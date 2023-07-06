Vistage makes key acquisition in Malaysia to set the stage for CEO peer advisory expansion in Southeast Asia

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vistage announced it has acquired a licensee in Malaysia to build upon the momentum and growth of CEO peer advisory in the region. Since 1957, Vistage has been bringing together groups of high-performing CEOs through a proven leadership experience that delivers results both personally and professionally. When leaders come together in their confidential Vistage private advisory board meetings, they gain the perspective, clarity and support to help them become better leaders and accelerate their company's growth. In addition, more than 45,000 Vistage members worldwide also have access to expert speakers, personalized coaching sessions, and international networking. Under the guidance of their Chair – an accomplished executive coach dedicated to helping others grow – members come together to share expertise, challenge one another to think critically and arrive at better decisions.

Vistage has a rich history and a strong presence in Malaysia. Founded by successful businessman Richard Wong in Kuala Lumpur in 1994, Vistage Malaysia has grown into a thriving community of more than 1,200 members and 56 Vistage Chairs.

Richard Wong will continue in his role as a Master Chair and "Chief Listener" for Vistage Malaysia. He said, "I am immensely proud of the Vistage community we have developed in Malaysia, and how we have realized Vistage's vision of helping leaders to make better decisions and deliver better results over the past 30 years. We look forward to building upon that momentum as we continue to offer peer advisory to more leaders in Southeast Asia."

Rob Ristagno, Vistage's President of International Operations said, "Richard has been a tremendous partner, and we are deeply grateful for the strong foundation he has built in Malaysia. Over the past 30 years, he has established a community of Chairs dedicated to Vistage's purpose of helping leaders make great decisions that benefit their companies, families and communities. Most importantly, he has always guided the business with integrity and heart, exhibiting Vistage's values every step of the way. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Richard to shape the growth strategy throughout Southeast Asia."

If you are interested in becoming a Vistage Chair or member in Malaysia, visit https://vistage.com.my/.

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 65 years, we've been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 45,000 members in 35 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families and communities. The results prove it: Vistage CEO members grew their annual revenue on average by 4.6% in 2020, while nonmembers with comparable small and midsize businesses saw revenue decrease by 4.7%, according to a study of Dun & Bradstreet data. Learn more at vistage.com .

