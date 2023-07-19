Poshmark Launches Posh Lens, Empowering Shoppers to Search Styles in a Snap

New feature leverages Naver's visual search technology to enable shoppers to search for and discover secondhand styles with just a photo

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant community and real-time social experiences, today announced Posh Lens, a new feature that empowers shoppers to search for secondhand styles with just a photo. In today's world, fashion inspiration can be found anywhere and shoppers may have a vision – but not the words – to describe an item. Posh Lens makes it easier than ever to discover styles, offering a simple and quick way to source secondhand fashion and recreate looks from favorite influencers, boutiques, or fashionable friends.

Here's how Posh Lens works:

See: From the app, tap the Posh Lens icon in the search bar from your Feed or the Shop tab. You can also navigate to Posh Lens via the Sell tab. Snap: Take or upload a photo from your phone to find a similar item – no need to describe or know the exact name of the product, brand or style. Use an image that is clear, centered inside the frame, and taken against a simple background. Shop: Browse search results to shop available listings. Find the item you've been eyeing, or discover something similar.

Posh Lens is currently available for some of the most popular categories on Poshmark, including Women's and Men's apparel, shoes, and bags, populating results that match or closely match the searched image. For shoppers, Posh Lens brings the real-world aspects of shopping online, allowing them to find fashion that catches their eye, discover new closets and styles, while benefiting from resale's lower price point. For sellers, Posh Lens makes it easier for their listings to be surfaced with interested buyers and helps drive traffic to their closets.

Posh Lens leverages world-class visual search technology and AI-based capabilities developed by Naver, Korea's largest internet company. The first feature developed since Poshmark's union with Naver in January 2023, Posh Lens brings smart lens image recognition and image-based search to Poshmark's marketplace for the first time. Together, the companies are focused on becoming the global leader in online fashion resale, collaborating on features that create a more seamless online resale experience and encourage participation in the circular economy.

"The launch of Posh Lens is just the beginning of how we are working with Naver to deliver new innovation to the Poshmark community," said Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark. "Our sellers have curated an extensive and unique catalog of merchandise, and Posh Lens offers shoppers the ability to turn their inspiration into reality and track down special pieces with a single photo. We're also thrilled to bring Posh Lens to our community on the heels of introducing live shopping through Posh Shows – these innovations are giving consumers exciting new ways to search, shop and find style inspiration on Poshmark."

Posh Lens is now available for all mobile app users on iOS and Android in the U.S. To learn more, visit blog.poshmark.com/2023/07/19/introducing-posh-lens/ .

About Poshmark, Inc.

Poshmark is a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant, highly engaged community of buyers and sellers and real-time social experiences. Designed to make online selling fun, more social and easier than ever, Poshmark empowers its sellers to turn their closet into a thriving business and share their style with the world. Since its founding in 2011, Poshmark has grown its community to over 100 million users and generated over $8 billion in GMV, helping sellers realize billions in earnings, delighting buyers with deals and one-of-a-kind items, and building a more sustainable future for fashion. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com , and for company news, visit newsroom.poshmark.com .

