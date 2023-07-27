LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Carrier Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Net sales up 15% versus second quarter 2022; organic sales up 6%
  • GAAP EPS of $0.23 and adjusted EPS of $0.79
  • Net cash inflows from operating activities were $384 million and free cash flow generation was $310 million
  • Increasing adjusted EPS guidance from $2.50 - $2.60 to $2.55 - $2.65 based on strong first half performance and despite the deconsolidation of Kidde-Fenwal, Inc. (KFI).

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2023 and raised its full year revenue, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS guidance.

(PRNewsfoto/Carrier)
(PRNewsfoto/Carrier)(PRNewswire)

"We delivered another quarter of strong financial performance led by double-digit growth in commercial and light commercial HVAC, global truck and trailer, aftermarket and controls, which shows the strength of our execution, end-markets and backlog.  Given our strong performance in the first half of 2023, we are now raising full year guidance for organic revenue growth, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted EPS," said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin. "The more we learn about Viessmann Climate Solutions, the more excited we are for the impact of this game-changing combination.  We continue to anticipate a close around year-end and expect the majority of the businesses we plan to exit to be in the market over the course of the next few months.  After the completion of these portfolio actions, Carrier will become a pure play, high-growth global climate champion."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Carrier's second quarter sales of $6.0 billion were up 15% compared to the prior year and organic sales grew 6% over the same period. Organic sales strength continued in the HVAC segment with commercial HVAC up high-teens and North America residential and light commercial HVAC up 5% organically. Fire and Security sales were up 9% organically while Refrigeration sales were down 6% organically driven by lower volumes in container and commercial refrigeration only partially offset by strength in global truck and trailer demand.

GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $489 million was down 40% from last year largely due to the one-time loss of $293 million associated with the deconsolidation of KFI following its Chapter 11 filing and the $111 million unrealized loss on the mark-to-market valuation of forward contracts associated with the Viessmann Climate Solutions acquisition.  Adjusted operating profit of $964 million was up 12% compared to last year.

Net income was $199 million and adjusted net income was $670 million. GAAP EPS was $0.23 and adjusted EPS was $0.79. Net cash flows generated in operating activities were $384 million and capital expenditures were $74 million, resulting in free cash flow of $310 million.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Carrier updated the following guidance for 2023, which now reflects the deconsolidation of KFI as of its Chapter 11 filing date of May 14, 2023:


Current Guidance

Prior Guidance

Sales

 

Over $22B

Organic* up MSD

FX ~0%

Acquisitions / Divestitures, net +~5%

 

~$22B

Organic* up LSD – MSD

FX ~0%

Acquisitions +~6%

Adjusted Operating
Margin*

14.0% - 14.5%

Includes ~50 bps negative impact from
TCC

~14%

Includes ~50 bps negative impact from
TCC

Adjusted EPS*

$2.55 - $2.65

$2.50 - $2.60

Free Cash Flow*

~$1.9B

~$1.9B

*Note: When the company provides expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Conference Call

Carrier will host a webcast of its earnings conference call today, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Carrier Investor Relations site at ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or to listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Carrier's future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to revised outlook and guidance, future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, Carrier's plans with respect to its indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CARR-IR

Contact:

Investor Relations


Sam Pearlstein


561-365-2251


Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com




Media Inquiries


Ashley Barrie


561-365-1260


Ashley.Barrie@Carrier.com

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial data of Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier"). Also included are reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, incremental margins / earnings conversion, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures.

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating profit as a percentage of net sales (a GAAP measure). Incremental margins / earnings conversion represents the year-over-year change in adjusted operating profit divided by the year-over-year change in net sales. EBITDA represents net income attributable to common shareholders (a GAAP measure), adjusted for interest income and expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, as calculated above, excluding non-service pension benefit, non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations, restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted interest expense, net represents interest expense (a GAAP measure) and interest income (a GAAP measure), net excluding other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Net debt represents long-term debt (a GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents (a GAAP measure). For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of operating profit and operating margins represent operating profit, excluding restructuring, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Carrier's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of Carrier's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

Orders are contractual commitments with customers to provide specified goods or services for an agreed upon price and may not be subject to penalty if cancelled.

