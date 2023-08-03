CFP Board Releases Practitioner Resource Guide as Companion to The Psychology of Financial Planning

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board announced today the release of The Psychology of Financial Planning: Practitioner Resource Guide, a new book published by ALM and designed to complement the 2022 book The Psychology of Financial Planning. This resource guide equips CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals with indispensable tools to integrate the psychology of financial planning into their practice.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Certified Financial Planner Boa) (PRNewswire)

The Practitioner Resource Guide and its companion book address the Psychology of Financial Planning Principal Knowledge Domain introduced to the CFP® certification curriculum following CFP Board's 2021 Practice Analysis Study, the largest research project in the U.S. related to the body of knowledge for financial planning. CFP Board defines the psychology of financial planning as "identifying and responding to attitudes, behaviors and situations that impact decision-making, the client-planner relationship and the client's financial well-being." CFP Board created the Practitioner Resource Guide to provide financial planners with the practical knowledge and methodologies to apply the concepts described in The Psychology of Financial Planning book in their work with clients.

"After the launch of The Psychology of Financial Planning, it was clear that CFP® professionals wanted additional guidance on the subject," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "The Practitioner Resource Guide is a practical resource to assist CFP® professionals with integrating this vital knowledge in their work with clients. We are grateful to the contributors for the important insights they share in this new book."

Designed with a focus on practitioners' needs, the new guide offers an array of invaluable resources, including step-by-step guides, do's and don'ts lists, practical exercises, assessments, examples and other informative figures and lists. The Practitioner Resource Guide can be read after or in conjunction with The Psychology of Financial Planning book.

The Psychology of Financial Planning: Practitioner Resource Guide e-book and printed version are both available now, either separately or together, at an introductory price of $20 off through August, and can be purchased on CFP Board's website at CFP.net/psychology. Bulk pricing is available.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 96,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

ABOUT ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Visit ALM.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.