M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $5.05 in the second quarter of 2023, up from $1.08 in the year-earlier quarter and $4.01 in the first quarter of 2023. GAAP-basis net income was $867 million in the recent quarter, $218 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $702 million in the initial 2023 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity increased to 1.70% and 14.27%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023 from .42% and 3.21%, respectively, in the corresponding 2022 period and 1.40% and 11.74%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023. Non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the April 1, 2022 acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") totaled $465 million ($346 million after-tax effect, or $1.94 of diluted earnings per common share) in 2022's second quarter. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the first half of 2023.

In April 2023 M&T completed the divestiture of its Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business to a private equity firm. The sale of this business resulted in a pre-tax gain of $225 million ($157 million after tax, or $0.94 of diluted earnings per common share) in the second quarter of 2023 results of operations.

Daryl N. Bible, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "The strong performance of our second quarter exemplifies the commitment of M&T to our operating principles and our purpose. Bolstered by the successful sale of the CIT business and healthy growth in commercial loans, we have further fortified our capital levels. Our dedication to our customers is evident through the resilience of our core deposit and funding levels. Moreover, our credit costs in the first half of 2023 were consistent with our long-term historical averages. As we move forward into the second half of 2023, our primary focus remains on serving the evolving needs of our diverse customer base by offering an extensive array of innovative products and services. I am proud of how our colleagues continue to care for our customers and make a difference in people's lives and in our communities."

Earnings Highlights























































Change 2Q23 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

2Q23



2Q22



1Q23



2Q22



1Q23

































Net income

$ 867



$ 218



$ 702





299 %



24 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 841



$ 192



$ 676





337 %



24 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 5.05



$ 1.08



$ 4.01





368 %



26 % Annualized return on average assets



1.70 %



.42 %



1.40 %











Annualized return on average common equity



14.27 %



3.21 %



11.74 %













For the first six months of 2023, diluted earnings per common share rose 163% to $9.06 from $3.45 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income for the first half of 2023 increased to $1.57 billion from $580 million in the corresponding 2022 period. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 was 1.55% and 13.02%, respectively, improved from .65% and 5.34%, respectively, in the similar 2022 period.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Merger-related expenses associated with the People's United acquisition in 2022 generally consisted of professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance, travel costs and, in the second quarter of 2022, an initial provision for credit losses of $242 million on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date of People's United. Given the requirement under GAAP to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that initial provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results. The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 are presented in the tables that accompany this release. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the first half of 2023.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $5.12 in the second quarter of 2023, $3.10 in the year-earlier quarter and $4.09 in 2023's first quarter. Net operating income was $879 million in the recent quarter, up from $578 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $715 million in the initial 2023 quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income was 1.80% and 22.73%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 1.16% and 14.41%, respectively, in the corresponding 2022 period and 1.49% and 19.00%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first six months of 2023 were $9.21, improved from $5.88 in the similar 2022 period. Net operating income during the first half of 2023 was $1.59 billion, 67% higher than $954 million recorded in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.65% and 20.90%, respectively, in the initial six months of 2023, improved from 1.11% and 13.57%, respectively, in the similar 2022 period.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis, net interest income totaled $1.81 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $1.42 billion in the second quarter of 2022 and $1.83 billion in the initial 2023 quarter. The increase from the year-earlier quarter reflects a 90 basis point widening of the net interest margin to 3.91% in the second quarter of 2023, that was damped by higher levels of borrowings. The modestly lower taxable-equivalent net interest income in the recent quarter as compared with 2023's first quarter reflects a 13 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin and a $7.09 billion rise in interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $1.87 billion increase in average earning assets and by one additional day of taxable-equivalent net interest income. The decreased net interest margin predominantly resulted from higher rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.

































Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income























































Change 2Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q23



2Q22



1Q23



2Q22



1Q23

































Average earning assets

$ 185,936



$ 189,755



$ 184,069





-2 %



1 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 1,813



$ 1,422



$ 1,832





27 %



-1 % Net interest margin



3.91 %



3.01 %



4.04 %













Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $150 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $302 million in the year-earlier quarter and $120 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decline in provision as compared with the 2022's second quarter is primarily due to the $242 million provision recorded in the year-earlier quarter for non-PCD loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United, partially offset by lower forecasted commercial real estate values and other loan growth. The increase in provision in the recent quarter compared with the first quarter of 2023 also reflects a decline in forecasted commercial real estate values. Net loan charge-offs were $127 million in the second quarter of 2023, $50 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $70 million in 2023's first quarter. The higher level of charge-offs in recent quarter as compared with earlier quarters reflects higher charge-offs of commercial real estate loans including office and healthcare facilities. Net loan charge-offs expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding were .38% and .16% in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, compared with .22% in the initial 2023 quarter.