When we provide our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate, incremental margins/earnings conversion, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected net sales, operating profit, operating margin, interest expense, effective tax rate, incremental operating margin, net income attributable to common shareowners, diluted EPS and net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, future restructuring costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,

(In millions, except per share amounts)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Net sales








Product sales

$            5,355


$            4,662


$          10,041


$            8,832

Service sales

637


549


1,224


1,033

Total Net sales

5,992


5,211


11,265


9,865

Costs and expenses








Cost of products sold

(3,769)


(3,363)


(7,227)


(6,361)

Cost of services sold

(468)


(401)


(905)


(764)

Research and development

(151)


(122)


(290)


(247)

Selling, general and administrative

(784)


(614)


(1,505)


(1,215)

Total Costs and expenses

(5,172)


(4,500)


(9,927)


(8,587)

Equity method investment net earnings

52


101


96


159

Other income (expense), net

(383)


7


(390)


1,119

Operating profit

489


819


1,044


2,556

Non-service pension (expense) benefit


(1)



(2)

Interest (expense) income, net

(67)


(61)


(113)


(109)

Income from operations before income taxes

422


757


931


2,445

Income tax (expense) benefit

(189)


(170)


(311)


(471)

Net income from operations

233


587


620


1,974

Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from
operations

34


14


48


22

Net income attributable to common shareowners

$               199


$               573


$               572


$            1,952









Earnings per share








Basic

$              0.24


$              0.68


$              0.68


$              2.30

Diluted

$              0.23


$              0.67


$              0.67


$              2.25

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding








Basic

836.0


845.7


835.5


849.5

Diluted

850.9


862.7


851.5


868.4

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet




(Unaudited)

(In millions)


June 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$                   3,209


$                      3,520

Accounts receivable, net


3,212


2,833

Contract assets, current


578


537

Inventories, net


2,699


2,640

Other assets, current


443


349

Total current assets


10,141


9,879

Future income tax benefits


690


612

Fixed assets, net


2,262


2,241

Operating lease right-of-use assets


600


642

Intangible assets, net


1,181


1,342

Goodwill


9,927


9,977

Pension and post-retirement assets


32


26

Equity method investments


1,139


1,148

Other assets


312


219

Total Assets


$                 26,284


$                    26,086






Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable


$                   2,956


$                      2,833

Accrued liabilities


2,661


2,610

Contract liabilities, current


483


449

Current portion of long-term debt


134


140

Total current liabilities


6,234


6,032

Long-term debt


8,655


8,702

Future pension and post-retirement obligations


350


349

Future income tax obligations


560


568

Operating lease liabilities


485


529

Other long-term liabilities


1,712


1,830

Total Liabilities


17,996


18,010






Equity





Common stock


9


9

Treasury stock


(1,972)


(1,910)

Additional paid-in capital


5,494


5,481

Retained earnings


6,129


5,866

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(1,691)


(1,688)

Non-controlling interest


319


318

Total Equity


8,288


8,076

Total Liabilities and Equity


$                 26,284


$                    26,086

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



June 30,

(In millions)


2023


2022

Operating Activities





Net income from operations


$                 620


$              1,974

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


273


155

Deferred income tax provision


(110)


(17)

Stock-based compensation costs


40


41

Equity method investment net earnings


(96)


(159)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt



(36)

(Gain) loss on sale of investments / deconsolidation


276


(1,119)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable, net


(406)


(483)

Contract assets, current


(40)


(224)

Inventories, net


(59)


(435)

Other assets, current


(105)


(37)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


120


79

Contract liabilities, current


37


42

Defined benefit plan contributions


(11)


(6)

Distributions from equity method investments


10


15

Other operating activities, net


(45)


40

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities


504


(170)

Investing Activities





Capital expenditures


(144)


(122)

Investments in businesses, net of cash acquired


(56)


(38)

Disposition of businesses


36


2,944

Settlement of derivative contracts, net


(14)


