,016)

(89,708)

12,427

(144,297) Depreciation & amortization

(26,225)

(7,954)

(14)

(34,193) Operations & maintenance expense (1)

(16,485)

(13,756)

(944)

(31,185) Gross Margin (GAAP)

110,358

43,336

(1,019)

152,675 Operations & maintenance expense (1)

16,485

13,756

944

31,185 Depreciation & amortization

26,225

7,954

14

34,193 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

$ 153,068

$ 65,046

$ (61)

$ 218,053





(1) Operations & maintenance expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Income are presented in accordance with regulatory requirements and to provide comparability within the industry. Operations & maintenance expenses which are deemed to be directly attributable to revenue producing activities have been separately presented above in order to calculate Gross Margin as defined under US GAAP.

Operating Results for the Quarters Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Consolidated Results











Three Months Ended









June 30,







(in thousands) 2023

2022

Change

Percent Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 99,800

$ 92,354

$ 7,446

8.1 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 23,628

22,854

774

3.4 % Other operating expenses 47,826

43,031

4,795

11.1 % Operating income $ 28,346

$ 26,469

$ 1,877

7.1 %

Operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $28.3 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 7.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Adjusted gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 was positively impacted by contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, increased propane margins and fees, continued pipeline expansion projects, increased demand for CNG, RNG and LNG services and incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs. These increases in adjusted gross margin were partially offset by reduced consumption, including the continued effects of warmer temperatures experienced during the second quarter of 2023. Higher operating expenses were largely associated with increased employee costs driven by growth initiatives, the ongoing competitive labor market and higher benefits costs compared to the prior-year period. Operating income was also impacted by higher property taxes during the second quarter of 2023.

Regulated Energy Segment











Three Months Ended









June 30,







(in thousands) 2023

2022

Change

Percent Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 77,255

$ 70,620

$ 6,635

9.4 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 18,854

18,380

474

2.6 % Other operating expenses 29,110

26,399

2,711

10.3 % Operating income $ 29,291

$ 25,841

$ 3,450

13.4 %

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)

Rate changes associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding (1) $ 3,873 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions) 1,844 Natural gas transmission service expansions 1,113 Increased adjusted gross margin from off-system natural gas capacity sales 637 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs 395 Changes in customer consumption - primarily related to weather (1,148) Other variances (79) Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin** $ 6,635





(1) Includes adjusted gross margin contributions from permanent base rates that became effective in March 2023.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses $ 1,305 Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services 682 Increased costs related to credit and collections 345 Other variances 379 Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses $ 2,711

Unregulated Energy Segment











Three Months Ended June 30,







(in thousands) 2023

2022

Change

Percent Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 22,635

$ 21,762

$ 873

4.0 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 4,777

4,466

311

7.0 % Other operating expenses 18,851

16,736

2,115

12.6 % Operating income (loss) $ (993)

$ 560

$ (1,553)

(277.3) %

The major components of the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Increased propane margins and service fees

$ 1,512 Reduced customer consumption due to conversion of customers to the Company's natural gas system

(591) Propane customer consumption - primarily weather related

(381) CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure



Increased demand for CNG/RNG/LNG Services

478 Aspire Energy



Reduced customer consumption - primarily weather related

(45) Other variances

(100) Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**

$ 873

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)



Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

$ 1,908 Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services

291 Other variances

(84) Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses

$ 2,115

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Consolidated Results









Six Months Ended June 30,







(in thousands) 2023

2022

Change

Percent Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 229,340

$ 218,053

$ 11,287

5.2 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 47,118

45,418

1,700

3.7 % Other operating expenses 98,961

91,301

7,660

8.4 % Operating income $ 83,261

$ 81,334

$ 1,927

2.4 %

Operating income for the first half of 2023 was $83.3 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 2.4 percent compared to the same period in 2022, despite significantly warmer temperatures in the Company's northern service territories experienced during the first half of 2023. Adjusted gross margin for the first half of 2023 was positively impacted by contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, increased propane margins and fees, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, increased demand for CNG, RNG and LNG services, continued pipeline expansion projects and incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs. These increases in adjusted gross margin were partially offset by reduced consumption experienced during the first half of 2023 largely due to the unprecedented temperatures in our northern service territories primarily during the first quarter. The Company recorded higher employee costs driven by growth initiatives, the ongoing competitive labor market and higher benefits costs compared to the prior-year period, increased costs related to our facilities, maintenance and outside services, and higher property taxes.