Nonaccrual loans were $2.44 billion or 1.83% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2023, compared with $2.56 billion or 1.92% at March 31, 2023 and $2.63 billion or 2.05% at June 30, 2022. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the recent quarter as compared with March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 reflects lower levels of hospitality-related loans. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $43 million at June 30, 2023, $29 million at June 30, 2022 and $45 million at March 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses . For purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions. As a result of those procedures and reflecting the impact of loan growth, the allowance for credit losses totaled $2.00 billion or 1.50% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2023, compared with $1.82 billion or 1.42% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2022 and $1.98 billion or 1.49% at March 31, 2023. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans.

Asset Quality Metrics























Change 2Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q23



2Q22



1Q23



2Q22



1Q23

































At end of quarter





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,435



$ 2,633



$ 2,557





-7 %



-5 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 43



$ 29



$ 44





49 %



-4 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,478



$ 2,662



$ 2,601





-7 %



-5 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 380



$ 524



$ 407





-27 %



-7 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.83 %



2.05 %



1.92 %











































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,998



$ 1,824



$ 1,975





10 %



1 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.50 %



1.42 %



1.49 %











































For the period





























Provision for credit losses

$ 150



$ 302



$ 120





-50 %



25 % Net charge-offs (2)



127



$ 50



$ 70





156 %



80 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.38 %



.16 %



.22 %

















(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans. (2) For the quarter-ended June 30, 2022, net charge-offs and related data do not reflect $33 million of charge-offs related to PCD acquired loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income totaled $803 million in the second quarter of 2023, improved from $571 million in the year-earlier quarter. The increase in the recent quarter is predominantly due to a $225 million gain on the sale of the CIT business, a rise in mortgage banking revenues of $24 million reflecting higher gains on sale of residential mortgages and favorable trading and non-hedging derivative gains. Those increases were partially offset by an $18 million decline in trust income reflecting the sale of the CIT business and a $9 million decrease in insurance revenues predominantly due to the sale of M&T Insurance Agency in 2022's fourth quarter. Noninterest income was $587 million in 2023's first quarter. The comparative increase in the recent quarter was driven by the gain recorded on the sale of the CIT business in the second quarter of 2023, a $22 million increase in mortgage banking revenues resulting largely from the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights at the end of the first quarter of 2023, higher service charges on deposit accounts and favorable trading and non-hedging derivative gains, partially offset by lower trust income of $21 million, reflecting the sale of the CIT business, and a $20 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC received in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income























































Change 2Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q23



2Q22



1Q23



2Q22



1Q23

































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 107



$ 83



$ 85





29 %



26 % Service charges on deposit accounts



119





124





113





-4 %



5 % Trust income



172





190





194





-9 %



-11 % Brokerage services income



25





24





24





4 %



5 % Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains



17





2





12





631 %



44 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1





—





—





—





—

Other revenues from operations



362





148





159





145 %



127 % Total

$ 803



$ 571



$ 587





41 %



37 %

Noninterest expense aggregated $1.29 billion in the second quarter of 2023, down from $1.40 billion in the similar quarter of 2022 and $1.36 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.28 billion in the recent quarter, $1.16 billion in the second quarter of 2022 and $1.34 billion in 2023's initial quarter. The higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter reflects increased salaries and employee benefits expense, resulting from higher staffing levels and annual merit increases, and increases in outside data processing and software costs, expenses related to the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights and check fraud losses. Those higher costs were partially offset by a decline in professional services expenses reflecting lower sub-advisory fees as a result of the sale of the CIT business. The decline of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the first quarter of 2023 reflects a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, predominantly due to seasonal stock compensation and employee benefits expenses recorded in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by higher average staffing levels and the full quarter impact of merit increases. In addition, a decline in professional services expenses in the recent quarter, reflecting lower sub-advisory fees as a result of the sale of the CIT business, was partially offset by an increase in expenses related to the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights.

