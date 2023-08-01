Inventec's C805G6 Data Center Solution Brings Sustainable Efficiency & Advanced Security for Powering AI

Support for AMD 4th Gen EPYC™ platforms brings double the operating efficiency

TAIPEI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventec (TPE: 2356) , a global leader in high-powered servers headquartered in Taiwan, is launching its cutting-edge C805G6 server for data centers based on AMD's newest 4th Gen EPYC™ platform — a major innovation in computing power that provides double the operating efficiency of previous platforms.

These innovations are timely, as the industry worldwide faces converse challenges — on one hand, a growing need to reduce carbon footprints and power consumption, while, on the other hand, the push for ever higher computing power and performance for AI. In fact, in 2022 MIT found that improving a machine learning model tenfold will require a 10,000-fold increase in computational requirements .

Addressing both pain points, George Lin, VP of Business Unit VI, Inventec Enterprise Business Group (Inventec EBG) notes that, "Our latest C805G6 data center solution represents an innovation both for the present and the future, setting the standard for performance, energy efficiency, and security while delivering top-notch hardware for powering AI workloads."

Powerful scalability & flexibility

In addition to supporting the full range of 4th generation AMD EPYC™ processors, the C805G6 is a 2U server that delivers maximum scalability and flexibility for enabling data centers to expand compute power as needed. The server can be equipped with four SSDs that are interchangeable between various storage form factors, such as E1.S, U.2, and E3.S, and there is an option to allow up to eight SSDs per sled. For greater flexibility and compatibility, the server offers two power supply options, CRPS and DC48V, ensuring optimal usage in a variety of data center setups.

To take compute power to the next level for AI, vision, and graphics-intensive workloads, the server supports NVIDIA® GPUs such as H100 and A100. C805G6's offering of the latest, top-performance hardware continues with support for up to twelve DDR5 1DPC RAM, OCP 3.0 NIC, and up to eight PCIe Gen 5 expansion slots.

Security for the modern threat landscape

Growing threats to data centers and enterprises around the world require ironclad security solutions that are up to the task. Inventec's C805G6 rises to the occasion with a design based on OCP DC-SCM 2.0 standards, including the RoT (Root of Trust) Module. Inaccessible from outside the computer ecosystem, this Module is a trusted hardware source that generates and protects cryptographic keys while performing functions within a secure environment.

Modular, tool-less design

The modular design of the C805G6 enables quick, efficient expansion and paves the way for a seamless maintenance experience, with users able to hot-swap components, while the tool-less design allows for simplified servicing. This excellent serviceability applies to the motherboard tray, hard drive, and fans, while an N+1 redundancy function for both power supply and cooling fans ensures continuity of operation and cooling.

About Inventec

Founded in 1975, Inventec manufactures computers, telephones, notebooks, and servers and has developed a strong foundation for global success. Through its variety of products, strategic alliances, supply-chain integration, expanded business scale, and enhanced long-term competitiveness, the company has achieved numerous milestones while adhering to the values of innovation, quality, open-mindedness, and execution. In recent years, Inventec has increasingly been more active in industries such as cloud computing, wireless communication, intelligent devices and IoT.

About Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG)

Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG) was established in 1998 and has been focusing on the design and manufacturing of server systems in Inventec Corporation. Over decades, Inventec EBG has been the key server system supplier for numerous global brands.