Regulated Energy Segment











Six Months Ended









June 30,







(in thousands) 2023

2022

Change

Percent Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 164,237

$ 153,068

$ 11,169

7.3 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 37,524

36,631

893

2.4 % Other operating expenses 59,797

55,898

3,899

7.0 % Operating income $ 66,916

$ 60,539

$ 6,377

10.5 %

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)

Rate changes associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding (1) $ 7,970 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions) 3,366 Natural gas transmission service expansions 1,594 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs 1,193 Changes in customer consumption - primarily related to weather (3,013) Eastern Shore contracted rate adjustments (285) Other variances 344 Period-over-period increase in adjusted gross margin** $ 11,169





(1) Includes adjusted gross margin contributions from interim rates and permanent base rates that became effective in March 2023.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses $ 1,598 Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services 1,064 Increased costs related to credit and collections 426 Other variances 811 Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses $ 3,899

Unregulated Energy Segment











Six Months Ended









June 30,







(in thousands) 2023

2022

Change

Percent Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 65,229

$ 65,046

$ 183

0.3 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 9,598

8,762

836

9.5 % Other operating expenses 39,379

35,671

3,708

10.4 % Operating income $ 16,252

$ 20,613

$ (4,361)

(21.2) %

The major components of the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Propane customer consumption - primarily weather related

$ (4,924) Increased propane margins and service fees

4,576 Decreased customer consumption due to conversion of customers to our natural gas system

(591) CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure



Increased demand for CNG/RNG/LNG Services

1,766 Aspire Energy



Reduced customer consumption - primarily weather related

(553) Other variances

(91) Period-over-period increase in adjusted gross margin**

$ 183

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)



Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

$ 2,733 Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services

889 Other variances

86 Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses

$ 3,708

Sustainability Initiatives

In May 2023, Chesapeake Utilities published its most recent sustainability report, and the Company continues to remain steadfast in regards to its sustainability commitments, including:

Maintaining a leading role in the journey to a lower carbon future in its service areas.

Continuing to promote a diverse and inclusive workplace and further the sustainability of the communities it serves.

Operating its businesses with integrity and the highest ethical standards.

These commitments guide the Company's mission to deliver energy that makes life better for the people and communities it serves. They impact every aspect of the Company and the relationships it has with its stakeholders. The Company encourages its investors to review the report, which can be accessed on the Company's website, and welcomes feedback as it continues to enhance its sustainability disclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters included in this release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2023 for further information on the risks and uncertainties related to the Company's forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. To listen to the Company's conference call via live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com . For investors and analysts that wish to participate by phone for the question and answer portion of the call, please use the following dial-in information:

Toll-free: 800.343.5172

International: 203.518.9848

Conference ID: CPKQ223

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the previously noted website following the conclusion of the call.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Beth W. Cooper

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Assistant Corporate Secretary

302.734.6022

Michael Galtman

Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

302.217.7036

Financial Summary (in thousands, except per-share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Adjusted Gross Margin













Regulated Energy segment $ 77,255

$ 70,620

$ 164,237

$ 153,068 Unregulated Energy segment 22,635

21,762

65,229

65,046 Other businesses and eliminations (90)

(28)

(126)

(61) Total Adjusted Gross Margin** $ 99,800

$ 92,354

$ 229,340

$ 218,053















Operating Income (Loss)