Noninterest Expense























































Change 2Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q23



2Q22



1Q23



2Q22



1Q23

































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 738



$ 776



$ 808





-5 %



-9 % Equipment and net occupancy



129





125





127





3 %



1 % Outside data processing and software



106





94





106





13 %



1 % FDIC assessments



28





22





30





24 %



-6 % Advertising and marketing



28





21





31





37 %



-9 % Printing, postage and supplies



14





16





14





-9 %



—

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



15





18





17





-19 %



-13 % Other costs of operations



235





331





226





-29 %



4 % Total

$ 1,293



$ 1,403



$ 1,359





-8 %



-5 %

































The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 48.9% in the second quarter of 2023, 58.3% in the year-earlier quarter and 55.5% in the first quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $207.7 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $204.0 billion and $203.0 billion at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $133.3 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $128.5 billion at June 30, 2022 and $132.9 billion at March 31, 2023. The higher balance of loans and leases at June 30, 2023 as compared with June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023 predominantly reflects higher outstanding balances of commercial loans, partially offset by lower commercial real estate loans. Total deposits were $162.1 billion at the recent quarter-end and $159.1 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $170.4 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase in deposits in the recent quarter as compared with March 31, 2023 reflects an increase in time deposits and savings and interest-checking deposits, partially offset by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits. The lower deposit levels at June 30, 2023 as compared with the June 30, 2022 reflect lower noninterest-bearing deposits and savings and interest-checking deposits, partially offset by higher time deposits as customers shifted funds to higher yielding deposit products.

Total shareholders' equity was $25.8 billion or 12.42% of total assets at June 30, 2023, $25.8 billion or 12.64% at June 30, 2022 and $25.4 billion or 12.50% at March 31, 2023. Common shareholders' equity was $23.8 billion, or $143.41 per share, at June 30, 2023, compared with $23.8 billion, or $135.16 per share, a year earlier and $23.4 billion, or $140.88 per share, at March 31, 2023. Tangible equity per common share was $91.58 at June 30, 2023, $85.78 at June 30, 2022 and $88.81 at March 31, 2023. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.58% at June 30, 2023, compared with 10.16% three months earlier.

M&T repurchased 3,505,946 shares at an average cost per share of $171.14 resulting in a total cost of $600 million in 2022's second quarter and 3,838,157 shares at an average cost per share of $154.76 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $600 million in the first quarter of 2023. There were no share repurchases in the second quarter of 2023.

Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss second quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ223. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday July 26, 2023 by calling (800) 839-5642, or (402) 220-2564 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T . M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, including economic conditions, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Examples of Future Factors include: the impact of M&T's acquisition of People's United (as described in the next paragraph); events and developments in the financial services industry, including legislation, regulations and other governmental actions as well as business conditions affecting the industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries, individually or collectively; economic conditions, including inflation and market volatility; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including international conflicts; governmental and public policy changes, including tax policy; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, Future Factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the results and costs of integration efforts; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T and its subsidiaries operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or its subsidiaries; and other factors related to the acquisition that may affect future results of M&T.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights















































Three months ended









Six months ended









June 30









June 30







Amounts in thousands, except per share 2023



2022



Change



2023



2022



Change

Performance

































Net income $ 867,034





217,522





299 %

$ 1,568,658





579,696





171 % Net income available to common shareholders

840,524





192,236





337 %



1,516,052





531,916





185 % Per common share:

































Basic earnings $ 5.07





1.08





369 %

$ 9.09





3.47





162 % Diluted earnings

5.05





1.08





368 %



9.06





3.45





163 % Cash dividends $ 1.30





1.20





8 %

$ 2.60





2.40





8 % Common shares outstanding:

































Average - diluted (1)

166,320





178,277





-7 %



167,359





153,981





9 % Period end (2)

165,894





175,969





-6 %



165,894





175,969





-6 % Return on (annualized):

































Average total assets

1.70 %



.42 %









1.55 %



.65 %





Average common shareholders' equity

14.27 %



3.21 %









13.02 %



5.34 %





Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,813,015





1,422,443





27 %

$ 3,644,741





2,329,851





56 % Yield on average earning assets

5.46 %



3.12 %









5.31 %



2.96 %





Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.43 %



.20 %









2.15 %



.18 %





Net interest spread

3.03 %



2.92 %









3.16 %



2.78 %





Contribution of interest-free funds

.88 %



.09 %









.81 %



.08 %





Net interest margin

3.91 %



3.01 %









3.97 %



2.86 %





Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.38 %



.16 %









.30 %



.10 %





Net operating results (3)

































