StorageMart Expands Idaho Presence with the Addition of Two Managed Facilities in Caldwell

International self-storage company adds more than 131,000 square feet of storage to Idaho footprint.

CALDWELL, Idaho, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, the largest privately-owned self-storage company, announced its latest expansion into Caldwell, Idaho. The two storage facilities provide a combined net rentable square footage of 131,686 and an impressive 826 storage units, which include standard storage, drive-up storage, and vehicle parking options.

Logo: truStorage Property Management by StorageMart

"We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of third-party managed locations in Caldwell," said Adam Steckler, President of truStorage, the company's third-party property management operation. "This expansion reflects our dedication to providing top-notch storage operations for owners as well as a better experience for our valued customers."

The storage properties provide a range of unit sizes from compact 5x5 units to spacious 10x30 units. Additionally, drive-up units offer convenient and efficient storage options for customers seeking hassle-free loading and unloading experiences.

Alex Burnam, Global Director of Acquisitions at StorageMart, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the project, "Our aim has always been to provide innovative storage solutions, and this expansion in Caldwell reflects that commitment. We are delighted to offer the Caldwell community affordable and secure storage options for their personal and professional needs."

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest privately-owned self-storage company in the world. Through the "Store it Forward" charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

About truStorage: StorageMart's truStorage is a premier self-storage property management service designed for property owners and investors. Backed by StorageMart's extensive portfolio of over $8 billion in assets, 24 million square feet of storage space, and 215,000 storage units worldwide, truStorage is the reliable partner you can count on. For more information visit: https://www.storage-mart.com/self-storage-management

TruStorage Contact: Adam Steckler

Adam.Steckler@storage-mart.com

Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

Sarah.Little@storage-mart.com

