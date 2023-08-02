Robokiller releases 2023 mid-year phone scam report

Report reveals Americans are on track to receive 279 billion robocalls and robotexts in 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robokiller, the app that eliminates 99% of robocalls and robotexts, released findings from its 2023 mid-year phone scam report today. The report reveals Americans received 78 billion robotexts and 31 billion robocalls between January and June, an 18% increase and 21% decrease from that same timeframe last year, respectively. By year's end, Americans could lose upwards of $90 billion to phone scams.

Robotexts soared and the government noticed

According to Robokiller's mid-year report, robotexts fluttered around 13 billion each month, underscoring how easy it is for scammers to send these messages. Fraudsters honed in on what works best, and that's delivery-related messages: scammers often posed as well-known brands like Amazon, FedEx, and UPS in the first half of the year. The messages they sent often contained links in the hopes someone would click and inadvertently provide their personal information. Though the FCC has announced plans to combat robotexts, it will take some time before Americans see a significant impact from these efforts.

Robocalls declined, but losses stayed consistent

The FTC recently announced plans to combat the illegal telemarketing calls making their way to Americans phones. This is one of the many efforts the government has taken in recent years. In fact, the FCC took down the infamous car warranty robocall scam , which went from being the number one robocall to nearly nonexistent, according to Robokiller data.

Thanks to all of the government's efforts in recent years, robocalls hovered around 5 billion per month in the first half of 2023. Although these efforts are a stride in the right direction, Americans are still losing billions of dollars in the process. In the first half of the year, scammers stole an estimated $33 billion — that total could reach $65 billion by year's end, even with robocalls on the decline.

