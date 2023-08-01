Melissa & Doug Partners with National Park Foundation on Collection of Timeless Toys that Powers Children's Love of Nature Through Play

Melissa & Doug has pledged $1 million as part of its multi-year partnership to help protect and preserve our national parks for future generations

WILTON, Conn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa & Doug, recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, announced today a new collection of fun, purposeful, and nature-inspired toys in partnership with the National Park Foundation . This collection is inspired by America's national parks' vast landscapes, landmarks, and wildlife, and was designed for kid-powered play at home that sparks wonder in the great outdoors.

"As a purpose-driven brand, Melissa & Doug is committed to championing children's development through engaging, screen-free play and exploration — and that makes the National Park Foundation the perfect partner," said Bridgette Miller, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at Melissa & Doug. "Experiencing nature is a type of unstructured play that we know is essential for helping develop children's imaginations. We're thrilled to launch this collection that takes families on a journey through our national parks in a fun, accessible way that fosters a love for nature and discovery."

The new National Park Foundation collection features nine items, including:

Yellowstone National Park Grizzly Bear Games Play Set : Discover the wonder of Yellowstone National Park and learn about grizzly bears through play! Plush fish, moths, and berries — some of grizzlies' favorite snacks — stick to the paws and snouts of two plush strap-on grizzly bear heads for hands-free pick-up games and exciting role playing. : Discover the wonder ofand learn about grizzly bears through play! Plush fish, moths, and berries — some of grizzlies' favorite snacks — stick to the paws and snouts of two plush strap-on grizzly bear heads for hands-free pick-up games and exciting role playing.

Grand Canyon National Park Hiking Gear Play Set : Take an imagination-filled hike through Grand Canyon National Park from your own living room! ID plants and animals with a wooden tracker and interactive play binoculars with photo disks. Plus, the adjustable belt holds all your hiking essentials. Includes a safety whistle, flashlight, first aid, wooden granola bar, map, and trail guide. : Take an imagination-filled hike throughfrom your own living room! ID plants and animals with a wooden tracker and interactive play binoculars with photo disks. Plus, the adjustable belt holds all your hiking essentials. Includes a safety whistle, flashlight, first aid, wooden granola bar, map, and trail guide.

National Parks Alphabet & Animals Cube Puzzle : Inspire a love for nature, piece by piece. This 24-piece wooden block cube puzzle for kids two and older is a great introduction to three national parks (Everglades, Arches, and Yellowstone) and the animals that live in each! Inspire a love for nature, piece by piece. This 24-piece wooden block cube puzzle for kids two and older is a great introduction to three national parks (Everglades, Arches, and Yellowstone) and the animals that live in each!

National Parks Picture Matching Magnetic Game : Set the scene for a wilderness adventure and take a magnetic matching journey through four national parks (Everglades, Arches, Acadia, and Mammoth Cave)! Learn and play by matching 60 wooden magnets on double-sided scene cards to pictures shown on two double-sided identification guides. : Set the scene for a wilderness adventure and take a magnetic matching journey through four national parks (Everglades, Arches, Acadia, and Mammoth Cave)! Learn and play by matching 60 wooden magnets on double-sided scene cards to pictures shown on two double-sided identification guides.

With over 50 years dedicated to the preservation of America's more than 400 parks, the National Park Foundation hopes national parks can connect children to nature, our country's history, and the wildlife that call these places home. Melissa & Doug is proud to support the National Park Foundation with a million-dollar commitment over three years to further the organization's mission to protect and preserve our national parks for generations to come.

"Parents look to the national parks as a way to educate and explore with their children, inspiring them to care for the planet while having fun," said Lise Aangeenbrug, Chief Program Officer at the National Park Foundation. "The National Park Foundation is committed to sustainability and driving family connections, so we couldn't be more excited to partner with Melissa & Doug to create a line of toys that encourages families to explore the parks at home."

The wood and paper in Melissa & Doug's National Park Foundation (NPF) collection are FSC®-certified as part of the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability. Parents, caregivers, and gift givers can find the collection at MelissaAndDoug.com, Amazon, Target, and Walmart, among other retailers.

Learn more about the importance of open-ended, screen-free play and gain access to free resources, like print-and-play activities, blog posts and more, at MelissaAndDoug.com .

About Melissa & Doug

Timeless Toys. Endless Possibilities.

From classic wooden toys to crafts and pretend play, Melissa & Doug products provide a launch pad to ignite imagination and a sense of wonder in all children so they can discover their passions and their purpose. Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, Melissa & Doug is committed to its vision of making timeless, sustainable toys for a thriving and inclusive world. Melissa & Doug is proudly partnering with the American Academy of Pediatrics to foster early brain development and to champion the health benefits of open-ended play through their joint Power of Play alliance.

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org .

