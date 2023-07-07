NuZee Secures Five-Year Global Licensing Deal with Stone Brewing to Launch a Full Line of Specialty Coffee Products

Stone Brewing to launch Stone roasting coffee through NuZee

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUZE), a leading coffee co-packing and technology company, today announced that it has entered into a five-year global licensing agreement with Stone Brewing, the nation's 7th largest craft brewery, sold in all 50 states and internationally in over 40 countries. Under the exclusive agreement, NuZee intends to co-manufacture and distribute Stone Brewing specialty coffee products nationwide through a vast network of natural grocery, traditional grocery, and convenience store channels, as well as office coffee and hotel brokers and distributors. NuZee also intends to build a strong direct-to-consumer (D2C) business by marketing the specialty coffee line to craft beverage customers around the world on a dedicated website www.stoneroasting.com. The new product line is expected to launch in Q3 2023.

NuZee will produce a full line of specialty coffee products, including its proprietary single-serve DRIPKIT pour-overs, single-serve brew bags, whole bean 12 oz coffee bags and Industrial Compostable capsules all to be branded under the Stone name. Previously, NuZee provided Stone with highly coveted seasonal coffees corresponding with special-release beers.

The new line of coffee will adopt the branding and flavor characteristics of three of Stone's most popular brands: Stone Arrogant Bastard Ale, Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager and Stone Xocoveza. Stone Arrogant Bastard Ale is heralded for its groundbreaking bitterness, bold attributes, and all-around arrogant personality. NuZee-produced coffees will reflect the same arrogance of this legendary ale. Stone's Buenaveza coffee offering will reflect the cross-border influence of the beer with beans sourced from Mexico. Stone Xocoveza coffee will adopt the indulgence of Stone's favorite winter beer, brewed with the key ingredients found in Mexican Hot Chocolate.

Masa Higashida, NuZee's CEO, commented, "We are delighted to build upon the success of our past collaborations and expand our partnership with our San Diego neighbors at Stone. Our team will capitalize on the remarkable brand recognition and expanding influence of the Stone brand, synergizing it with our exceptional coffees and coffee-related offerings. We believe that this agreement will drive significant revenue growth, which will significantly increase shareholder value. We look forward to serving Stone's expansive consumer audience and effectively driving long-term shareholder value."

Erin Smith, Stone Brewing Sr. Vice President of Marketing said, "There is a definite overlap in what attracts people to craft beer and to craft coffee. Quality, intention, and passion are what our fans seek and we're confident that this new line of first-class specialty coffees will be an exciting new way for them to enjoy the Stone brand."

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (Nasdaq: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private label coffee category. Providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the U.S. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

About Stone Brewing

Founded in 1996, Stone Brewing pioneered the West Coast Style IPA, helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution and inspire generations of hop fanatics. Today Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA plus seven tap room and bistro locations. Stone offers a wide range of craft beers including its most popular Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA and Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. The company's long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation and creative uses of spent grain. Stone has been called the "All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth" by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. To find Stone beers, visit find.stonebrewing.com . For more information on Stone Brewing visit stonebrewing.com , Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

