Creators Legal and Movig Announce Partnership to Empower Creators and Brands with Robust Legal Solutions

OAKLAND, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creators Legal, a leading provider of affordable legal solutions for content creators, has partnered with 'Movig', a creator-first platform that powers UGC creators with brands, contacts, and automated AI tools, to help them scale their businesses.

Creators' Legal, recognized for its fully integrated system featuring over 200 customizable legal contracts specifically designed for the creator economy, joins forces with Movig, which is fundamentally committed to helping brands discover engaging content creators that resonate with their audiences.

"This partnership amplifies our shared commitment to empowering creators and small businesses", said Eric Farber, CEO of Creators' Legal. "We believe that by providing easy-to-use, trustworthy contract services in tandem with Movig's platform, we can streamline the process for creators to secure and grow their ventures, while enabling brands to identify and collaborate with fresh, engaging talents."

The synergy between Creators' Legal and Moving will offer creatives a more integrated and seamless experience. Creators can now protect their work using Creators' Legal's robust contracts while leveraging Movig's platform to scale their businesses and collaborate with brands. Simultaneously, brands can navigate the pool of talented creators on Movig with confidence, knowing that all legal aspects are meticulously handled by Creators' Legal.

"We're thrilled to partner with Creators' Legal," says Luca Barone, Co-Founder of Movig. "This collaboration enhances our ability to support creators and brands alike, offering both sides a secure and seamless journey from the spark of a creative idea to the completion of a successful collaboration."

To learn more about the partnership between Creators Legal and Moving and to take advantage of the special discounts available, visit the Movig and Creators' Legal websites today.

Creators Legal is a legal services provider that offers affordable, ready-made solutions for content creators. Their mission is to make legal support accessible to creators so they can focus on what they do best – creating content. For more information, visit www.CreatorsLegal.com.

Movig is a creator-first platform that powers UGC creators with brands, contacts, and automated AI tools. Creators are entrepreneurs. Whether you're a college student, parent, FT social media expert, or just someone who likes making content, Movig believes that you should have the tools needed to start and grow a business around your passion.

