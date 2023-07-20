BayCare Names Patrick Downes St. Joseph's Hospital-South President

RIVERVIEW, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Downes is the new president of St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview, Florida. The appointment was effective July 17 and announced by Kimberly Guy, BayCare co-chief operating officer.

Patrick Downes (PRNewswire)

Downes has held executive leadership positions in Tenet Healthcare Corporation hospitals for the past 13 years.

Most recently, Downes has served since 2017 as chief executive officer (CEO) at East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Downes' move to St. Joseph's Hospital-South is a Florida homecoming.

Prior to leading the South Carolina hospital, he had executive leadership positions at two Miami-area hospitals. He was CEO at Coral Gables Hospital (2015-2017) and chief operating officer (COO) at Hialeah Hospital (2010-2015).

In all three of his executive leadership positions, his responsibilities included hospital operations, strategic planning and medical and hospital-related services. His hospitals consistently received outstanding patient satisfaction scores in patient surveys. He is also noted for his work in physician and employee satisfaction and for low employee turnover.

He holds both a master's of business administration (MBA) and bachelor's of science in business administration from Florida State University in Tallahassee. Downes is a native of Palm Harbor, Florida in Tampa Bay's Pinellas County.

"We welcome Patrick back to his home state," said Guy. "His experience with the Florida healthcare landscape is a tremendous advantage. His expertise, passion and drive for excellence will position him as a strong leader at St. Joseph's Hospital-South, a hospital that continues to thrive in serving the high growth areas of Hillsborough County's South Shore and northern Manatee County. Patrick's background will help to build upon the hospital's prominence and importance in these communities."

Early is his career, he worked in administration with Tenet Florida Physician Services and Miami's North Shore Medical Center and in Florida government. He was an analyst/administrative assistant with the Florida House of Representatives and special assistant to the governor and chief of staff in the administration of former Florida governor Jeb Bush.

Although recently living in South Carolina, Downes is a current member of the Foundation for Florida's Future/Foundation for Excellence in Education, a not-for-profit public policy organization dedicated to keeping the promise of a quality education in Florida.

Downes succeeds Phil Minden. Minden is the president of St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, the flagship of the St. Joseph's Hospitals. Minden, St. Joseph's Hospital-South's president since 2019, was simultaneously president of both St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital-South until Downes' appointment.

About St. Joseph's Hospital-South

St. Joseph's Hospital-South opened in February 2015 to bring high-quality health care services to southern Hillsborough and northern Manatee counties in an environment designed to help patients heal. Part of the 16-hospital BayCare Health System in West Central Florida, St. Joseph's Hospital-South, with 223 beds, features all private patient suites and offers emergency care, surgical services, imaging, intensive care, obstetrics, a NICU, pediatrics, cardiac catheterization and more in a peaceful, relaxing and family-centered environment. Located south of Tampa in Riverview, the all-digital, state-of-the-art facility is specially designed to make patients and visitors as comfortable as possible during their hospital experience. Learn more: https://baycare.org/hospitals/st-josephs-hospital-south/patients-and-visitors

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE St. Joseph’s Hospital-South