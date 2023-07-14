Genpact Named to Fast Company's 2023 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators List

Recognition for the second year demonstrates Genpact's strategic focus and continued success in fostering a culture of learning and innovation to drive real-world impact

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the "Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2023" by Fast Company, the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a focus on innovation in technology, leadership, and design.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact) (PRNewswire)

Genpact was ranked along with Adobe, Spotify, Nvidia, Morgan Stanley, and 95 other innovative companies on this list.

"With the acceleration of AI-driven work, businesses that foster an innovative culture will be winners in the war for talent," said Tiger Tyagarajan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genpact. "At Genpact, our commitment to innovation lies in our unwavering curiosity and continuous learning. It is truly an honor to be listed alongside globally renowned companies that we have long admired and respected for their innovative cultures."

Fast Company's fifth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 winners out of more than 1,000 entry submissions across a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, and healthcare, among others.

The 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators awards honor organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels, and feature workplaces from around the world.

"Innovation is a global priority, and this year's list has a decidedly international flavor," said Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-chief, Fast Company. "Five of the top 10 ranked companies, including No. 1, Canva, are not headquartered in the U.S."

This is Genpact's latest recognition as an employer of choice. Other recent awards include –

Genpact has earned 59th position this year, up from #87 on Fast Company's 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators 2021 list. See the full 2023 awards and winners list on Fast Company's website, here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations – Global

+1 718-561-9843

siya.belliappa@genpact.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genpact