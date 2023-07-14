FUEL YOUR SUCCESS: MINE MASSIVE REWARDS WITH POOLS WALLET

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In July, The Pools Day Official Event will bring two incredibly epic events, offering thrilling experiences and opportunities for users to earn rewards. This exciting event is being organized by Pools Wallet, a cryptocurrency wallet that is integrated with the Pools Chain ecosystem.

The Pools Chain Ecosystem is a dedicated blockchain community that strives to enhance the comprehensiveness, convenience, and efficiency of blockchain technology. It places a strong emphasis on scalability, security, and interoperability. Within this ecosystem, users can access a variety of products such as Pools Wallet, Pools Phone, Pools Scan, Pools Mall, and an NFT Marketplace. These products are designed to cater to the needs of users across different blockchains, offering smart property and smart contracts functionalities.

Free Crypto mining with Pools Wallet

Pools Wallet is a secure and user-friendly cryptocurrency wallet, offering robust security and an intuitive interface. Since its launch, it has attracted over 50,000 users in just two months. The standout feature of Pools Wallet is its free daily mining, allowing users transfering any wallet any chain with ease, without complicated requirements.

The Pools Day Official Event: Celebrating the Community Annually

The Pools team organizes a variety of activities every year on July 7th to celebrate the Pools Day Official Event with their valued users. These events aim to engage the community and foster a strong and thriving Pools ecosystem. The team's representative emphasized their commitment to organizing captivating events that offer value and rewards to the user community, ultimately strengthening and building a robust community.

Exciting events await you at Pools Wallet:

#Pools Party Day: From 07.07.2023 - 14.07.2023



During Pools Party Day, users captured pictures with their favorite pools or water spots to showcase their style and earn rewards like the Mining Booster for faster POOLS coin mining. The event garnered an impressive response from the community, with numerous participants sharing their delightful and inspiring photo images.

#Airdrop: From 12.07.2023 - 27.07.2023

With 6,000 random winners receiving 10 POOLS coins each, the chances of winning big are promising. Moreover, the total rewards pool comprises an impressive 75,390 POOLS coins, including rewards for both top referral winners and random winners. To participate, simply download the Pools app and create a wallet, and earn points by engaging with Pools channels like Telegram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as referring friends to the airdrop program.

The Pools team is committed to building a comprehensive, convenient, and efficient blockchain community. With features like the user-friendly Pools Wallet, engaging events like Pools Party Day, and rewarding initiatives like the Airdrop campaign, Pools provides an enriched experience for its users. By continuously striving for scalability, security, and interoperability, Pools Ecosystem aims to attract more users who value the potential of blockchain technology.