Net operating income $ 878,661





577,622





52 %

$ 1,593,596





953,621





67 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share

5.12





3.10





65 %



9.21





5.88





57 % Return on (annualized):

































Average tangible assets

1.80 %



1.16 %









1.65 %



1.11 %





Average tangible common equity

22.73 %



14.41 %









20.90 %



13.57 %





Efficiency ratio

48.9 %



58.3 %









52.0 %



61.1 %











































At June 30





















Loan quality 2023



2022



Change



















Nonaccrual loans $ 2,435,581





2,633,005





-7 %

















Real estate and other foreclosed assets

42,720





28,692





49 %

















Total nonperforming assets $ 2,478,301





2,661,697





-7 %

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 380,079





523,662





-27 %

















Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

































Nonaccrual loans $ 39,846





46,937





-15 %

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

294,184





467,834





-37 %

















Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.83 %



2.05 %























Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.50 %



1.42 %





























(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.





Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend











Three months ended



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Amounts in thousands, except per share 2023



2023



2022



2022



2022

Performance



























Net income $ 867,034





701,624





765,371





646,596





217,522

Net income available to common shareholders

840,524





675,511





739,126





620,554





192,236

Per common share:



























Basic earnings $ 5.07





4.03





4.32





3.55





1.08

Diluted earnings

5.05





4.01





4.29





3.53





1.08

Cash dividends $ 1.30





1.30





1.20





1.20





1.20

Common shares outstanding:



























Average - diluted (1)

166,320





168,410





172,149





175,682





178,277

Period end (2)

165,894





165,865





169,285





172,900





175,969

Return on (annualized):



























Average total assets

1.70 %



1.40 %



1.53 %



1.28 %



.42 % Average common shareholders' equity

14.27 %



11.74 %



12.59 %



10.43 %



3.21 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,813,015





1,831,726





1,840,759





1,690,518





1,422,443

Yield on average earning assets

5.46 %



5.16 %



4.60 %



3.90 %



3.12 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.43 %



1.86 %



.98 %



.41 %



.20 % Net interest spread

3.03 %



3.30 %



3.62 %



3.49 %



2.92 % Contribution of interest-free funds

.88 %



.74 %



.44 %



.19 %



.09 % Net interest margin

3.91 %



4.04 %



4.06 %



3.68 %



3.01 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.38 %



.22 %



.12 %



.20 %



.16 % Net operating results (3)



























Net operating income $ 878,661





714,935





812,359





700,030





577,622

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

5.12





4.09





4.57





3.83





3.10

Return on (annualized):



























Average tangible assets

1.80 %



1.49 %



1.70 %



1.44 %



1.16 % Average tangible common equity

22.73 %



19.00 %



21.29 %



17.89 %



14.41 % Efficiency ratio

48.9 %



55.5 %



53.3 %



53.6 %



58.3 %































June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Loan quality 2023



2023



2022



2022



2022

Nonaccrual loans $ 2,435,581





2,556,799





2,438,435





2,429,326





2,633,005

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

42,720





44,567





41,375





37,031





28,692

Total nonperforming assets $ 2,478,301





2,601,366





2,479,810





2,466,357





2,661,697

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 380,079





407,457





491,018





476,503





523,662

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



























Nonaccrual loans $ 39,846





42,102





43,536





44,797





46,937

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

294,184





306,049





363,409





423,371





467,834

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.83 %



1.92 %



1.85 %



1.89 %



2.05 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.50 %



1.49 %



1.46 %



1.46 %



1.42 %





(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





















































Three months ended









Six months ended











June 30









June 30







Dollars in thousands

2023



2022



Change



2023



2022



Change

Interest income

$ 2,515,625





1,465,142





72 %

$ 4,842,610





2,393,398





102 % Interest expense



716,496





53,425





—





1,225,217





77,507





—

Net interest income



1,799,129





1,411,717





27





3,617,393





2,315,891





56

Provision for credit losses



150,000





302,000





-50





270,000





312,000





-13

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,649,129





1,109,717





49





3,347,393





2,003,891





67

Other income



































Mortgage banking revenues



107,112





82,926





29





192,097





192,074





—

Service charges on deposit accounts



118,697





124,170





-4





232,243





225,677





3

Trust income



172,463





190,084





-9





366,265





359,297





2

Brokerage services income



25,126





24,138





4





49,167





44,328





11

Trading account and non-hedging

derivative gains



16,754





2,293





631





28,429





7,662





271

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,004





(62)