Regulated Energy segment $ 29,291

$ 25,841

$ 66,916

$ 60,539 Unregulated Energy segment (993)

560

16,252

20,613 Other businesses and eliminations 48

68

93

182 Total Operating Income 28,346

26,469

83,261

81,334 Other income, net 831

2,584

1,107

3,498 Interest charges 6,964

5,825

14,196

11,164 Income Before Income Taxes 22,213

23,228

70,172

73,668 Income taxes 6,080

6,177

17,695

19,683 Net Income $ 16,133

$ 17,051

$ 52,477

$ 53,985















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock













Basic $ 0.91

$ 0.96

$ 2.95

$ 3.05 Diluted $ 0.90

$ 0.96

$ 2.94

$ 3.04

Financial Summary Highlights

Key variances between the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023 included:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

Earnings Per Share Second Quarter of 2022 Reported Results

$ 23,228

$ 17,051

$ 0.96













Adjusting for Non-recurring Items:











Absence of gain from sales of assets

(1,902)

(1,382)

(0.08)



(1,902)

(1,382)

(0.08)













Increased (Decreased) Adjusted Gross Margins:











Contribution from rates associated with Florida natural gas base rate proceeding*

3,873

2,813

0.16 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)

1,844

1,339

0.08 Increased propane margins and service fees

1,512

1,098

0.06 Natural gas transmission service expansions*

1,113

809

0.05 Increased adjusted gross margin from off-system natural gas capacity sales

637

463

0.03 Increased margins related to demand for CNG/RNG/LNG services*

478

347

0.02 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs*

395

287

0.02 Customer consumption - primarily resulting from weather

(2,165)

(1,572)

(0.09)



7,687

5,584

0.33













(Increased) Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and Electric Costs):











Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

(3,124)

(2,269)

(0.13) Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services

(1,008)

(732)

(0.04) Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

(774)

(562)

(0.03)



(4,906)

(3,563)

(0.20)













Interest charges

(1,139)

(827)

(0.05) Net other changes

(755)

(730)

(0.06)



(1,894)

(1,557)

(0.11) Second Quarter of 2023 Reported Results

$ 22,213

$ 16,133

$ 0.90



* Refer to Major Projects and Initiatives Table for additional information.

Key variances between the six months ended June 30, 2022 and the six months ended June 30, 2023 included:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

Earnings Per Share Six months ended June 30, 2022 Reported Results

$ 73,668

$ 53,985

$ 3.04













Adjusting for Non-recurring Items:











Absence of gain from sales of assets

(1,902)

(1,423)

(0.08) One-time benefit associated with reduction in state tax rate

—

1,284

0.07



(1,902)

(139)

(0.01)













Increased (Decreased) Adjusted Gross Margins:











Customer consumption - primarily resulting from weather

(9,081)

(6,792)

(0.38) Contribution from rates associated with Florida natural gas base rate proceeding*

7,970

5,962

0.33 Increased propane margins and service fees

4,576

3,423

0.19 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)

3,366

2,518

0.14 Increased margins related to demand for CNG/RNG/LNG services*

1,766

1,321

0.07 Natural gas transmission service expansions*

1,594

1,192

0.07 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs*

1,193

892

0.05 Eastern Shore contracted rate adjustments

(285)

(213)

(0.01)



11,099

8,303

0.46













Increased Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and Electric Costs):











Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

(4,267)

(3,191)

(0.18) Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services

(2,069)

(1,548)

(0.09) Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

(1,700)

(1,272)

(0.07)



(8,036)

(6,011)

(0.34)













Interest charges

(3,032)

(2,268)

(0.13) Changes in Other income, net

(489)

(366)

(0.02) Net other changes

(1,136)

(1,027)

(0.06)



(4,657)

(3,661)

(0.21) Six months ended June 30, 2023 Reported Results

$ 70,172

$ 52,477

$ 2.94



* Refer to Major Projects and Initiatives Table for additional information.

