AnswerNet Celebrates 25th Business Anniversary

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. , July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswerNet, a full-service provider of inbound, outbound, automated, and BPO contact center services, today officially marks its 25th Anniversary in business. The company rolled out a new corporate logo to further mark the important milestone.

On this commemorative day, AnswerNet is thanking its clients, partners, and employees who the company believes would not be where they are today without their ongoing support. AnswerNet is humbled by their profound loyalty and dedication throughout their business journey.

AnswerNet was founded in 1998, with roots tracing back to 1929. Its AnswerAmerica division began as The Western Union Telephone Answering Service answering calls for individual businesses, many of which they still service today. AnswerNet steadily grew, and by 2000, became the largest telemessaging and call center business in the country.

Fast forward to 2023, AnswerNet services some of the largest companies in the world across multiple communication channels, including SMS, live chat, email, social media, interactive voice response, and AI. The business is a thriving global organization with over 2,000 full-time premised-based and remote employees across 6 continents and 30 delivery teams.

"AnswerNet's 25 years of growth and success reflect my original vision and the company's overall dedication to helping our clients and partners grow profitably while providing fulfilling career paths for our employees, said Gary Pudles, AnswerNet's President & CEO. "I started the business with a mission to position AnswerNet as an industry leader at the forefront of call center technology and innovation – and that is exactly what we've become."

AnswerNet's commitment to its culture and work environment is reflected in the accolades both Gary Pudles and the company have received over the years, including the prestigious "Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year," "Philadelphia Titan 100", "Inc. Power Partner," as was as landing on the 21st spot of Inc. Magazine's "Inc. 500."

As the AnswerNet journey continues, the company remains focused on bringing their clients the people and technology that allows them to run their businesses, their way.

