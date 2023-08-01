Peak Education Builds Partnerships and Secures Grants to Increase Educational Equity for Underrepresented Colorado Springs Students

The Sachs Foundation, Harrison School District Two, Pikes Peak United Way and the Racial Equity Fund Support Peak Education's Vital Mission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Education, an organization that supports low-income students with the college admissions process, announced today new and extended partnerships and additional grant funding will enable the organization to increase academic opportunities and equity for underrepresented Colorado Springs students and families. Peak Education is partnering with the Sachs Foundation and Harrison School District Two (D2) to expand college counseling and scholarship support services, and new funding from Pikes Peak United Way and the Racial Equity Fund will extend program availability.

The Sachs Foundation's mission is to further racial equity for Black Coloradans by supporting education, health and well-being through student enrichment, financial support and professional development. The organization has extended its three-year partnership for an additional year with Peak Education to provide professional college counseling for students in the Sachs Elevated program in the Pikes Peak region as well as Peak Education scholars, with a goal of expanding educational equity.

In another partnership to extend educational access, Peak Education collaborated with D2 to secure Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative funding for a counselor who will serve two D2 high schools and a career center, helping students and families meet requirements for the federal government's Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) program, which allows students to apply for financial aid for college or graduate school. Studies show that when there is a 10% increase in students completing a FAFSA form in their senior year, college matriculation rates increase by 3%.

Peak Education received generous support this year from Pikes Peak United Way, which granted $30,000. With a mission to enhance youth success and family stability in the Pikes Peak region, Pikes Peak United Way funds programs that assist underserved populations. It chose Peak Education as one of 29 recipients, contributing $10,000 more than Peak Education received the previous year. Peak Education will use the grants to extend its college access programs, including efforts underway through a new partnership with Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs School District 11. Finally, Peak Education was recently awarded a Racial Equity Fund Grant in the amount of $7,500 by the Pikes Peak Community Foundation.

Peak Education serves students from low-income families. About 90% of Peak Education scholars qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, and nearly 80% are people of color. Many are the first in their family to attend college. The Pikes Peak region lags behind state and national college enrollment for low-income graduates, with 43% from the area enrolling compared to a national average of 68% and state average of 56%. This underscores the need for organizations like Peak Education to step up and assist.

"We're incredibly grateful to our partners for their commitment to improving college access for low-income students in our community and for their generous support," said Peak Education CEO Carlos Jiménez. "The recent Supreme Court decision on race-conscious admissions could discourage some students from applying to competitive colleges or universities, but now more than ever, we remain committed to creating a future where every scholar can live up to their full potential."

Peak Education disrupts the status quo by closing opportunity gaps in the community. We believe all students deserve an opportunity to reach their full potential and that all willing learners can do so. We advance our mission by working to enact change at multiple levels, including and beyond the assistance we provide to individual students who participate in our programs. Peak Education's work also impacts families, schools and the community to further access to education as well as social and economic inclusion. Learn more about Peak Education and how to support our work at www.peakedu.org.