—





588





(805)





—

Other revenues from operations



362,015





147,551





145





521,515





283,754





84

Total other income



803,171





571,100





41





1,390,304





1,111,987





25

Other expense



































Salaries and employee benefits



737,665





776,201





-5





1,545,607





1,353,721





14

Equipment and net occupancy



128,689





124,655





3





255,593





210,467





21

Outside data processing and software



106,438





93,820





13





212,218





173,539





22

FDIC assessments



27,932





22,585





24





57,690





38,161





51

Advertising and marketing



28,353





20,635





37





59,416





36,659





62

Printing, postage and supplies



14,199





15,570





-9





28,382





25,720





10

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



14,945





18,384





-19





32,153





19,640





64

Other costs of operations



234,338





331,304





-29





460,730





504,988





-9

Total other expense



1,292,559





1,403,154





-8





2,651,789





2,362,895





12

Income before income taxes



1,159,741





277,663





318





2,085,908





752,983





177

Applicable income taxes



292,707





60,141





387





517,250





173,287





198

Net income

$ 867,034





217,522





299 %

$ 1,568,658





579,696





171 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend













Three months ended





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2023



2023



2022



2022



2022

Interest income

$ 2,515,625





2,326,985





2,072,209





1,781,513





1,465,142

Interest expense



716,496





508,721





244,835





102,822





53,425

Net interest income



1,799,129





1,818,264





1,827,374





1,678,691





1,411,717

Provision for credit losses



150,000





120,000





90,000





115,000





302,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,649,129





1,698,264





1,737,374





1,563,691





1,109,717

Other income





























Mortgage banking revenues



107,112





84,985





81,521





83,041





82,926

Service charges on deposit accounts



118,697





113,546





105,714





115,213





124,170

Trust income



172,463





193,802





194,843





186,577





190,084

Brokerage services income



25,126





24,041





22,463





21,086





24,138

Trading account and non-hedging

derivative gains



16,754





11,675





14,043





5,081





2,293

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,004





(416)





(3,773)





(1,108)





(62)

Other revenues from operations



362,015





159,500





266,726





153,189





147,551

Total other income



803,171





587,133





681,537





563,079





571,100

Other expense





























Salaries and employee benefits



737,665





807,942





697,276





736,354





776,201

Equipment and net occupancy



128,689





126,904





136,732





127,117





124,655

Outside data processing and software



106,438





105,780





107,886





95,068





93,820

FDIC assessments



27,932





29,758





24,008





28,105





22,585

Advertising and marketing



28,353





31,063





32,691





21,398





20,635

Printing, postage and supplies



14,199





14,183





15,082





14,768





15,570

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



14,945





17,208





17,600





18,384





18,384

Other costs of operations



234,338





226,392





377,013





238,059





331,304

Total other expense



1,292,559





1,359,230





1,408,288





1,279,253





1,403,154

Income before income taxes



1,159,741





926,167





1,010,623





847,517





277,663

Applicable income taxes



292,707





224,543





245,252





200,921





60,141

Net income

$ 867,034





701,624





765,371





646,596





217,522



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





June 30









Dollars in thousands

2023



2022



Change



ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$ 1,848,386





1,688,274





9

% Interest-bearing deposits at banks



27,106,899





33,437,454





-19



Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities



—





250,250





-100



Trading account



137,240





133,855





3



Investment securities



27,916,455





22,801,717





22



Loans and leases:



















Commercial, financial, etc.



