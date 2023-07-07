Food City and Richard Petty Kick Off In-Store Donation Drive With 100% of Proceeds Benefiting Paralyzed Veterans of America

Campaign runs June 28 - July 25 with all invited to visit a Food City and make a donation at checkout

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America, the nation's only nonprofit Veteran Service Organization dedicated solely to supporting Veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS, kicked off its annual in-store checkout campaign with long-time partner Food City and seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty.

PVA Logo (PRNewswire)

Designed to help PVA ensure disabled Veterans receive the benefits they earned, the specialized health care they need, and the jobs they want, the annual campaign has raised $3.19 million dollars since 2011. Last year's Food City fundraising campaign raised over $439,000 for PVA, the supermarket chain hopes to raise over that this year.

"PVA is so honored to be embarking on our twelfth year of partnership with Food City," said U.S. Army Veteran and Paralyzed Veterans of America's national president and chair of the board Robert Thomas. "Thanks to Food City, their generous customers, and long-time supporter Richard Petty, PVA can support even more Veterans around the nation and help them live full, independent lives well after injury or diagnosis."

This year's in-store donation drive will run at Food City's supermarket chain stores from June 28, 2023, through July 25, 2023. Customers can select $1, $3, or $5 donations at Food City checkouts and their gift amount will be added to their grocery bill. Food City will also offer customers an opportunity to donate as part of a charity round-up feature on their registers at checkout.

"I am always honored to support PVA and their partnership with Food City," said Petty. "Being a part of such an awesome campaign during such an important holiday is a real privilege."

"We are forever grateful to our hardworking staff and loyal customers, said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. "With their help, we have helped PVA fulfill its mission and we look forward to working alongside them and Richard Petty again this year to do it again."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America



Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Food City

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City's parent company) operates 137 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.

