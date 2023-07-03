The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Welcomes Five Members to Board of Directors

- Global leader in the fight against blood cancer boasts addition of world-class leaders in its unwavering commitment to help patients survive and thrive –

RYE BROOK, N.Y., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) announced five new members to its board of directors effective July 1, 2023: Leroy M. Ball, Mark J. Barrenechea, Helen E. Heslop, M.D., DSc (Hon), Ari Melnick, M.D., and Yvette Tremonti.

Coming off the heels of a recent leadership transition, LLS announced E. Anders Kolb, M.D., as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO) on May 1, 2023, succeeding Louis J. DeGennaro, Ph.D., who led the organization since 2014.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining this world-changing organization," said Dr. Kolb. "Each and every one of our board members brings to LLS such unique expertise and I'm confident that together we will build on the success that LLS has had in advancing therapies and progress for blood cancer patients and growing new initiatives that are responsive to the needs of our communities."

In his role, and with the dedication and commitment of LLS's Board of Directors, Dr. Kolb is leading the $500 million organization in its mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life for blood cancer patients and their families.

"We are all here for the same reason: to ensure we are doing everything we possibly can to help patients with blood cancer thrive through treatment and beyond," said Kolb.

Leroy M. Ball: Leroy M. Ball is president and chief executive officer of Koppers and serves on the company's Board of Directors. Under Ball's leadership, Koppers is focused on safely and sustainably delivering customer-focused solutions through the development and application of technologies to enhance and preserve wood. Ball joined Koppers in 2010 to serve as vice president and chief financial officer and subsequently moved into the role of chief operating officer in 2014. Prior to Koppers, Ball spent 10 years with Calgon Carbon Corporation, an international chemical company.





Mark J. Barrenechea : Mark J. Barrenechea joined OpenText as president and chief executive officer in January 2012 and serves as a member of the Board of Directors. In January 2016 , Barrenechea took on the role of chief technology officer and was appointed vice chair in September 2017 . As CEO of Canada's largest software company, he oversees the strategic and operational direction of the organization and upholds the company's position at the forefront of the industry.





Helen E. Heslop, M.D., DSc (Hon): Helen E. Heslop, M.D., DSc (Hon), is the Dan L Duncan chair, a professor of medicine and pediatrics, and the director of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy at Baylor College of Medicine , Houston Methodist Hospital, and Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, TX. She also holds the role of the deputy director of the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine . Dr. Heslop is a physician scientist engaged in translational research focusing on adoptive immunotherapy with gene-modified effector cells to improve hemopoietic stem cell transplantation and cancer therapy.





Ari Melnick , M.D.: Ari Melnick , M.D., is the Laurel Gebroe Family professor of hematology/oncology and a professor of medicine, immunology and pharmacology at Weill Cornell Medicine (WCM) in New York City . He earned his medical degree from the University of Buenos Aires School of Medicine. Dr. Melnick's long-standing research interests include oncogenic epigenetic mechanisms, biology and molecular targeting of B-cell lymphomas and acute leukemias, targeting transcriptional and epigenetic repressors for cancer therapy, and identifying the epigenetic basis of hematologic malignancies. He and his research associates have developed several novel therapies to correct aberrant transcriptional regulation and signaling in these tumors. These have led to early phase as well as phase III cooperative group clinical trials and FDA approvals.





Yvette Tremonti : Yvette Tremonti is the chief financial and administrative officer of Moffitt Cancer Center, the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center based in Florida . Tremonti is responsible for overseeing the financial and administrative operations of the center. Tremonti has worked for Moffitt Cancer Center since 1996, initially as the director of accounting. As vice president of human resources, she introduced several innovative programs including flexible work arrangements and employee benefit redesigns that helped Moffitt earn an Employer of Choice Award and be named one of Working Mother Magazine's 100 Best Companies.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

LLS is one of Fast Company's "2022 Brands That Matter." As the only cancer organization on the list, LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact.

