U.S. LawShield® Today Announces Partnership with Gearfire®

HOUSTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. LawShield, America's premier Legal Defense for Self Defense® organization, today announced their partnership with Gearfire, the firearms and outdoor sports industry's leader in eCommerce, Point of Sale, and Merchant Services.

"We couldn't be more excited about our partnership with Gearfire," said Brooksy Smith, CEO of U.S. LawShield. "Now, Gearfire and the leading legal defense for self-defense organization are joining forces for the first time ever. Our partnership with Gearfire will help us to reach thousands of gun owners and continue to promote safer communities and responsible gun ownership," said Smith.

"The alliance between Gearfire and U.S. LawShield just seemed like a natural fit," said Chad Seaverns, COO of Gearfire. "Gearfire is in the business of supporting retailers in the industry and helping them sell firearms. U.S. LawShield can provide the education and resources needed to foster responsible gun ownership and protect gun owners in their greatest time of need."

For more information about U.S. LawShield, visit uslawshield.com. To access Gearfire's online inventory of firearms and outdoor sports gear, visit gearfire.com. For more information on Gearfire's eCommerce, Point of Sale, and Merchant Services, visit gogearfire.com.

About U.S. LawShield®

Founded in 2009, U.S. LawShield, America's premier Legal Defense for Self-Defense® organization, offers coverage in 46 states and has served more than 2 million members. A network of 200+ Independent Program Attorneys is readily available, plus access to a 24/7/365 hotline and protection for members throughout the legal process after acts of self-defense.

Educate. Prepare. Protect.™ U.S. LawShield is committed to informing and updating you on self-defense laws, providing comprehensive instruction and training, and defending you in your greatest time of need. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense program, visit uslawshield.com.

All third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. The use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between U.S. LawShield® and the owners of these trademarks. Any reference to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under trademark law. Visit uslawshield.com for terms, conditions, restrictions, and insurance licensing information.

