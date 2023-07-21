Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in Boston Retirement System v. Uber Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

SAN FRANCISCO DIVISION

BOSTON RETIREMENT SYSTEM, et al., Plaintiffs, v. UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC., et al., Defendants. Case No. 3:19-cv-06361-RS CLASS ACTION





SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

To: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Uber Technologies, Inc. ("Uber") publicly traded common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents1 for Uber's initial public offering ("IPO"), and who were damaged thereby (collectively, the "Class" and individually, the "Class Members").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, that the above-captioned action (the "Action") has been certified to proceed as a class action on behalf of the Class defined above. Please note: at this time, there is no judgment, settlement, or monetary recovery. A trial date in the Action has not been set.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. A Postcard Notice is currently being mailed to known potential Class Members. If you have not yet received the Postcard Notice, you may obtain a copy of it or a long-form Notice of Pendency of Class Action by downloading them at www.UberIPOSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Administrator at:

Uber Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173070

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(877) 390-3460

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notices, may be made to the following representative of Class Counsel:

Alfred L. Fatale III, Esq.

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

(888) 219-6877

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain in the Class or to request exclusion. If you want to remain in the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Uber common stock. If you are a Class Member and do not request exclusion, you will stay in the Class and be bound by the proceedings in the Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. You may also be eligible for a future recovery in the Action, if there is one.

If you do not wish to remain in the Class, you must take steps to exclude yourself. If you timely and validly ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by anything that happens in the Action. However, you will not be eligible to receive any money that might be recovered in the future. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than September 5, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice available at www.UberIPOSecuritiesLitigation.com. Pursuant to Rule 23(e)(4) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, it is within the Court's discretion whether to allow a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class in the event there is a settlement or judgment in the Action.

Further information about the case may be obtained by contacting the Administrator as provided above.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: July 21, 2023 BY ORDER OF THE COURT:

United States District Court for the

Northern District of California

1 The "Offering Documents" are Uber's April 11, 2019, registration statement on Form S-1, which following amendment, was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2019 (the "Registration Statement"), and a May 9, 2019, final prospectus on Form 424(b)(4), which forms part of the Registration Statement.