Recently Completed and Ongoing Major Projects and Initiatives

The Company constantly pursues and develops additional projects and initiatives to serve existing and new customers, further grow its businesses and earnings, and increase shareholder value. The following table includes the major projects and initiatives recently completed and currently underway. Major projects and initiatives that have generated consistent year-over-year adjusted gross margin contributions are removed from the table at the beginning of the next calendar year. The discussion of the Company's major projects accompanying this table, includes those projects which began generating adjusted gross margin in the current year, or those which are expected to contribute adjusted gross margin beginning in future years. A comprehensive discussion of all projects reflected below can be found in the Company's second quarter 2023 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company's practice is to add new projects and initiatives to this table once negotiations or details are substantially final and/or the associated earnings can be estimated.



Adjusted Gross Margin

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Year Ended

Estimate for

June 30,

June 30,

December 31,

Fiscal (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

2023

2024 Pipeline Expansions:

























Guernsey Power Station $ 369

$ 368

$ 734

$ 631

$ 1,377

$ 1,486

$ 1,482 Southern Expansion —

—

—

—

—

586

2,344 Winter Haven Expansion 163

28

302

61

260

576

626 Beachside Pipeline Expansion 603

—

603

—

—

1,825

2,451 North Ocean City Connector —

—

—

—

—

—

200 St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion —

—

—

—

—

268

584 Clean Energy (1) 269

—

516

—

126

1,009

1,009 Wildlight 67

—

93

—

—

528

2,000 Lake Wales 38

—

38

—

—

265

454 Newberry —

—

—

—

—

TBD

TBD Total Pipeline Expansions 1,509

396

2,286

692

1,763

6,543

11,150



























CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure 2,905

2,427

6,426

4,660

11,100

12,558

12,280



























Regulatory Initiatives:

























Florida GUARD program —

—

—

—

—

37

1,412 Capital Cost Surcharge Programs 703

497

1,423

1,014

2,001

2,811

3,558 Florida Rate Case Proceeding (2) 3,873

—

7,970

—

2,474

16,289

17,153 Electric Storm Protection Plan 436

—

642

—

486

960

2,433 Total Regulatory Initiatives 5,012

497

10,035

1,014

4,961

20,097

24,556



























Total $ 9,426

$ 3,320

$ 18,747

$ 6,366

$ 17,824

$ 39,198

$ 47,986





(1) Includes adjusted gross margin generated from interim services. (2) Includes adjusted gross margin during 2023 comprised of both interim rates and permanent base rates which became effective in March 2023.

Detailed Discussion of Major Projects and Initiatives

Pipeline Expansions

Southern Expansion

Eastern Shore plans to install a new natural gas driven compressor skid unit at its existing Bridgeville, Delaware compressor station that will provide 7,300 Dts/d of incremental firm transportation pipeline capacity. The Company obtained FERC approval for this project in December 2022 and it is currently estimated to go into service in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Beachside Pipeline Expansion

In June 2021, Peninsula Pipeline and an unrelated party, Florida City Gas, entered into a Transportation Service Agreement for an incremental 10,176 Dts/d of firm service in Indian River County, Florida, to support Florida City Gas' growth along the Indian River's barrier island. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline constructed approximately 11.3 miles of pipeline from its existing pipeline in the Sebastian, Florida area east under the Intercoastal Waterway and southward on the barrier island. Construction is complete and the project went into service in April 2023.

North Ocean City Connector

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company began construction of an extension of service into North Ocean City, Maryland. The Company's Delaware natural gas division and its subsidiary, Sandpiper Energy, Inc. installed approximately 5.7 miles of pipeline across southern Sussex County, Delaware to Fenwick Island, Delaware and Worcester County, Maryland. The project reinforces the Company's existing system in Ocean City, Maryland and enables incremental growth along the pipeline. Construction of this project was completed in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross margin in connection with this project is expected to be recognized contingent upon the completion and approval of the Company's next rate case in Maryland.