(123)

Kidde-Fenwal, Inc. deconsolidation


(134)


Other investing activities, net


16


(16)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities


(296)


2,645

Financing Activities





Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings, net


(19)


(22)

Issuance of long-term debt


6


21

Repayment of long-term debt


(12)


(1,127)

Repurchases of common stock


(62)


(1,014)

Dividends paid on common stock


(309)


(257)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest


(41)


(22)

Other financing activities, net


(69)


(13)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities


(506)


(2,434)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(13)


(41)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash


(311)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


3,527


3,025

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


3,216


3,025

Less: restricted cash


7


8

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$              3,209


$              3,017

Carrier Global Corporation

Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

(In millions)

Reported


Adjusted


Reported


Adjusted


Reported


Adjusted


Reported


Adjusted

Net sales
















HVAC

$    4,216


$    4,216


$    3,388


$    3,388


$    7,838


$    7,838


$    6,358


$    6,358

Refrigeration

972


972


1,041


1,041


1,870


1,870


2,017


2,017

Fire & Security

932


932


887


887


1,801


1,801


1,705


1,705

Segment sales

6,120


6,120


5,316


5,316


11,509


11,509


10,080


10,080

Eliminations and other

(128)


(128)


(105)


(105)


(244)


(244)


(215)


(215)

Net sales

$    5,992


$    5,992


$    5,211


$    5,211


$  11,265


$  11,265


$    9,865


$    9,865

















Operating profit
















HVAC

$       742


$    791


$       585


$       613


$    1,177


$    1,281


$    1,055


$    1,091

Refrigeration

112


119


147


152


220


230


254


264

Fire & Security

(157)


137


134


135


(64)


245


1,352


252

Segment operating profit

697


1,047


866


900


1,333


1,756


2,661


1,607

Eliminations and other

(146)


(35)


(16)


(16)


(184)


(71)


(40)


(40)

General corporate expenses

(62)


(48)


(31)


(22)


(105)


(79)


(65)


(50)

Operating profit

$       489


$    964


$       819


$       862


$    1,044


$    1,606


$    2,556


$    1,517

















Operating margin















HVAC

17.6 %


18.8 %


17.3 %


18.1 %


15.0 %


16.3 %


16.6 %


17.2 %

Refrigeration

11.5 %


12.2 %


14.1 %


14.6 %


11.8 %


12.3 %


12.6 %


13.1 %

Fire & Security

(16.8) %


14.7 %


15.1 %


15.2 %


(3.6) %


13.6 %


79.3 %


14.8 %

Total Carrier

8.2 %


16.1 %


15.7 %


16.5 %


9.3 %


14.3 %


25.9 %


15.4 %

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Operating Profit



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(In millions)

HVAC


Refrigeration


Fire &
Security


Eliminations
and Other


General
Corporate
Expenses


Carrier

Net sales

$      4,216


$            972


$         932


$            (128)


$                —


$      5,992













Segment operating profit

$         742


$            112


$       (157)


$            (146)


$              (62)


$         489

Reported operating margin

17.6 %


11.5 %


(16.8) %






8.2 %













Adjustments to segment operating profit:












Restructuring costs

$             3


$                7


$           (1)


$                —


$                —


$             9

Amortization of acquired intangibles

36



2




38

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

10






10

Acquisition-related costs





14


14

Viessmann-related hedges




111



111

KFI deconsolidation



293




293

Total adjustments to operating profit

$           49


$                7


$         294


$              111


$                14


$         475













Adjusted operating profit

$         791


$            119


$         137


$              (35)


$              (48)


$         964

Adjusted operating margin

18.8 %


12.2 %


14.7 %






16.1 %


(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(In millions)

HVAC


Refrigeration


Fire &
Security


Eliminations
and Other


General
Corporate
Expenses


Carrier

Net sales

$      3,388


$         1,041


$         887


$            (105)


$                —


$       5,211













Segment operating profit

$         585


$            147


$         134


$              (16)


$              (31)


$          819

Reported operating margin

17.3 %


14.1 %


15.1 %






15.7 %













Adjustments to segment operating profit:












Restructuring costs

$             2


$                6


$             3


$                —


$                  2


$            13

Amortization of acquired intangibles

4



1




5

Acquisition-related costs





7


7

Russia/Ukraine asset impairment


(1)


(3)




(4)

Charge resulting from legal matter

22






22

Total adjustments to operating profit

$           28


$                5


$             1


$                —


$                  9


$            43













Adjusted operating profit

$         613


$            152


$         135


$              (16)


$              (22)


$          862

Adjusted operating margin

18.1 %


14.6 %


15.2 %






16.5 %

(1)

Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Operating Profit



(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(In millions)

HVAC


Refrigeration


Fire &
Security


Eliminations
and Other


General
Corporate
Expenses


Carrier

Net sales

$      7,838


$         1,870


$      1,801


$            (244)


$                —


$    11,265













Segment operating profit

$      1,177


$            220


$         (64)


$            (184)


$            (105)


$      1,044

Reported operating margin

15.0 %


11.8 %


(3.6) %






9.3 %













Adjustments to segment operating profit:












Restructuring costs

$             2


$              10


$           12


$                  2


$                —


$           26

Amortization of acquired intangibles

73



4




77

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

21






21

Acquisition-related costs





26


26

Viessmann-related hedges




111



111

TCC acquisition-related gain (2)

8






8

KFI deconsolidation



293




293

Total adjustments to operating profit

$         104


$              10


$         309


$              113


$                26


$         562













Adjusted operating profit

$      1,281


$            230


$         245


$              (71)


$              (79)


$      1,606

Adjusted operating margin

16.3 %


12.3 %


13.6 %






14.3 %


(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(In millions)

HVAC


Refrigeration


Fire &
Security


Eliminations
and Other


General
Corporate
Expenses


Carrier

Net sales

$      6,358


$         2,017


$      1,705


$            (215)


$                —


$       9,865













Segment operating profit

$      1,055


$            254


$      1,352


$              (40)


$              (65)


$       2,556

Reported operating margin

16.6 %


12.6 %


79.3 %






25.9 %













Adjustments to segment operating profit:












Restructuring costs

$             6


$                6


$             9


$                —


$                  2


$            23

Amortization of acquired intangibles

8



2




10

Acquisition-related costs





13


13

Chubb gain



(1,112)




(1,112)

Russia/Ukraine asset impairment


4


1




5

Charge resulting from legal matter

22






22

Total adjustments to operating profit

$           36


$              10


$    (1,100)


$                —


$                15

$  15

$     (1,039)













Adjusted operating profit

$      1,091


$            264


$         252


$              (40)


$              (50)


$       1,517

Adjusted operating margin

17.2 %


13.1 %


14.8 %






15.4 %

(1)

Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

(2)

The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value and subsequently adjusted.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Income, Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2023


Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted


Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted

Net sales

$       5,992


$                —


$       5,992


$  11,265


$                —


$ 11,265













Operating profit

$          489


475

a

$          964


$    1,044


562

a

$   1,606

Operating margin

8.2 %




16.1 %


9.3 %




14.3 %













Income from operations before income taxes

$          422


496

a,b

$          918


$       931


583

a,b

$   1,514

Income tax expense

$        (189)


(25)

c

$        (214)


$     (311)


(43)

c

$    (354)

Effective tax rate

44.8 %




23.3 %


33.4 %




23.4 %













Net income attributable to common shareowners

$          199


$              471


$          670


$       572


$              540


$   1,112













Summary of Adjustments:












Restructuring costs



$                  9

a





$                26

a


Amortization of acquired intangibles



38

a





77

a


Acquisition step-up amortization (1)



10

a





21

a


Acquisition-related costs



14

a





26

a


Viessmann-related hedges



111

a





111

a


TCC acquisition-related gain (2)



a





8

a


KFI deconsolidation



293

a





293

a


Bridge loan financing costs



21

b





21

b


Total adjustments



$              496






$              583















Tax effect on adjustments above



$              (25)






$              (43)



Total tax adjustments



$              (25)

c





$              (43)

c














Shares outstanding - Diluted

850.9




850.9


851.5




851.5













Earnings per share - Diluted

$         0.23




$         0.79


$      0.67




$     1.31

(1)

Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

(2)

The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value and subsequently adjusted.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Income, Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2022


Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted


Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted

Net sales

$    5,211


$                —


$       5,211


$    9,865


$                —


$     9,865













Operating profit

$       819


43

a

$          862


$    2,556


(1,039)

a

$     1,517

Operating margin

15.7 %




16.5 %


25.9 %




15.4 %













Income from operations before income
taxes

$       757


43

a,b

$          800


$    2,445


(1,067)

a,b

$     1,378

Income tax expense

$     (170)


(13)

c

$        (183)


$     (471)


195

c

$      (276)

Effective tax rate

22.5 %




22.9 %


19.3 %




20.0 %













Net income attributable to common
shareowners

$       573


$                30


$          603


$    1,952


$            (872)


$     1,080













Summary of Adjustments:












Restructuring costs



$                13

a





$                23

a


Amortization of acquired intangibles



5

a





10

a


Acquisition-related costs



7

a





13

a


Chubb gain



a





(1,112)

a


Russia/Ukraine asset impairment



(4)

a





5

a


Charge resulting from legal matter



22

a





22

a


Debt extinguishment (gain), net (1)



b





(28)

b


Total adjustments



$                43






$         (1,067)















Tax effect on adjustments above



$                (8)






$              200



Tax specific adjustments



(5)






(5)



Total tax adjustments



$              (13)

c





$              195

c














Shares outstanding - Diluted

862.7




862.7


868.4




868.4













Earnings per share - Diluted

$      0.67




$         0.70


$      2.25




$       1.24

(1) The Company repurchased approximately $1.15 billion of aggregate principal senior notes on March 30, 2022 and recognized a net gain of $33 million and wrote-off $5 million of unamortized deferred financing costs in Interest (expense) income, net.


Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results


Components of Changes in Net Sales


Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared with Three Months Ended June 30, 2022


(Unaudited)


Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales


Organic


FX
Translation


Acquisitions /
Divestitures, net


Other


Total

HVAC

9 %


(1) %


16 %


— %


24 %

Refrigeration

(6) %


— %


(1) %


— %


(7) %

Fire & Security

9 %


(1) %


— %


(3) %


5 %

Consolidated

6 %


— %


9 %


— %


15 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared with Six Months Ended June 30, 2022


(Unaudited)


Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales


Organic


FX
Translation


Acquisitions /
Divestitures, net


Other


Total

HVAC

7 %


(1) %


17 %


— %


23 %

Refrigeration

(5) %


(1) %


(1) %


— %


(7) %

Fire & Security

9 %


(2) %


— %


(1) %


6 %

Consolidated

5 %


(1) %


10 %


— %


14 %

Historical Amounts of Amortization of Acquired Intangibles




(Unaudited)



Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


FY

(In millions)


2022


2022


2022


2022


2022

HVAC


$             4


$             4


$           16


$           22


$           46

Fire & Security


1


1


1


1


4

Total Carrier


5


5


17


23


50

Associated tax effect


(1)


(1)


(7)


(4)


(13)

Net impact to adjusted results


$             4


$             4


$           10


$           19


$           37

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation




(Unaudited)



Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


FY


Q1


Q2

(In millions)


2022


2022


2022


2022


2022


2023


2023

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities


$       (202)


$           32


$         790


$      1,123


$      1,743


$         120


$         384

Less: Capital expenditures


56


66


91


140


353


70


74

Free cash flow


$       (258)


$         (34)


$         699


$         983


$      1,390


$           50


$         310

Net Debt Reconciliation




(Unaudited)

(In millions)


June 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

Long-term debt


$                       8,655


$                       8,702

Current portion of long-term debt


134


140

Less: Cash and cash equivalents


3,209


3,520

Net debt


$                       5,580


$                       5,322

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-reports-second-quarter-2023-results-301887224.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.