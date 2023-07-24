MakinaRocks is a Global Innovator within the World Economic Forum's Innovator Communities

Recognized as a promising global startup at the forefront of technology and business innovation

MakinaRocks to drive transformation in Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MakinaRocks, a pioneering leader in industrial artificial intelligence (AI), today announced it has joined the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Innovators Community.

MakinaRocks Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community (PRNewswire)

As a Global Innovator, MakinaRocks will actively engage with the Forum's Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains and collaborate with leaders to help shape the future of industries by enabling more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive manufacturing ecosystems and supply chains.

"We are thrilled to receive recognition from the World Economic Forum for our achievements in developing practical AI solutions across diverse sectors, including automotive, energy, and semiconductors," said Andre S. Yoon, CEO of MakinaRocks. "As a valued member of the Global Innovators Community and a leading industrial AI startup based in South Korea, MakinaRocks is committed to spearheading the intelligentization of the manufacturing and industrial domains."

"The World Economic Forum is pleased to have MakinaRocks join our Global Innovator Community," says Verena Kuhn, Head of the Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. "Expanding our network of new innovative technologies is a core tenet at the Forum, and we look to our Innovators like MakinaRocks to share their expertise and contribute to advancing the space of manufacturing by adopting emerging technologies such as AI."

The Global Innovators Community is an invitation-only group of the world's most promising companies at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the existing crises and build future resiliency.

MakinaRocks, a trailblazing startup founded in 2017, has emerged as the standout representative in the 'Manufacturing' category of the prestigious CB Insights AI 100 for 2023. With offices in Seoul and Silicon Valley, the company boasts a highly skilled team of over 100 employees, with engineers comprising 75% of the workforce. The company achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a significant $25 million investment from renowned global investors including Hyundai Motor Company (KRX:005380), SK Telecom (KRX:017670), LG Technology Ventures, Hanwha (KRX:000880), GS Holdings (KRX:078930), Applied Ventures, and Korea Development Bank. Recognized globally, MakinaRocks' pioneering work has garnered prestigious accolades, including selection as the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneer in 2021 and inclusion in CB Insights distinguished Advanced Manufacturing 50 in 2022.

About MakinaRocks

MakinaRocks provides an MLOps platform that streamlines the entire machine learning workflow and combines it with cutting-edge industrial AI technologies to deliver end-to-end AI solutions for industrial applications. Our AI solutions empower businesses in various industrial sectors to optimize their operations and create business value with AI-driven insights. From predictive maintenance to process optimization, MakinaRocks' industrial AI solutions are tailored to the specific needs of our clients.

At MakinaRocks, our mission is to accelerate industries' transition to AI. As a trusted partner of the AI Infrastructure Alliance, we are dedicated to advancing AI adoption across industries and helping businesses in the industrial field unlock the full potential of AI. For more information, visit www.makinarocks.ai/en.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

(PRNewsfoto/MakinaRocks) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MakinaRocks