St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion

In July 2022, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Public Service Commission ("PSC") for the State of Florida for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with the Company's Florida subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities ("FPU"), for an additional 2,400 Dts/day of firm service in the St. Cloud, Florida area. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline will construct a pipeline extension and regulator station for FPU. The extension will be used to support new incremental load due to growth in the area, including providing service, most immediately, to the residential development Twin Lakes. The expansion will also improve reliability and provide operational benefits to FPU's existing distribution system in the area, supporting future growth. Construction is forecasted to be complete in the third quarter of 2023.

Wildlight Expansion

In August 2022, Peninsula Pipeline and FPU filed a joint petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement associated with the Wildlight planned community located in Nassau County, Florida. The project enables the Company to meet the significant growing demand for service in Yulee, Florida. The agreement allows the Company to build the project during the construction and build-out of the community, and charge the reservation rate as each phase of the project goes into service. Construction of the pipeline facilities will occur in two separate phases. Phase one consists of three extensions with associated facilities, and a gas injection interconnect with associated facilities. Phase two will consist of two additional pipeline extensions. Various phases of the project commenced in the first quarter of 2023, with construction on the overall project continuing through 2025.

Lake Wales

In February 2023, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with the Company's Florida natural gas division, FPU for an additional 9,000 Dt/d of firm service in the Lake Wales, Florida area. The PSC approved the petition in April 2023. Approval of the agreement enabled Peninsula Pipeline to complete the acquisition of an existing pipeline in May 2023 that is being utilized to serve the Company's current natural gas customers as well as new customers.

Newberry

In April 2023, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with FPU for an additional 8,000 Dt/d of firm service in the Newberry, Florida area. In July 2023, the Florida PSC approved the Company's recommendation to proceed with this project. Peninsula Pipeline will construct a pipeline extension which will be used by FPU to support the development of a natural gas distribution system to provide gas service to the City of Newberry.

CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure

The Company has made a commitment to meet customer demand for CNG, RNG and LNG in the markets we serve. This has included making investments within Marlin Gas Services to be able to transport these products through its virtual pipeline fleet to customers. To date, the Company has also made an infrastructure investment in Ohio, enabling RNG to fuel a third-party landfill fleet and to transport RNG to end use customers off its pipeline system. Similarly, the Company announced in March 2022, the opening of a high-capacity CNG truck and tube trailer fueling station in Port Wentworth, Georgia. As one of the largest public access CNG stations on the East Coast, it will offer a RNG option to customers in the near future. The Company constructed the station in partnership with Atlanta Gas Light, a subsidiary of Southern Company Gas.

The Company is also involved in various other projects, all at various stages and all with different opportunities to participate across the energy value chain. In many of these projects, Marlin will play a key role in ensuring the RNG is transported to one of the Company's many pipeline systems where it will be injected. The Company includes its RNG transportation services and infrastructure related adjusted gross margin from across the organization in combination with CNG and LNG projects.

As new projects are finalized, we will provide additional detail on those projects at that time.

Discussed below is a current project in which we are in the construction phase:

Full Circle Dairy

In February 2023, the Company announced plans to construct, own and operate a dairy manure RNG facility at Full Circle Dairy in Madison County, Florida. The project consists of a facility converting dairy manure to RNG and transportation assets to bring the gas to market. The first injection of RNG is projected to occur in the first half of 2024.

Regulatory Initiatives

Florida Gas Utility Access and Replacement Directive ("GUARD") Program

In February 2023, FPU filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of the GUARD program. GUARD is a ten-year program to enhance the safety, reliability, and accessibility of portions of the Company's natural gas distribution system. The Company has identified various categories of projects to be included in GUARD, which include the relocation of mains and service lines located in rear easements and other difficult to access areas to the front of the street, the replacement of problematic distribution mains, service lines, and M&R equipment and system reliability projects. In August 2023, the Florida PSC approved the GUARD program, with the exception of reliability projects with an approximate value of $10 million. The remainder of the program was approved as filed, which included $205 million of capital expenditures projected to be spent over a 10-year period.

