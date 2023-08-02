Snapchef Expands to New Jersey

Foodservice Training and Staffing Agency Opens in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapchef, a leader in hospitality and foodservice staffing, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Bloomfield, New Jersey. After 20 years of a proven business model and experience in servicing the country's premier foodservice organizations, Snapchef launched its franchise expansion initiative in 2022.

Snapchef provides unique services to help solve the demand for qualified and vetted foodservice employees. Each Snapchef location uses its proprietary software, the Snapchef App and its scheduling portal, to ensure staffing needs are fulfilled quickly and seamlessly. Clients also receive unbeatable support from the local ownership and management provided by the Snapchef franchise model.

Greg D'Angelo will serve as the Franchise Owner for Snapchef, Bloomfield, NJ. Greg has been an integral part of the hospitality industry for many years. His experience and familiarity with recruiting led to his decision to open a Snapchef franchise.

"I truly enjoy helping people build a career. While I wasn't actively looking to start a franchise, I had a great conversation with Walter (Director of Franchise Operations for Snapchef) at a franchise expo," said D'Angelo. "The vision of this company - training people for a new career in the hospitality industry and providing a solution for understaffed kitchens is an accomplishment I want to be a part of. It is a win-win service for both our employees and customers."

Snapchef provides clients with flexible staffing solutions ranging from dishwashers and prep cooks to executive chefs. Snapchef ensures its employees are properly trained and meet the needs of a client's kitchen, including those on college campuses, in sports stadiums, hospitals or restaurants, allowing clients to focus on their kitchens and reducing staff turnover.

"Snapchef not only provides experienced workers to businesses, but it also provides our employees with trade skills and a career path," said Walter Miska, Snapchef Director of Franchising. Snapchef franchises offer entrepreneurs a turnkey operation that includes extensive corporate support, proprietary software, our FastTrack culinary training program, and a proven business method that gets locations operational quickly to meet the demand for skilled kitchen staff.

"Getting to know Greg, along with his experience in IT staffing and startup businesses in and around the Bloomfield, NJ markets, makes him a great addition to the Snapchef Franchise team." said Todd Snopkowski, Snapchef Co-founder and CEO. "The Snapchef business model has a proven track record of success in New England, so it is really rewarding to see another franchise open and flourish outside the region. New Jersey here we come."

About Snapchef:

Snapchef is the premiere permanent and temporary staffing solution for foodservice and hospitality industry. Clients include top-tier stadiums, arenas, hotels and resorts, schools and universities, hospitals and senior care centers, corporate cafeterias, and more.

Todd Snopkowski, Snapchef Co-founder and CEO, was awarded the 2015 Small Businessperson of the Year Award for Massachusetts by the SBA in recognition of its positive impact on the small business sector and its workforce development efforts in Massachusetts.

Daniela Snopkowski, Snapchef Co-founder and CFO, was recognized in the Boston Business Journal's 40 under 40, in 2017, for developing Snapchef's proprietary software used company-wide to streamline scheduling, planning, payroll, and more.

