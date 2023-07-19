Guidehouse's Market Intelligence Platform to Help HFMA Member Health Systems Evaluate Growth Opportunities

GuideIQ combines total cost of care, network retention, and quality data to help leaders identify potential areas of improvement and plan for the future

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, has developed and launched GuideIQ, a proprietary integrated market intelligence platform. GuideIQ will enable members of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) to evaluate growth opportunities, network retention, and quality performance by site of service and service line, as well as compare market-level performance to peers.

With GuideIQ, health system leaders can pinpoint opportunities for enterprisewide growth, consumer and provider attraction and retention, reimbursement position, and other market-level metrics.

"With the introduction of GuideIQ, the Healthcare Financial Management Association and Guidehouse are providing a valuable benefit for HFMA's provider members," stated Richard Gundling, HFMA's senior vice president, Professional Practice. "GuideIQ equips health systems with the tools to assess margin improvement strategies, quality performance, and network retention, while comparing their performance to peers. The platform positions leaders to drive enterprise-wide growth, attract and retain consumers and providers, and optimize market position. It's a game-changer for our members in their pursuit of operational excellence and financial success."

GuideIQ combines data, analytics, and healthcare consulting expertise from Guidehouse's Health segment so system leaders can rapidly identify opportunities for improvement, plan for the future, and operationalize sustainable growth strategies. This includes care access and management, price transparency, and actionable revenue opportunities, as well as insights on competitive dynamics, demographic shifts, and opportunities to differentiate care and payment model design.

"Faced with shifting demand, volatile market dynamics, and operational complexities, health system leaders need the ability to quickly define and address threats and opportunities," said Rich Bajner, partner and payer/provider leader at Guidehouse. "GuideIQ helps decision makers pinpoint growth and performance improvement opportunities, and project and build financial models and investment strategies aimed at improving their market position so they can best serve their communities."

A four-time Best in KLAS® winner in 2023, Guidehouse helps organizations modernize and innovate healthcare services, finances, and operations. Ranked 2022's second-largest healthcare management consulting firm by Modern Healthcare, the Guidehouse Health team assists providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other organizations with solving the industry's most complex challenges.

