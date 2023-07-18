Touchstone Investments Launches Securitized Income-Focused ETF Further Expanding Distinctively Active® Product Suite

The Touchstone Securitized Income ETF is Sub-advised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors

CINCINNATI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Investments, known for its Distinctively Active® mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs), announced today the launch of the Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (TSEC: NYSE Arca), an actively-managed, fully-transparent ETF that seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities, which begins trading on July 19, 2023.

Touchstone Investments launches the Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (TSEC: NYSE Arca).

The Touchstone Securitized Income ETF, in seeking to achieve its investment objective of capital appreciation, is designed to offer investors a comprehensive framework of investments in well-positioned securitized fixed-income securities, including residential mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage-backed securities; asset-backed securities; and collateralized loan obligations, which may include U.S. Treasury securities; U.S. government agency securities; securities of government-sponsored enterprises; municipal bonds and cash equivalents.

Touchstone's commitment to being Distinctively Active means executing a fully integrated and rigorous process for identifying and collaborating with best-in-breed asset managers to sub-advise its funds. The Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (TSEC), like Touchstone's existing ETF offerings, offers potential for a more tax-efficient, cost competitive and transparent way to access Touchstone's investment strategies with no investment minimum.

"The launch of the Touchstone Securitized Income ETF marks the natural expansion of our Distinctively Active investment philosophy, offering more investment options positioned to provide excess returns and complement many investment portfolios," said Blake Moore, president and chief executive officer of Touchstone Investments. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Fort Washington, which shares our unwavering commitment to investors' best interests."

"We believe specialization is required to generate returns in today's increasingly complex marketplace," added Maribeth S. Rahe, president and chief executive officer of Fort Washington. "We are honored to expand our partnership with Touchstone through the launch of TSEC, and we look forward to creating opportunities for investors seeking compelling risk-adjusted returns from securitized products."

For more information about the Touchstone Securitized Income ETF and the full suite of Touchstone ETF offerings, please visit https://www.westernsouthern.com/touchstone/etfs

About Touchstone Investments

Touchstone's commitment to being Distinctively Active has purposeful intent. Recognizing that not all fund companies are created equal, we actively apply an integrated and rigorous approach for identifying and partnering with highly-skilled asset managers who act in a sub-advisory capacity. Their expertise, disciplined investment processes and employment of active management provide the differentiation required for robust portfolio construction. Touchstone offers a full breadth of investment options across styles and asset classes, including U.S. equity, international equity, income and multi-asset funds. The Touchstone Funds are advised by Touchstone Advisors, Inc., a registered investment adviser, and are distributed nationally through intermediaries including broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, institutions and others by Touchstone Securities, Inc., a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Touchstone, Touchstone Funds and Touchstone Investments are federal service mark registrations and applications owned by IFS Financial Services, Inc. Touchstone Securities, Inc., Touchstone Advisors, Inc., and IFS Financial Services, Inc., are members of Western & Southern Financial Group. For more information, please visit TouchstoneInvestments.com.

About Fort Washington Investment Advisors

Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc. (Fort Washington) is a diversified asset management firm offering a wide range of investment solutions to a diverse set of clients and valued partners, including insurance companies, endowments, foundations, religious orders, not-for-profits, public employee retirement systems, Taft-Hartley entities, corporations operating in numerous industries, as well as individuals and families. The firm applies well-defined investment values across the diverse lineup of strategies that we offer covering asset classes and solutions within both public and private equity, cash and short duration fixed income, investment grade fixed income, asset-liability management, leveraged credit, multi-sector fixed income, private placements, private debt, midstream energy, securitized credit, and others. For more information, please visit FortWashington.com.

A Word About Risk

The Fund invests in fixed-income securities which can experience reduced liquidity during certain market events, lose their value as interest rates rise and are subject to credit risk which is the risk of deterioration in the financial condition of an issuer and/or general economic conditions that can cause the issuer to not make timely payments of principal and interest also causing the securities to decline in value and an investor can lose principal. When interest rates rise, the price of debt securities generally falls.

The Fund may experience higher portfolio turnover which may lead to increased fund expenses, lower investment returns and higher short-term capital gains taxable to shareholders.

Touchstone exchange traded funds (ETFs) are actively managed and do not seek to replicate a specific index. ETFs are bought and sold through an exchange at the then current market price, not net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV when traded on an exchange.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. To obtain a prospectus or a summary prospectus, contact your financial professional or download and/or request one at TouchstoneInvestments.com/resources or call Touchstone at 833.368.7383. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Touchstone ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, Inc.

A registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA.

Not FDIC Insured | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value

Contacts

Prosek Partners for Touchstone Investments

pro-touchstone@prosek.com

ETF-3339-TSEC-2307

View original content:

SOURCE Touchstone Investments