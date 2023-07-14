LAAIA Elects 2023-2025 Board of Directors

Juan Carlos Diaz-Padron Elected National President

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies (LAAIA) announced today that it has elected its new Board of Directors for the 2023 through 2025 term.

Juan Carlos Diaz-Padron, Vice President at GIC Underwriters, a Granada Financial Group Company, was elected National President during the association's 53rd Annual Convention – the largest annual insurance convention and trade fair in South Florida. Diaz-Padron succeeds outgoing president Javier Naranjo, President and CEO of Everisk Insurance Programs.

"I'm honored to lead this outstanding organization as President, and I'm looking forward to serving and advocating on behalf of our members," said Diaz-Padron. "Our association represents the largest growing minority group in the United States – bringing together industry professionals from all backgrounds and connecting them with carriers, wholesalers and other industry partners. I'm confident LAAIA's focus on education, networking, political advocacy and community engagement is creating an environment that can better serve all of our members, our partners, and our industry."

In addition to Diaz-Padron, the other Board members for 2023-2025 are as follows:

Vice President – Al Mendez , Mendez Insurance

Treasurer – Hector Trujillo , Arena Insurance Agency

Secretary – Allison Kallman , Marshall Sterling Kallman Insurance Agency

Director – David Hand , Pini Insurance

Director – Barry Sanders , Knight Insurance

Director – Shelby Morena , Wright Flood

Director – Rudy Valdes Diaz , Hull and Company

Director – Maria Fisk , International Insurance Center

Director – Jason Grodensky , Greenshield Risk Solutions

"Last year was an important time in LAAIA's evolution," said Maribel Ramirez, Executive Director of LAAIA. "We continued to grow our membership, mature our organization, and engage with new partners in the industry. I'm grateful for Javier's leadership of this organization over the past two years. His insight and experience were invaluable in helping LAAIA succeed."

Diaz-Padron joined GIC in 2009 and has more than a decade of experience running wholesale business operations, including program development, underwriting, strategic planning, and procedural oversight. In addition to his work at GIC, he previously served as President for the South Florida CPCU Society Chapter. He is the former Chairman of the Insurance and Risk Management Advisory Board for the City of Coral Gables, Florida, where he oversaw the development of a comprehensive municipal Property and Casualty program with over $240M in TIV. He also serves as a member of the Coral Gables Emergency Management Division Board.

"I want to congratulate JC on becoming National President," said Ramirez. "JC is a knowledgeable and well-respected professional within the insurance industry. His previous work on the LAAIA board and his vast experience as both a business and community leader make him an excellent choice as President. I'm confident that he will help LAAIA build on our momentum and help shape the future of our profession."

About LAAIA

The Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies (LAAIA) was founded in 1969 as "The Voice of Independent Insurance Agents." Today our members represent over $1 Billion in premiums. We work to ensure a healthy insurance environment by providing continuing education, legislative advocacy, representation on national advisory councils, monthly networking events, community outreach and the largest annual insurance convention and trade fair in South Florida. LAAIA is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit professional association administered by a volunteer board of directors.

The Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies is an association of insurance professionals whose purpose is to protect the rights of its members for the benefit of the consumer through education, information, networking and active participation in the political environment and community service.

