Christmas Tree Shops Stores are GOING OUT OF BUSINESS!

NORTHBROOK, Ill. , July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Going Out of Business sales have commenced across all remaining Christmas Tree Shops store locations nationwide. The liquidation event is being managed by Hilco Merchant Resources.

At the Going Out of Business sales, shoppers can take advantage of discounts up to 50 percent off the lowest ticketed prices throughout the store, with all Christmas and other holiday items being 50% OFF the lowest ticketed prices. In addition to holiday items and décor, these stores offer a huge selection of home décor, furniture, gifts and so much more, including popular brands, now at even lower prices. New Merchandise will be arriving throughout the sale.

From furniture to seasonal decor, housewares to gifts, food and drinks to paper and party goods–your Christmas Tree Shops store has it all to help celebrate both special occasions and everyday living at a great value! Whether you're searching for the best deals on holiday decorations, trend-right home decor, gourmet treats, party supplies or great gifts…you'll be thrilled to discover all this and more at your store. Find big bargains on all your favorite things…its Christmas savings in July!

Select fixtures, furnishings and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations. All sales are final during this store closing event.

Store Closing Locations Address City State Zip 15 Backus Ave. Danbury CT 06810 120 Hale Road Manchester CT 06040 220 Indian River Road Orange CT 06477 824 Hartford Turnpike Waterford CT 06385 5450 Brandywine Parkway Brandywine DE 19803 19563 Coastal Hwy Rehoboth Beach DE 19971 130 East Altamonte Drive Altamonte Springs FL 32701 8020 Mediterranean Drive Estero FL 33928 8801-7 Southside Blvd. Jacksonville FL 32256 147 N Cattleman Road Sarasota FL 34243 239 Robert C Daniel Pkwy Augusta GA 30909 1230 N US Hwy 31 Greenwood IN 46142 5851 North Grape Road Mishawaka IN 46545 1336 Hansel Ave Florence KY 41042 15 Stockwell Drive Avon MA 02322 340 Patriots Place Foxboro MA 02035 39 Holyoke Street Holyoke MA 01040 655 Route 132 Hyannis MA 02601 28-34 Broadway, Rt. 1 South Lynnfield MA 01940 1298 Worcester Street Natick MA 01760 1505 South Washington Street North Attleboro MA 02760 65 Faunce Corner Road North Dartmouth MA 02747 10 S Orleans Rd Orleans MA 02653 296 Old Oak Street Pembroke MA 02359 1000 Boston Turnpike Shrewsbury MA 01545 177 Middlesex Ave. Somerville MA 02145 425 Main Street West Dennis MA 02670 17151 Cole Road Hagerstown MD 21740 2925 Festival Way Waldorf MD 20601 42 Whitten Road Augusta ME 04330 46 Springer Drive Bangor ME 04401 490 Payne Road Scarborough ME 04074 23869 Eureka Road Taylor MI 48180 13361 Hall Road Utica MI 48315 2053 Skibo Road Fayetteville NC 28314 1210 Bridford Pkwy East Greensboro NC 27407 41 Gusabel Ave. Nashua NH 03063 1584 White Mt. Highway North Conway NH 03860 100 Durgin Lane Portsmouth NH 03801 92 Cluff Crossing Road Route 28 Salem NH 03079 479 Rt. 70 East Brick NJ 08723 365 Route 202/206 Bridgewater NJ 08807 2130 Route 70 West Cherry Hill NJ 08002 1775 Deptford Center Road Deptford NJ 08096 100 Trotters Way Freehold NJ 07728 230 Consumers Square Mays Landing NJ 08330 300 Ikea Drive Paramus NJ 07652 327 Mount Hope Avenue Rockaway NJ 07866 350 Route 22 West Springfield NJ 07081 1728 US Route 46 Woodland Park NJ 07424 1425 Central Avenue Albany NY 12205 1701 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 500 Amherst NY 14228 1150 The Arches Circle Deer Park NY 11729 393 North Central Ave. Hartsdale NY 10530 420 Harry L Drive Johnson City NY 13790 1100 North Galleria Drive Middletown NY 10941 132 Northern Lights Plaza North Syracuse NY 13212 1895 South Rd Poughkeepsie NY 12601 1791 Old Country Rd CR58 Riverhead NY 11901 790 Jefferson Rd. Rte 252 Rochester NY 14623 85 Bricktown Way Staten Island NY 10309 2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road Dayton OH 45459 916 Airport Center Drive Allentown PA 18109 2088 Interchange Road Erie PA 16565 4001 Shoppes Blvd. Moosic PA 18507 4690 High Pointe Blvd. Swatara PA 17111 2935 Concord Road York PA 17402 99 East Main Road Middletown RI 02842 Route 2, 300 Quaker Lane Warwick RI 02886 1117 Woodruff Road Greenville SC 29607 9819 West Broad Street Glen Allen VA 23228 100 Cypress Street Williston VT 05495

About Christmas Tree Shops

Christmas Tree Shops operates in 20 states and is the go-to destination for celebrating, decorating and everyday-ing at bargain prices. Explore and discover seasonal and holiday decorations, trend-right home goods and fun finds of every kind. You'll also fall in love with one-of-a-kind items from our exclusive in-house collections. Our ever-changing assortment of merchandise makes for a treasure hunt shopping experience. You never know what surprises are in store! Whether you're hosting for the holidays, decorating your first home, planning a party, or stocking up on your favorite snacks, you can do it all here for less.

About Hilco Global – Hilco Merchant Resources : Hilco Merchant Resources is a division of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

