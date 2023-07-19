Carhartt Reworked Resale Program Expands to Retail Stores

Expansion of recommerce program will cover entire U.S. by accepting mail-in trade-in starting in late 2023

DEARBORN, Mich. and BRISBANE, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful pilot launch of its resale program dedicated to extending the life of workwear and reducing clothing waste, America's premium workwear brand Carhartt, in partnership with Trove, announced today it will expand Carhartt Reworked to accept trade-in at 35 company retail stores effective immediately and begin mail-in trade-in starting in late 2023.

Beginning July 19, Carhartt Reworked will expand its in-store trade-in program to 35 company retail stores across the U.S. and offer mail-in trade-in starting in late 2023. (PRNewswire)

"We are encouraged by the positive support and feedback the program has received over the first three months, and we are excited to expand it so more hardworking people can get their hands on gear that is not done working," said Gretchen R. Valade, Director of Sustainability at Carhartt. "With the help of Trove, the expansion reinforces our commitment of building a better world through reducing our environmental impact and keeping countless Carhartt garments out of landfills."

Beginning July 19, participating Carhartt retail stores will begin accepting in-store trade-ins. The expansion of the trade-in program comes after the company piloted the program in six stores across the U.S. Beginning in late 2023, Carhartt will expand the program to cover the full U.S. as it begins accepting mail-in trade-in.

Aimed at building a better world by creating a circular recommerce model that extends the life of its durable gear and reduces clothing waste, Carhartt has extended the life of over 9,000 garments and kept more than 40,000 products out of landfills since the initial launch in March 2023. The Carhartt Reworked program, which is the first branded resale site in the workwear industry, has engaged with nearly 4,000 hardworking people spanning all 50 states across the U.S.

"We are thrilled to power Carhartt Reworked's nationwide trade-in expansion," said Gayle Tait, CEO of Trove. "It's a testament to Carhartt's enduring workwear and the Carhartt community's passion for extending the life of hardworking products and reducing waste."

With the industry-leading experience that Trove has as a market leader in branded resale, Carhartt Reworked does just what the name suggests: reworks previously worn or slightly imperfect gear that isn't done working and gets it into the hands of people who can put it to good use. Here's how it works:

Consumer Trade-In: The Reworked program will accept trade-in of select Carhartt products that meet the requirements. All accepted products must meet condition standards, must have been a style sold by Carhartt within the past 10 years and are required to have had an original MSRP cost of $50 or more. The product categories include: outerwear, shirt jacs, bib overalls and coveralls, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants and jeans. For those who bring eligible gear to participating Carhartt stores, the customer can exchange their gear for a digital gift card, which can be used on reworked.carhartt.com, Carhartt.com or at any Carhartt Company Store. Any gear not eligible for trade in will be properly recycled or donated to keep fabric out of landfills.





Mail-In Trade-In: Beginning in late 2023, the Reworked program will accept mail-in trade-in of select Carhartt products that meet the eligibility and condition requirements. Consumers who do not prefer to bring their worn items to a store will have the option to begin their trade-in online on the Reworked website and then mail it in. Upon completion, receipt of product and inspection, Carhartt will send a gift card for any accepted gear.





Returns/Imperfect Inventory: Depending on the garment's condition, the product will either be cleaned, repaired and reassessed, immediately available for resale, or be properly recycled.

Trove's Recommerce Operating System has the ability to process millions of items for Carhartt and offers end-to-end item intelligence to deliver sustainable growth at scale. Unlike marketplaces and peer-to-peer sites, Trove powers trade-in and resale within Carhartt's unique ecosystem, providing an opportunity to own the experience and engage with new and existing customers.

Carhartt views sustainable business practices as not just merely corporate responsibility, but rather fundamental to its values. With a focus on protecting the planet and leaving a better world for future generations of all hardworking people, Carhartt is helping reduce environmental impact through different initiatives including reduction in paper and plastic packaging and its repair program.

To learn more about Carhartt Reworked and eligible trade-in products, visit reworked.carhartt.com or carhartt.com.

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,500 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

About Trove

Trove is the market leader in branded resale and trade-in for world-class brands and retailers such as Carhartt, Canada Goose, lululemon, Patagonia, REI, Levi's, Arc'teryx, Allbirds, and more. Through its proprietary Recommerce Operating System, Trove is accelerating the shift toward more sustainable business models, foundational for circularity. Over the last decade, Trove has equipped leading brands with technology and operations to create and scale branded resale programs by enabling customer trade-in of items, single-SKU identification and condition grading, site build and maintenance, and customer data collection, analytics and reporting. A Certified B Corporation, Trove is pioneering a new era of retail essential to a more sustainable future. To learn more, visit Trove.com.

Contacts:

For Carhartt:

Spencer Stewart

Carhartt, Inc.

903-357-9547

pr@carhartt.com

For Trove:

Moxie Communications Group

trove@moxiegrouppr.com

Carhartt Reworked is dedicated to extending the life of workwear, reducing clothing waste and keeping previously worn or slightly imperfect gear out of landfills. The recommerce program accepts trade-ins of eligible Carhartt products including outerwear, shirt jacs, bib overalls and coveralls, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants and jeans. (PRNewswire)

Carhartt, Road Home to Craftsmanship (PRNewsFoto/Carhartt) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carhartt