44,683,549





39,108,676





14



Real estate - commercial



44,648,711





46,795,139





-5



Real estate - consumer



23,762,217





22,767,107





4



Consumer



20,249,252





19,815,198





2



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



133,343,729





128,486,120





4



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,998,366





1,823,790





10



Net loans and leases



131,345,363





126,662,330





4



Goodwill



8,465,089





8,501,357





—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



177,221





245,358





-28



Other assets



10,675,076





10,312,294





4



Total assets

$ 207,671,729





204,032,889





2

%





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 54,937,913





72,375,515





-24

% Interest-bearing deposits



107,120,467





97,982,881





9



Total deposits



162,058,380





170,358,396





-5



Short-term borrowings



7,907,884





1,119,321





606



Accrued interest and other liabilities



4,487,894





3,743,278





20



Long-term borrowings



7,416,638





3,017,363





146



Total liabilities



181,870,796





178,238,358





2



Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred



2,010,600





2,010,600





—



Common



23,790,333





23,783,931





—



Total shareholders' equity



25,800,933





25,794,531





—



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 207,671,729





204,032,889





2

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend









June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands 2023



2023



2022



2022



2022

ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks $ 1,848,386





1,817,740





1,517,244





2,255,810





1,688,274

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

27,106,899





22,306,425





24,958,719





25,391,528





33,437,454

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell

securities

—





—





3,000





—





250,250

Trading account

137,240





165,216





117,847





129,672





133,855

Investment securities

27,916,455





28,443,209





25,210,871





24,603,765





22,801,717

Loans and leases:



























Commercial, financial, etc.

44,683,549





43,758,361





41,850,566





38,807,949





39,108,676

Real estate - commercial

44,648,711





45,072,541





45,364,571





46,138,665





46,795,139

Real estate - consumer

23,762,217





23,789,945





23,755,947





23,074,280





22,767,107

Consumer

20,249,252





20,316,845





20,593,079





20,204,693





19,815,198

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

133,343,729





132,937,692





131,564,163





128,225,587





128,486,120

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,998,366





1,975,110





1,925,331





1,875,591





1,823,790

Net loans and leases

131,345,363





130,962,582





129,638,832





126,349,996





126,662,330

Goodwill

8,465,089





8,490,089





8,490,089





8,501,357





8,501,357

Core deposit and other intangible assets

177,221





192,166





209,374





226,974





245,358

Other assets

10,675,076





10,578,980





10,583,865





10,496,377





10,312,294

Total assets $ 207,671,729





202,956,407





200,729,841





197,955,479





204,032,889































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 54,937,913





59,955,033





65,501,860





73,023,271





72,375,515

Interest-bearing deposits

107,120,467





99,120,207





98,013,008





90,822,117





97,982,881

Total deposits

162,058,380





159,075,240





163,514,868





163,845,388





170,358,396

Short-term borrowings

7,907,884





6,995,302





3,554,951





917,806





1,119,321

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,487,894





4,045,804





4,377,495





4,476,456





3,743,278

Long-term borrowings

7,416,638





7,462,890





3,964,537





3,459,336





3,017,363

Total liabilities

181,870,796





177,579,236





175,411,851





172,698,986





178,238,358

Shareholders' equity:



























Preferred

2,010,600





2,010,600





2,010,600





2,010,600





2,010,600

Common

23,790,333





23,366,571





23,307,390





23,245,893





23,783,931

Total shareholders' equity

25,800,933





25,377,171





25,317,990





25,256,493





25,794,531

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 207,671,729





202,956,407





200,729,841





197,955,479





204,032,889



Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates







Three months ended



Change in balance





Six months ended













June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30, 2023 from





June 30



Change

Dollars in millions



2023



2022



2023



June 30,



March 31,





2023



2022



in







Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



2022



2023





Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



balance

ASSETS





































































































































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 23,617



5.14 %

39,386



.82 %

24,312



4.64 %

-40 %

-3 %

$ 23,963



4.89 %

39,041



.51 %

-39 % Federal funds sold and agreements to resell

securities



—



5.53



250



.41



—



4.89



-100



125





—



5.34



126



.41



-100

Trading account



151



2.66



136



.59



123



2.32



10



22





136



2.50



92



.85



48

Investment securities



28,623



3.09



22,384



2.55



27,622



3.00



28



4





28,126



3.04



15,095



2.42



86

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount























































Commercial, financial, etc.



44,531



6.79



37,818



3.96



42,428



6.46



18



5





43,486



6.63



30,602



3.83



42

Real estate - commercial



44,944



6.25



47,227



3.87



45,327



5.82



-5



-1





45,134



6.03



41,126



3.86



10

Real estate - consumer



23,781



4.10



22,761



3.64



23,770



3.96



4



—





23,775



4.03



19,334



3.60



23

Consumer



20,289



5.88



19,793



4.26



20,487



5.67



3



-1





20,388



5.77



18,915



4.25



8

Total loans and leases, net



133,545



6.02



127,599



3.94



132,012



5.70



5



1





132,783



5.87



109,977



3.90



21

Total earning assets



185,936



5.46



189,755



3.12



184,069



5.16



-2



1





185,008



5.31



164,331



2.96



13

Goodwill



8,473







8,501







8,490







—



—





8,482







6,560







29

Core deposit and other intangible assets



185







254







201







-27



-8





192







130







49

Other assets



9,782







10,355







9,839







-6



-1





9,810







9,393







4

Total assets

$ 204,376







208,865







202,599







-2 %

1 %

$ 203,492







180,414







13 %

























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY























































Interest-bearing deposits























































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 87,210



1.69



95,149



.12



88,053



1.28



-8 %

-1 %

$ 87,629



1.49



81,285



.09



8 % Time deposits



16,009



3.77



5,480



.09



11,630



3.11



192



38





13,832



3.49



4,071



.13



240

Total interest-bearing deposits



103,219



2.02



100,629



.12



99,683



1.49



3



4





101,461



1.76



85,356



.09



19

Short-term borrowings



7,539



5.11



1,126



1.22



4,994



4.69



570



51





6,273



4.94



594



1.16



957

Long-term borrowings



7,516



5.43



3,282



2.55



6,511



5.27



129



15





7,017



5.36



3,362



2.21



109

Total interest-bearing liabilities



118,274



2.43



105,037



.20



111,188



1.86



13



6





114,751



2.15



89,312



.18



28

Noninterest-bearing deposits



56,180







74,054







61,854







-24



-9





59,001







66,141







-11

Other liabilities



4,237







3,684







4,180







15



1





4,208







2,946







43

Total liabilities



178,691







182,775







177,222







-2



1





177,960







158,399







12

Shareholders' equity



25,685







26,090







25,377







-2



1





25,532







22,015







16

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 204,376







208,865







202,599







-2 %

1 %

$ 203,492







180,414







13 %

























































Net interest spread







3.03







2.92







3.30

















3.16







2.78





Contribution of interest-free funds







.88







.09







.74

















.81







.08





Net interest margin







3.91 %





3.01 %





4.04 %















3.97 %





2.86 %





Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures





Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30



June 30





2023



2022



2023



2022

Income statement data























In thousands, except per share























Net income























Net income

$ 867,034





217,522





1,568,658





579,696

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



11,627





14,138





24,938





15,071

Merger-related expenses (1)



—





345,962





—





358,854

Net operating income

$ 878,661





577,622





1,593,596





953,621



























Earnings per common share























Diluted earnings per common share

$ 5.05





1.08





9.06





3.45

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.07





.08





.15





.10

Merger-related expenses (1)



—





1.94





—





2.33

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 5.12





3.10





9.21





5.88



























Other expense























Other expense

$ 1,292,559





1,403,154





2,651,789





2,362,895

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(14,945)





(18,384)





(32,153)





(19,640)

Merger-related expenses



—





(222,809)





—





(240,181)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,277,614





1,161,961





2,619,636





2,103,074

Merger-related expenses























Salaries and employee benefits

$ —





85,299





—





85,386

Equipment and net occupancy



—





502





—





2,309

Outside data processing and software



—





716





—





968

Advertising and marketing



—





1,199





—





1,827

Printing, postage and supplies



—





2,460





—





3,182

Other costs of operations



—





132,633





—





146,509

Other expense



—





222,809





—





240,181

Provision for credit losses



—





242,000





—





242,000

Total

$ —





464,809





—





482,181

Efficiency ratio























Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,277,614





1,161,961





2,619,636





2,103,074

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,813,015





1,422,443





3,644,741





2,329,851

Other income



803,171





571,100





1,390,304





1,111,987

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,004





(62)





588





(805)

Denominator

$ 2,615,182





1,993,605





5,034,457





3,442,643

Efficiency ratio



48.9 %



58.3 %



52.0 %



61.1 % Balance sheet data























In millions























Average assets























Average assets

$ 204,376





208,865





203,492





180,414

Goodwill



(8,473)





(8,501)





(8,482)





(6,560)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(185)





(254)





(192)





(130)

Deferred taxes



46





60





47





31

Average tangible assets

$ 195,764





200,170





194,865





173,755

Average common equity























Average total equity

$ 25,685





26,090





25,532





22,015

Preferred stock



(2,011)





(2,011)





(2,011)





(1,881)

Average common equity



23,674





24,079





23,521





20,134

Goodwill



(8,473)





(8,501)





(8,482)





(6,560)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(185)





(254)





(192)





(130)

Deferred taxes



46





60





47





31

Average tangible common equity

$ 15,062





15,384



$ 14,894





13,475

At end of quarter























Total assets























Total assets

$ 207,672





204,033













Goodwill



(8,465)