Other Major Factors Influencing Adjusted Gross Margin

Weather and Consumption

For the first half of 2023, lower consumption driven by weather experienced primarily during the first quarter resulted in a $9.1 million decrease in adjusted gross margin compared to the same period in 2022. The impact to adjusted gross margin was largely the result of unprecedented temperatures in the Company's northern service territories that were more than 20 percent higher than historical averages. Assuming normal temperatures, as detailed below, adjusted gross margin would have been higher by $10.3 million. The following table summarizes HDD and CDD variances from the 10-year average HDD/CDD ("Normal") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

HDD and CDD Information















Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,





June 30,





2023

2022

Variance

2023

2022

Variance Delmarva





















Actual HDD 276

394

(118)

2,050

2,575

(525) 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 408

412

(4)

2,693

2,667

26 Variance from Normal (132)

(18)





(643)

(92)



























Florida





















Actual HDD 26

37

(11)

370

534

(164) 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 44

45

(1)

549

542

7 Variance from Normal (18)

(8)





(179)

(8)



























Ohio





















Actual HDD 678

604

74

3,062

3,530

(468) 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 631

630

1

3,596

3,542

54 Variance from Normal 47

(26)





(534)

(12)



























Florida





















Actual CDD 937

988

(51)

1,260

1,183

77 10-Year Average CDD ("Normal") 952

945

7

1,144

1,142

2 Variance from Normal (15)

43





116

41





Natural Gas Distribution Growth

The average number of residential customers served on the Delmarva Peninsula increased by approximately 5.5 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, while Florida customers increased by 4.0 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, for the three and six month periods. On the Delmarva Peninsula, a larger percentage of the adjusted gross margin growth was generated from residential growth given the expansion of gas into new housing communities and conversions to natural gas as our distribution infrastructure continues to build out. In Florida, as new communities continue to build out due to population growth and infrastructure is added to support the growth, there is increased load from both residential customers as well as new commercial and industrial customers. The details are provided in the following table:



Adjusted Gross Margin**

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Delmarva Peninsula

Florida

Delmarva

Florida Customer growth:













Residential $ 476

$ 347

$ 1,086

$ 663 Commercial and industrial 241

780

453

1,164 Total customer growth (1) $ 717

$ 1,127

$ 1,539

$ 1,827





(1) Customer growth amounts for Florida include the effects of revised rates associated with the Company's natural gas base rate proceeding.

Capital Investment Growth and Capital Structure Updates

The Company's capital expenditures were $91.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The following table shows a range of the forecasted 2023 capital expenditures by segment and by business line:



2023 (in thousands) Low

High Regulated Energy:





Natural gas distribution $ 89,000

$ 100,000 Natural gas transmission 50,000

60,000 Electric distribution 13,000

15,000 Total Regulated Energy 152,000

175,000 Unregulated Energy:





Propane distribution 15,000

16,000 Energy transmission 8,000

9,000 Other unregulated energy 23,000

27,000 Total Unregulated Energy 46,000

52,000 Other:





Corporate and other businesses 2,000

3,000 Total 2023 Forecasted Capital Expenditures $ 200,000

$ 230,000

The capital expenditure projection is subject to continuous review and modification. Actual capital requirements may vary from the above estimates due to a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, capital delays that are greater than currently anticipated, customer growth in existing areas, regulation, new growth or acquisition opportunities and availability of capital. Historically, actual capital expenditures have typically lagged behind the forecasted amounts.

