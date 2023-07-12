RiskSpan to Double Headcount in India to Support Its Growing Client Base

ARLINGTON, Va., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskSpan, a leading technology company and the most comprehensive source for data management and analytics for mortgage and structured products, has announced their plan to grow its Chennai, India office, increasing headcount by 50% over the next 12 months through its captive entity, KGP Tech Solutions. This marks an important milestone for RiskSpan as the company seeks to strengthen its presence and tap into the talent available in India.

The India office will focus on supporting product development, client operations, analytics, and consulting services. With the expansion of its Chennai office, RiskSpan will be able to serve its customers more effectively with deeper analytics solutions and enhanced consultancy services that include data management, modeling, forecasting and valuation, in addition to its comprehensive cloud-based Edge Platform.

Ganesh Prabu, RiskSpan's Managing Director of KGP Tech Solutions said, "We are extremely pleased to announce RiskSpan's expansion in India. In addition to our existing team of professionals, we are excited to welcome a new team that will focus on developing innovative solutions and services to provide our clients with the best possible risk management options."

More details about hiring for the Chennai hub will be announced later this year.

"As a leader in data and analytics for loans and structured finance solutions, RiskSpan is dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers wherever they are located," said RiskSpan CEO Bernadette Kogler. "We are excited about expanding our investment in the Chennai office, which will allow us to better serve our customers and help them achieve their objectives."