(8,501)













Core deposit and other intangible assets



(177)





(245)













Deferred taxes



44





57













Total tangible assets

$ 199,074





195,344













Total common equity























Total equity

$ 25,801





25,795













Preferred stock



(2,011)





(2,011)













Common equity



23,790





23,784













Goodwill



(8,465)





(8,501)













Core deposit and other intangible assets



(177)





(245)













Deferred taxes



44





57













Total tangible common equity

$ 15,192





15,095



















(1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend









Three months ended





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,





2023



2023



2022



2022



2022

Income statement data





























In thousands, except per share





























Net income





























Net income

$ 867,034





701,624





765,371





646,596





217,522

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



11,627





13,311





13,559





14,141





14,138

Merger-related expenses (1)



—





—





33,429





39,293





345,962

Net operating income

$ 878,661





714,935





812,359





700,030





577,622

































Earnings per common share





























Diluted earnings per common share

$ 5.05





4.01





4.29





3.53





1.08

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.07





.08





.08





.08





.08

Merger-related expenses (1)



—





—





.20





.22





1.94

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 5.12





4.09





4.57





3.83





3.10

































Other expense





























Other expense

$ 1,292,559





1,359,230





1,408,288





1,279,253





1,403,154

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(14,945)





(17,208)





(17,600)





(18,384)





(18,384)

Merger-related expenses



—





—





(45,113)





(53,027)





(222,809)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,277,614





1,342,022





1,345,575





1,207,842





1,161,961

Merger-related expenses





























Salaries and employee benefits

$ —





—





3,670





13,094





85,299

Equipment and net occupancy



—





—





2,294





2,106





502

Outside data processing and software



—





—





2,193





2,277





716

Advertising and marketing



—





—





5,258





2,177





1,199

Printing, postage and supplies



—





—





2,953





651





2,460

Other costs of operations



—





—





28,745





32,722





132,633

Other expense



—





—





45,113





53,027





222,809

Provision for credit losses



—





—





—





—





242,000

Total

$ —





—





45,113





53,027





464,809

Efficiency ratio





























Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,277,614





1,342,022





1,345,575





1,207,842





1,161,961

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,813,015





1,831,726





1,840,759





1,690,518





1,422,443

Other income



803,171





587,133





681,537





563,079





571,100

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,004





(416)





(3,773)





(1,108)





(62)

Denominator

$ 2,615,182





2,419,275





2,526,069





2,254,705





1,993,605

Efficiency ratio



48.9 %



55.5 %



53.3 %



53.6 %



58.3 % Balance sheet data





























In millions





























Average assets





























Average assets

$ 204,376





202,599





198,592





201,131





208,865

Goodwill



(8,473)





(8,490)





(8,494)





(8,501)





(8,501)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(185)





(201)





(218)





(236)





(254)

Deferred taxes



46





49





54





56





60

Average tangible assets

$ 195,764





193,957





189,934





192,450





200,170

Average common equity





























Average total equity

$ 25,685





25,377





25,346





25,665





26,090

Preferred stock



(2,011)





(2,011)





(2,011)





(2,011)





(2,011)

Average common equity



23,674





23,366





23,335





23,654





24,079

Goodwill



(8,473)





(8,490)





(8,494)





(8,501)





(8,501)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(185)





(201)





(218)





(236)





(254)

Deferred taxes



46





49





54





56





60

Average tangible common equity

$ 15,062





14,724





14,677





14,973





15,384

At end of quarter





























Total assets





























Total assets

$ 207,672





202,956





200,730





197,955





204,033

Goodwill



(8,465)





(8,490)





(8,490)





(8,501)





(8,501)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(177)





(192)





(209)





(227)





(245)

Deferred taxes



44





47





51





54





57

Total tangible assets

$ 199,074





194,321





192,082





189,281





195,344

Total common equity





























Total equity

$ 25,801





25,377





25,318





25,256





25,795

Preferred stock



(2,011)





(2,011)





(2,011)





(2,011)





(2,011)

Common equity



23,790





23,366





23,307





23,245





23,784

Goodwill



(8,465)





(8,490)





(8,490)





(8,501)





(8,501)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(177)





(192)





(209)





(227)





(245)

Deferred taxes



44





47





51





54





57

Total tangible common equity

$ 15,192





14,731





14,659





14,571





15,095







(1) After any related tax effect.