The Company's target ratio of equity to total capitalization, including short-term borrowings, is between 50 and 60 percent. The Company's equity to total capitalization ratio, including short-term borrowings, was approximately 53 percent as of June 30, 2023.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)















Operating Revenues















Regulated Energy

$ 101,141

$ 92,193

$ 243,411

$ 220,084 Unregulated Energy and other

34,452

47,277

110,311

142,266 Total Operating Revenues

135,593

139,470

353,722

362,350 Operating Expenses















Natural gas and electricity costs

23,886

21,573

79,174

67,016 Propane and natural gas costs

11,907

25,543

45,208

77,279 Operations

42,163

38,002

86,930

80,796 Maintenance

5,258

4,507

10,362

8,772 Depreciation and amortization

17,303

17,216

34,486

34,193 Other taxes

6,730

6,160

14,301

12,960 Total operating expenses

107,247

113,001

270,461

281,016 Operating Income

28,346

26,469

83,261

81,334 Other income, net

831

2,584

1,107

3,498 Interest charges

6,964

5,825

14,196

11,164 Income Before Income Taxes

22,213

23,228

70,172

73,668 Income Taxes

6,080

6,177

17,695

19,683 Net Income

$ 16,133

$ 17,051

$ 52,477

$ 53,985

















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:















Basic

17,794,320

17,730,833

17,777,203

17,704,592 Diluted

17,852,024

17,809,871

17,841,954

17,785,629

















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:















Basic

$ 0.91

$ 0.96

$ 2.95

$ 3.05 Diluted

$ 0.90

$ 0.96

$ 2.94

$ 3.04

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Assets

June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)







Property, Plant and Equipment







Regulated Energy

$ 1,868,763

$ 1,802,999 Unregulated Energy

402,352

393,215 Other businesses and eliminations

29,213

29,890 Total property, plant and equipment

2,300,328

2,226,104 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(489,724)

(462,926) Plus: Construction work in progress

60,578

47,295 Net property, plant and equipment

1,871,182

1,810,473 Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

4,169

6,204 Trade and other receivables

48,091

65,758 Less: Allowance for credit losses

(2,692)

(2,877) Trade and other receivables, net

45,399

62,881 Accrued revenue

15,875

29,206 Propane inventory, at average cost

6,492

9,365 Other inventory, at average cost

17,873

16,896 Regulatory assets

26,343

41,439 Storage gas prepayments

3,208

6,364 Income taxes receivable

1,276

2,541 Prepaid expenses

12,496

15,865 Derivative assets, at fair value

1,704

2,787 Other current assets

1,934

428 Total current assets

136,769

193,976 Deferred Charges and Other Assets







Goodwill

46,213

46,213 Other intangible assets, net

16,965

17,859 Investments, at fair value

11,693

10,576 Derivative assets, at fair value

140

982 Operating lease right-of-use assets

13,432

14,421 Regulatory assets

95,985

108,214 Receivables and other deferred charges

12,111

12,323 Total deferred charges and other assets

196,539

210,588 Total Assets

$ 2,204,490

$ 2,215,037

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Capitalization and Liabilities

June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)







Capitalization







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (authorized 2,000,000 shares), no shares issued and outstanding

$ —

$ — Common stock, par value $0.4867 per share (authorized 50,000,000 shares)

8,662

8,635 Additional paid-in capital

380,830

380,036 Retained earnings

477,795

445,509 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,059)

(1,379) Deferred compensation obligation

9,001

7,060 Treasury stock

(9,001)

(7,060) Total stockholders' equity

864,228

832,801 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

645,742

578,388 Total capitalization

1,509,970

1,411,189 Current Liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

19,994

21,483 Short-term borrowing

95,807

202,157 Accounts payable

44,173

61,496 Customer deposits and refunds

38,468

37,152 Accrued interest

3,429

3,349 Dividends payable

10,500

9,492 Accrued compensation

9,772

14,660 Regulatory liabilities

12,894

5,031 Derivative liabilities, at fair value

2,178

585 Other accrued liabilities

17,942

13,618 Total current liabilities

255,157

369,023 Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities







Deferred income taxes

261,215

256,167 Regulatory liabilities

144,275

142,989 Environmental liabilities

2,512

3,272 Other pension and benefit costs

17,890

16,965 Derivative liabilities, at fair value

474

1,630 Operating lease - liabilities

11,585

12,392 Deferred investment tax credits and other liabilities

1,412

1,410 Total deferred credits and other liabilities

439,363

434,825 Environmental and other commitments and contingencies (1)







Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$ 2,204,490

$ 2,215,037





(1) Refer to Note 6 and 7 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Distribution Utility Statistical Data (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



Delmarva NG Distribution

Florida Natural Gas Distribution (1)

FPU Electric Distribution

Delmarva NG Distribution

Florida Natural Gas Distribution (1)

FPU Electric Distribution Operating Revenues

(in thousands)















Residential

$ 16,878

$ 12,188

$ 11,023

$ 16,434

$ 10,605

$ 8,675 Commercial and Industrial

11,093

28,740

12,253

11,231

23,678

9,154 Other (2)

(3,858)

(162)

(242)

(4,254)

1,153

2,476 Total Operating Revenues

$ 24,113

$ 40,766

$ 23,034

$ 23,411

$ 35,436

$ 20,305

























Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and MWHs for electric)













Residential

765,193

472,147

66,835

870,629

470,767

71,262 Commercial and Industrial

2,220,105

10,054,518

74,086

2,343,989

9,179,992

76,327 Other

63,787

—

—

70,395

814,475

1,979 Total

3,049,085

10,526,665

140,921

3,285,013

10,465,234

149,568

























Average Customers



















Residential

97,333

88,188

25,755

92,226

84,773

25,517 Commercial and Industrial

8,249

8,405

7,378

8,118

8,322

7,347 Other

22

6

—

4

6

— Total

105,604

96,599

33,133

100,348

93,101

32,864































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



Delmarva NG Distribution

Florida Natural Gas Distribution (1)

FPU Electric Distribution

Delmarva NG Distribution

Florida Natural Gas Distribution (1)

FPU Electric Distribution Operating Revenues

(in thousands)















Residential

$ 58,898

$ 28,684

$ 22,380

$ 54,088

$ 25,796

$ 17,596 Commercial and Industrial

32,518

54,479

23,994

30,179

49,754

17,755 Other (2)

(6,911)

3,961

(603)

(4,907)

172

4,043 Total Operating Revenues

$ 84,505

$ 87,124

$ 45,771

$ 79,360

$ 75,722

$ 39,394

























Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and MWHs for electric)













Residential

3,056,513

1,225,903

135,352

3,362,821

1,240,117

143,824 Commercial and Industrial

5,607,936

20,362,474

142,789

5,772,719

19,851,428

148,968 Other

151,323

627,934

—

162,284

1,669,484

3,970 Total

8,815,772

22,216,311

278,141

9,297,824

22,761,029

296,762

























Average Customers



















Residential

96,922

87,757

25,686

91,731

84,219

25,458 Commercial and Industrial

8,260

8,407

7,369

8,140

8,296

7,334 Other

23

6

—

4

6

— Total

105,205

96,170

33,055

99,875

92,521

32,792































(1) In accordance with the Florida PSC approval of our natural gas base rate proceeding, effective March 1, 2023, our natural gas distribution businesses in Florida (FPU, FPU-Indiantown division, FPU-Fort Meade division and Chesapeake Utilities CFG division, collectively, "Florida natural gas distribution businesses") have been consolidated for rate-making purposes and amounts above are now being presented on a consolidated basis consistent with the final rate order. (2) Operating Revenues from "Other" sources include unbilled revenue, under (over) recoveries of fuel cost, conservation revenue, other miscellaneous charges, fees for billing services provided to third parties and adjustments for pass-through taxes.

View original content:

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation