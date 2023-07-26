Lumary Smart Bird Feeder Camera with Solar Panel: Redefining Birdwatching with AIOT and Night Vision

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary, a leading brand in smart home technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new category, the Lumary Smart Bird Feeder Camera with Solar Panel. This groundbreaking bird feeder redefines birdwatching by integrating advanced artificial intelligence, high-definition night vision, and solar-powered capabilities, providing an unparalleled birdwatching experience for nature enthusiasts.

Lumary New Arrival Smart Bird Feeder with Camera (PRNewswire)

Witness Birds Like Never Before

The Lumary Smart Bird Feeder Camera allows you to connect with nature and observe your feathered friends like never before. With its cutting-edge AI technology, the feeder can automatically and more accurately identify over 10,000 bird species visiting your feeder, enriching your birdwatching journey with valuable insights into the avian world.

Wi-Fi Bluetooth Dual Module that incorporates both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionalities, allowing the smart camera to support both wireless communication standards simultaneously.

Solar-Powered Sustainability

One of the standout features of the Lumary Smart Bird Feeder Camera is its solar panel, which harnesses the power of the sun to sustainably operate the feeder and its camera. A 9.8-foot power cable allows the solar panel to easily reach the rooftop, absorbing ample sunlight.

Crystal Clear 1080P Color Night Vision

Whether it's the daytime hustle or the nighttime hoots, the Lumary Smart Bird Feeder Camera captures the bird's world in stunning 1080P full HD color, even in low-light conditions. Say goodbye to grainy or black-and-white footage - now you can experience the mesmerizing colors of your avian visitors at any hour.

Stay Connected Anytime, Anywhere

Through its enhanced 5dBi antenna wireless connectivity and a user-friendly mobile app, you can effortlessly monitor your bird feeder in real-time, no matter where you are. Receive instant notifications on your phone when birds visit the feeder, allowing you to witness nature's beauty from the comfort of your home or on-the-go.

A Multitude of Features

The Lumary Smart Bird Feeder Camera boasts an array of features designed to elevate your birdwatching experience. Its expansive 160° wide-angle lens ensures you never miss any bird activity or charming interactions. Additionally, the camera's motion detection capability captures precious moments when birds flock to the feeder or engage in delightful antics.

Built to Withstand the Elements

Crafted with durability in mind, the Lumary Smart Bird Feeder Camera features an IP65 weatherproof rating, safeguarding the camera and feeding mechanisms from various weather conditions. Rest assured that your feathered friends and the technology capturing their world will remain protected and functional through all seasons.

Easy Installation for Maximum Enjoyment

The Lumary Smart Bird Feeder Camera has been engineered for easy installation in any outdoor space. Whether it's wood screws, black straps, or hose clips, you can set up the feeder hassle-free and start your immersive birdwatching adventure immediately.

The Perfect Gift for Nature Enthusiasts

The Lumary Smart Bird Feeder Camera makes an ideal gift for parents, bird lovers, nature enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates the beauty of the outdoors. Share the joy of birdwatching and connect with the wonders of nature together.

Availability

The Lumary Smart Bird Feeder Camera with Solar Panel is now available for purchase on Amazon.com and Lumarysmart.com. It will be available on July 22, 2023 and retail at $199.99 USD. Embrace the beauty of birdwatching like never before with Lumary's latest breakthrough in smart home technology.

About Lumary

Lumary is a leading brand of innovative smart home products that enhance the way we interact with our surroundings. By combining cutting-edge technology with sustainable solutions, Lumary strives to create products that enrich our lives while preserving the natural world.

